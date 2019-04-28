Celtics notebook: Marcus Smart officially a no-go for Game 1 against the Bucks

He did travel with the team to Milwaukee, per Stevens.

Marcus Smart
Marcus Smart during the second half of a loss against the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 5. –AP Photo/David Zalubowski
By
8:12 AM

MILWAUKEE — Celtics shooting guard Marcus Smart is officially out for Game 1 of his team’s second-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The ruling comes as no surprise—both coach Brad Stevens and president of basketball operations Danny Ainge reiterated throughout the week that Smart would be unavailable for at least Games 1 and 2. The 25-year-old is still recovering from a partially torn oblique muscle that he suffered in Boston’s penultimate regular-season game.

The initial timetable issued by the team estimated Smart would return to action in four to six weeks. Sunday, Game 1, marks the three-week point in his recovery. 

Advertisement

Stevens and Ainge haven’t veered from the original projections, though there could be an element of gamesmanship in the lack of updates. Smart, at the very least, appears to be making significant progress. During the team’s practices since returning from Indiana, he has advanced from running on a treadmill to sprinting down the court, gradually added a little bit more bounce to his shot, and worked his way from eight-footers to three-point shots.

Smart traveled with the team to Milwaukee, according to Stevens.

Remembering Hondo

Like many, Ainge has fond memories of the late John Havlicek, who died Thursday night at the age of 79.

Ainge, who was drafted by the organization three years after Havlicek had played his last game, said the eight-time NBA champ reached out to him during his rookie year when he wasn’t getting much playing time. A late addition to the team due to a fight for his contract rights with the Toronto Blue Jays, Ainge still remembers how Havlicek lifted him up during his bumpy start.

“Things weren’t going great,” Ainge recalled before practice at the Auerbach Center on Friday. “He invited me to dinner, invited me to lunch, invited me to play golf, and just gave great advice and counsel: ‘Be patient, work hard.’ He was just a guy that really cared.”

Advertisement

Havlicek didn’t have an official role with the Celtics at the time, but, per Ainge, “felt like [the two] had some things in common.” Those early conversations about basketball were just the start of a lasting bond between the two.

From there, Ainge said he and his wife, Michelle, became good friends with Havlicek and his wife, Beth. The couples have even vacationed together.

“He really was what everybody says,” Ainge said. “Just a great, humble, compassionate player and person and father and husband and all that. As great a player as he was, that’s what stands out when I think of John Havlicek.”

Buy Tickets

The adulation, however, started well before their first meeting, as Havlicek was “a guy that [Ainge said he] truly admired as a player growing up.” After Havlicek hit a critical running bank shot against the Phoenix Suns in the second of three overtimes in Game 5 of the 1976 NBA Finals, Ainge said he recreated the moment several times on his driveway.

But no highlight can capture the essence of Havlicek, according to Ainge. On the court, he was relentless — a fact that’s reflected in the Celtics’ all-time leaderboards, where he sits above all in minutes played, points scored, and field goals made. Off the court, he was perhaps even more inimitable.

“His whole life is a highlight,” Ainge said. “Whatever business you’re in, everybody wants people like John Havlicek who outwork their opponents [and] push their players on their team to work harder by the example that they set and by being humble and respectful around them.”

Advertisement

Ainge said he didn’t get to say goodbye to his friend, despite multiple attempts to reach out. He plans to do his part in helping his legacy live on.

“His legend will live on with me forever, and whenever I get a chance to talk about John Havilcek and all the great things, I will,” he said.

JB at the B’s

Word circulating through TD Garden Thursday night was that Celtics forward Jaylen Brown would be the honorary banner captain for Game 1 between the Bruins and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

But as the Bruins went through their typical pregame festivities, Brown was nowhere to be found. After the hype videos on the jumbotron fired up the crowd, the screen did not introduce Brown as the evening’s honorary banner captain.

So, where was the 22-year-old swingman?

Turns out he was dealing with a problem Bostonians know and love: traffic.

Brown ended up making his way out to the lower bowl just in time to wave the black-and-gold flag with Special Olympics athlete Beth Donahue. Wearing a customized No. 7 jersey, he motioned for the crowd to get louder and belatedly performed his duties with a smile on his face.

