The sound of John Havlicek’s steal still reverberates

The steal was one of many vignettes that made up Havlicek’s legacy as a basketball player and a human being.

John Havlicek
John Havlicek was the toast of the city on many occasions. –1974 File/Globe staff photo
By
5:00 AM

“Greer is putting the ball into play. He gets it out deep. And Havlicek steals it! Over to Sam Jones! Havlicek stole the ball! It’s all over! It’s all over! Johnny Havlicek stole the ball! Johnny Havlicek is being mobbed by the fans!’’

– Celtics broadcaster Johnny Most’s radio call of Havlicek’s game-clinching steal in the final seconds of Game 7 of the 1965 Eastern Conference finals.

I know, it is hardly necessary to write out Most’s call. Havlicek, the Celtics’ classy legend and all-time leading scorer who passed away Thursday at age 79, is already in our consciousness in these somber and sentimental hours.

Advertisement

That moment never needed any identifying markers anyway, any presumptuously helpful reminders of what it meant. We always knew and never forgot.

Four words would have sufficed to summon all of the nostalgic details from perhaps the most memorable play – and certainly the most memorable call – in the Celtics’ unparalleled basketball history.

Havlicek stole the ball!

But reading it makes you hear it in full, and who doesn’t want to hear it again?

The steal was one of many vignettes that made up Havlicek’s legacy as a basketball player and a human being.

(How fortunate we have been to have him and Bobby Orr, superstars whose talent may have been surpassed by their generosity, in our midst through the generations.)

But the steal endures to the degree that it does in part because of the call that accompanied it. It is probably the most recognizable and enduring call in basketball history, and, without a doubt, in Celtics history.

“There was a purity to it and a joy to it,’’ said Sean Grande, who has been the Celtics’ radio voice since the 2001-02 season. “It was a different time. There was no sense that this was going to be heard on ‘SportsCenter’ or last forever or anything like that. It was just the authentic happiness and feeling of the moment.

Advertisement

“When the description of what’s happening gives way to ‘Havlicek stole the ball! It’s all over! It’s all over!’ or Russ Hodges’s legendary call, ‘The Giants win the pennant! The Giants win the pennant!’ [on Bobby Thomson’s pennant-winning home run in 1951], telling you what’s happening on the field in detail. The emotion of the moment takes over for the broadcaster, and when it happens, it builds that bond with the fans that lasts. In this case, forever.’’

Most’s call is a treasured artifact, and one that would not be possible nowadays, said Grande.

Buy Tickets

“In the history of famous calls, the kind that played over and over again, there’s pre-Lake Placid and post-Lake Placid,’’ he said, referencing Al Michaels’s “Do you believe in miracles? Yes!’’ call of the 1980 US Olympic hockey team’s stunning victory over the Soviet Union. “Nobody in 1958 or 1963 or 1972 was thinking, ‘Wow, whatever I say is going to be played until the dawn of time.’ You couldn’t possibly be thinking that. Al Michaels wasn’t, I’m sure.

“Everything before Lake Placid, I think there’s more of a purity to the calls we still know from then. It’s so natural and organic, and there has never been an announcer who called games more with his heart on his sleeve and less concerned with what anybody thought than Johnny Most.’’

The call was accessible to fans who desired to hear it again and again, but in a much different way than it would be today.

Advertisement

“I mean, people bought record albums of that call, because there was no YouTube, there’s no VCR, nothing like that,’’ said Grande, who is 47.

“It was all they had. All we had growing up, until Lake Placid, was the agony-of-defeat ski jump guy taking a fall on ‘Wide World of Sports’.

“You think of nostalgia and kids now. My son is 7. What’s nostalgic to him? He can watch video of Little League games he just played whenever he wants.’’

Grande has delivered plenty of memorable calls of his own during his nearly two decades with the franchise. Many of them can be heard in snippets, juxtaposed with memorable calls from previous Celtics eras, during the introduction on the team’s radio broadcasts.

Grande remembers one in particular during the Celtics’ run to the NBA title in 2008 that he subconsciously connected to the past – and to Most’s most famous four words.

“Game 7 of the [Eastern Conference semifinal] series with the Cavaliers in 2008 was the Bird-Dominique showdown of this era,’’ said Grande. “The final play comes down, and there’s a cross-court pass, and [the Celtics’] Eddie House jumps the passing lane. In the moment, for whatever reason, my next sentence was, ‘Eddie House stole the ball,’ emphasizing Eddie’s name rather than the one everyone is used to hearing with those words.

“I did not mean to use those words, and I don’t know if Johnny Most took over my body that day. But anyone connected with the Celtics has that ingrained. I suppose it’s never far from your mind. Especially now.’’

