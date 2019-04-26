How the NBA community reacted to John Havlicek’s death

"He was a Celtic all the way."

The basketball world took the news of John Havlicek’s death hard. The Celtics legend died Thursday in Jupiter, Fla. He was 79.

Here is a sampling of reactions from around the NBA and beyond:

NBA commissioner Adam Silver

“John Havlicek was a wonderful friend who represented the best of the NBA. He described himself as a man of routine and discipline — a humble approach that produced extraordinary results, including eight NBA championships with the Boston Celtics, 13 All-Star selections and some of the most iconic moments in league history. A trusted teammate who prioritized winning, John’s passion and energy endeared him to basketball fans and made him a model for generations of NBA players. We send our deepest sympathies to John’s wife, Beth, his son, Chris, and his daughter, Jill, as well as the entire Celtics organization.’’

Basketball Hall of Fame president and chief executive John L. Doleva

“The Basketball Hall of Fame family deeply mourns the loss and celebrates the life of John Havlicek. John was an incredible man, with a unique balance of modesty and competitive spirit. He was certainly a fan favorite in Boston and will be deeply missed in the basketball community.’’

Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca

“John was a great Celtic and an even greater person. We had the pleasure to work with John and Beth on Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children charity events pre-dating my Celtics ownership, when I was chairman of MSPCC and they were long time supporters in the fight against child abuse.

John was relentless on the court, played selflessly, and was emblematic of Celtic Pride.

He always had time for fans and kids, and was a great father as well. I will miss his easy smile and positive demeanor.

He stood for many iconic Celtics moments like Havilchek stoke the ball and I will never forget the playoff game where is couldn’t use his right shoulder so he played left handed the entire game. A true Celtics legend will be missed by all.’’

Former Boston mayor Ray Flynn

“An admiring, long-time friend . . .Thanks for what you did for the City of Boston.’’

Bill Russell

Magic Johnson

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Tommy Heinsohn

Heinsohn spoke Thursday to NBC Sports Boston.

“This guy was the ultimate professional player. He focused — even during the Vietnam War — it was basketball. He was 100 percent involved in everything that happened. He was a great captain. He accepted responsibility. . . . He was a Celtic all the way.’’

Celtics TV announcer Mike Gorman

Mayor Marty Walsh

ESPN basketball analyst Jay Bilas

Ohio State basketball coach Chris Holtmann

Havlicek’s high school

Former Globe sportswriter Leigh Montville

Hall of Famer Alex English

Globe columnist Bob Ryan

The Bruins

Peter Gammons

Bill Simmons

Donnie Walhberg