Game 1 marked the second Bruins game in three days for Brown. He, along with coach Brad Stevens and teammates Aron Baynes and Gordon Hayward, attended Game 7 of Boston’s first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Jaylen Brown Bruins
Jaylen Brown attends Bruins-Blue Jackets Game 1. —Brian Babineau
Jaylen Brown Bruins
Jaylen Brown attends Bruins-Blue Jackets Game 1. —Brian Babineau
TOPICS: Celtics NBA Playoffs
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Patrice Bergeron attempts to notch the game-winner in overtime.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 2 double-overtime loss to the Blue Jackets April 28, 2019 | 7:35 AM
Julian Edelman and Tom Brady have returned for another season.
Patriots
Tom Brady and Julian Edelman are back connecting for touchdowns April 28, 2019 | 7:28 AM
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 27: Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins and Pierre-Luc Dubois #18 of the Columbus Blue Jackets battle for the puck in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 27, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Bruins
Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron silent in double-OT loss to Blue Jackets April 28, 2019 | 5:00 AM
John Havlicek
Celtics
The sound of John Havlicek’s steal still reverberates April 28, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Columbus Blue Jackets center Matt Duchene shoots the game-wining goal past Tuukka Rask.
Bruins
Columbus Blue Jackets beat Bruins 3-2 in 2 OT, tie series 1-1 April 28, 2019 | 12:28 AM
Krisztian Nemeth of Sporting Kansas City celebrates with Kelyn Rowe after scoring during the second half of the game against the New England Revolution at Children's Mercy Park.
Soccer
Revolution squander 3-1 lead in 4-4 draw vs. Sporting Kansas City April 27, 2019 | 11:20 PM
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris, left, watches as Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard moves the ball during the first half of Game 1 on Saturday.
NBA
Kawhi Leonard scores 45 points, Raptors top 76ers 108-95 in Game 1 April 27, 2019 | 10:11 PM
Boston Celtics legend John Havlicek, who died this past week, is honored with a moment of silence prior to Game 2 of a second-round playoff series between the Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday in Boston.
Bruins
Bruins honor John Havlicek with moment of applause April 27, 2019 | 9:04 PM
David Price pitches in the second inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Red Sox fall to Tampa Bay Rays despite solid start from David Price April 27, 2019 | 7:53 PM
Xavier Ubosi Patriots undrafted free agent
Patriots
Here's the Patriots' list of undrafted free agents April 27, 2019 | 7:51 PM
Arkansas offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis.
NFL
5 things to know about Patriots draft pick Hjalte Froholdt April 27, 2019 | 5:41 PM
Jarrett Stidham Patriots draft
Patriots
4 things to know about new Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham April 27, 2019 | 5:21 PM
J.D. Martinez, pictured here in a game against the Seattle Mariners, missed Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays due to back spasms.
Red Sox
Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez scratched with back spasms April 27, 2019 | 3:14 PM
NFL
NFL aerial circus makes for 2nd round of DBs, WRs April 27, 2019 | 7:14 AM
Joejuan Williams
Patriots
3 things to know about new Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams April 27, 2019 | 1:01 AM
Damien Harris
Patriots
Here’s what you should know about Patriots pick Damien Harris April 27, 2019 | 12:00 AM
pats screenshot wwino
Patriots
Patriots grab CB, edge rusher, make multiple trades on Day 2 April 26, 2019 | 11:44 PM
MLB
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. debuts with 9th inning double that set up Jays' 4-2 win over A's April 26, 2019 | 10:22 PM
Josh Rosen
NFL
Dolphins acquire quarterback Josh Rosen in deal with Cardinals April 26, 2019 | 9:44 PM
Joejuan Williams
Patriots
Patriots trade up in second round to get CB Joejuan Williams April 26, 2019 | 8:21 PM
Rays Red Sox Baseball
Red Sox
Red Sox, Rays washed out in series opener April 26, 2019 | 6:41 PM
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
MLB
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. received a heartwarming tribute from Hall of Fame father ahead of his MLB debut April 26, 2019 | 6:20 PM
Marcus Smart
Celtics
Celtics’ Marcus Smart will not play in Game 1 Sunday April 26, 2019 | 6:00 PM
John Havlicek
Celtics
Read Beth Havlicek's statement on the passing of her husband April 26, 2019 | 5:17 PM
Herm Edwards
Patriots
ASU coach Herm Edwards says Patriots draft pick N'Keal Harry is 'similar to Dez Bryant' April 26, 2019 | 4:44 PM
Charlie McAvoy Bruins Blue Jackets
Bruins
'We couldn't handle the tempo of the game' April 26, 2019 | 3:36 PM
N'Keal Harry Patriots NFL Draft
Parenting
Patriots’ choice of N’Keal Harry was as surprising as it was satisfying April 26, 2019 | 3:11 PM
Rob Gronkowski Julian Edelman
Patriots
3 significant NFL Draft-day trades in Patriots history April 26, 2019 | 2:15 PM
Celtics Bucks Basketball
Celtics
Ranking all the key players in the Celtics-Bucks series April 26, 2019 | 2:09 PM
Brad Marchand Bruins NHL Playoffs
Bruins
Brad Marchand chirped ex-Bruin Riley Nash April 26, 2019 | 1:30 PM