TOPICS: Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 27: Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins and Pierre-Luc Dubois #18 of the Columbus Blue Jackets battle for the puck in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 27, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Bruins
Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron silent in double-OT loss to Blue Jackets April 28, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Columbus Blue Jackets center Matt Duchene shoots the game-wining goal past Tuukka Rask.
Bruins
Columbus Blue Jackets beat Bruins 3-2 in 2 OT, tie series 1-1 April 28, 2019 | 12:28 AM
Krisztian Nemeth of Sporting Kansas City celebrates with Kelyn Rowe after scoring during the second half of the game against the New England Revolution at Children's Mercy Park.
Soccer
Revolution squander 3-1 lead in 4-4 draw vs. Sporting Kansas City April 27, 2019 | 11:20 PM
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris, left, watches as Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard moves the ball during the first half of Game 1 on Saturday.
NBA
Kawhi Leonard scores 45 points, Raptors top 76ers 108-95 in Game 1 April 27, 2019 | 10:11 PM
Boston Celtics legend John Havlicek, who died this past week, is honored with a moment of silence prior to Game 2 of a second-round playoff series between the Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday in Boston.
Bruins
Bruins honor John Havlicek with moment of applause April 27, 2019 | 9:04 PM
David Price pitches in the second inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Red Sox fall to Tampa Bay Rays despite solid start from David Price April 27, 2019 | 7:53 PM
Xavier Ubosi Patriots undrafted free agent
Patriots
Here's the Patriots' list of undrafted free agents April 27, 2019 | 7:51 PM
Arkansas offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis.
NFL
5 things to know about Patriots draft pick Hjalte Froholdt April 27, 2019 | 5:41 PM
Jarrett Stidham Patriots draft
Patriots
4 things to know about new Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham April 27, 2019 | 5:21 PM
J.D. Martinez, pictured here in a game against the Seattle Mariners, missed Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays due to back spasms.
Red Sox
Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez scratched with back spasms April 27, 2019 | 3:14 PM
NFL
NFL aerial circus makes for 2nd round of DBs, WRs April 27, 2019 | 7:14 AM
Joejuan Williams
Patriots
3 things to know about new Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams April 27, 2019 | 1:01 AM
Damien Harris
Patriots
Here’s what you should know about Patriots pick Damien Harris April 27, 2019 | 12:00 AM
pats screenshot wwino
Patriots
Patriots grab CB, edge rusher, make multiple trades on Day 2 April 26, 2019 | 11:44 PM
MLB
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. debuts with 9th inning double that set up Jays' 4-2 win over A's April 26, 2019 | 10:22 PM
Josh Rosen
NFL
Dolphins acquire quarterback Josh Rosen in deal with Cardinals April 26, 2019 | 9:44 PM
Joejuan Williams
Patriots
Patriots trade up in second round to get CB Joejuan Williams April 26, 2019 | 8:21 PM
Rays Red Sox Baseball
Red Sox
Red Sox, Rays washed out in series opener April 26, 2019 | 6:41 PM
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
MLB
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. received a heartwarming tribute from Hall of Fame father ahead of his MLB debut April 26, 2019 | 6:20 PM
Marcus Smart
Celtics
Celtics’ Marcus Smart will not play in Game 1 Sunday April 26, 2019 | 6:00 PM
John Havlicek
Celtics
Read Beth Havlicek's statement on the passing of her husband April 26, 2019 | 5:17 PM
Herm Edwards
Patriots
ASU coach Herm Edwards says Patriots draft pick N'Keal Harry is 'similar to Dez Bryant' April 26, 2019 | 4:44 PM
Charlie McAvoy Bruins Blue Jackets
Bruins
'We couldn't handle the tempo of the game' April 26, 2019 | 3:36 PM
N'Keal Harry Patriots NFL Draft
Parenting
Patriots’ choice of N’Keal Harry was as surprising as it was satisfying April 26, 2019 | 3:11 PM
Rob Gronkowski Julian Edelman
Patriots
3 significant NFL Draft-day trades in Patriots history April 26, 2019 | 2:15 PM
Celtics Bucks Basketball
Celtics
Ranking all the key players in the Celtics-Bucks series April 26, 2019 | 2:09 PM
Brad Marchand Bruins NHL Playoffs
Bruins
Brad Marchand chirped ex-Bruin Riley Nash April 26, 2019 | 1:30 PM
Daniel Jones New York reaction
NFL
New York reacts to the Giants' 'big mistake' in the NFL draft April 26, 2019 | 11:58 AM
N'Keal Harry Patriots NFL Draft
Patriots
What N'Keal Harry said about joining the Patriots April 26, 2019 | 11:51 AM
Robert Kraft Patriots Super Bowl
Patriots
Bob Kraft flashed his Super Bowl ring when Fla. police stopped him leaving spa, prosecutors say April 26, 2019 | 9:19 AM