Read Beth Havlicek’s statement on the passing of her husband
Boston Celtics great John Havlicek died Thursday in Jupiter, Florida at age 79.
The NBA community, from his teammates and opponents to the writers who covered him, took Havlicek’s loss hard. The Celtics, for whom Havlicek set many franchise records, mourned “a champion in every sense.”
Beth Havlicek released a statement Friday on behalf of her family. John Havlicek and Beth Evans were married in 1967. Both of their children, Chris and Jill, were Division I athletes at the University of Virginia. John and Beth sat on the board of the directors for The Genesis Foundation, a children’s organization, and hosted the annual John Havlicek Celebrity Fishing Tournament.
Beth noted that her husband was “the Captain of our team.”
Read the full statement:
It is with deep sadness that I, along with our son Chris, daughter Jill, and seven grandchildren, announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, John Havlicek.
John was a proud man of integrity, moral character, and kindness, and was the Captain of our team.
The entire Havlicek Family thanks you for your compassion during his valiant battle with Parkinson’s Disease. We would also like to thank the many dear friends and fans for the immeasurable support, respect and love they continue to give to Number 17.
– Beth Havlicek