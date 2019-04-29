3 takeaways from the Celtics’ statement Game 1 win over the Bucks

COMMENTARY

MILWAUKEE — In an impressive display on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor, the Celtics issued a good ol’ fashioned beatdown on the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks Sunday afternoon. Boston handed the Bucks their worst loss of the year, a 22-point obliteration, on their home court.

“We felt like they came out and punched us in the mouth,” reserve guard George Hill said after the 112-90 defeat at Fiserv Forum.

It was never out of the question that the Celtics could win Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the Bucks. But to do so in such fashion was an emphatic statement. It’s clear the Celtics mean it when they say the capricious regular season is behind them — and, although they say they could care less about the lofty preseason expectations, they’re starting to look more and more like the juggernaut that everybody pegged them to be from the start.

Advertisement

“I just think that we came in very focused and locked in on the things that we wanted to do as a group,” forward Al Horford said. “We knew that we were going to have to play a very solid game. I felt like our focus was good from the beginning.”

Here’s what we learned from Boston’s Game 1 win:

Al Horford continues to prove he’s far from average.

After the game, Celtics coach Brad Stevens reiterated what he’s preached all season: “You can’t overstate Al Horford’s importance to our team.”

Horford appeared to do it all Sunday afternoon, tallying 11 rebounds and 20 points on 50 percent shooting for his third double-double of the postseason. His shot chart shows just how valuable he is offensively, as he’s able to knock down shots from the perimeter, mid-range, in the post, and around the rim. His threat as a shooter allows the Celtics to stretch the floor, while his ability to post up offers them control of the paint.

Al Horford’s Game 1 shot chart —ESPN.com

But none of Horford’s offensive highlights Sunday compares to what he was able to do on the defensive end: Shut down MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“He was the Al Horford we all know and love,” teammate Gordon Hayward said.

Advertisement

In the third quarter, with the Celtics up by 10, Horford stuffed Antetokounmpo on back-to-back attempts in the restricted area — the second being a spectacular all-ball rejection. The possession was just a snippet of the frustration Horford was inflicting all afternoon, making scoring look quite difficult for the likely league MVP.

Antetokounmpo shot 33.3 percent from the field, down from his regular-season shooting percentage of 57.8, and finished a minus-24. His first field goal didn’t come until the opening minute of the second quarter, and another 10 minutes passed before he notched his second.

According to the NBA’s tracking data, Horford guarded Antetokounmpo on a team-high 31 possessions and contained him to 11 points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Buy Tickets







“I just think that our group, we all understood how we needed to defend and how dangerous he is once he gets it in the paint,” Horford said. “We had a couple breakdowns, but for the most part, I feel like everyone was very aware. Our guards did a really good job of helping and closing down lanes and things like that. We just wanted to challenge him and contest every shot as best we could. I felt like we were able to do that tonight.”

Malcolm Brogdon’s return seems more important to the Bucks than Marcus Smart’s is to the Celtics.

Boston remains without shooting guard Marcus Smart, who unquestionably makes the team better with not only his defensive tenacity but also his knack for passing. The Celtics, however, have been able to step up in Smart’s absence, mitigating the impact of his loss.

The Bucks, too, are without a member of their starting rotation — guard Malcolm Brogdon, who suffered a plantar fascia tear in his right foot in March — but that loss was certainly felt in Game 1. As Milwaukee’s starting five shot 15-for-50 from the field, it’s hard not to wonder if Brogdon, a 42.5 percent three-point shooter that averages 15.6 points per game, could have made a difference.

Advertisement

Brogdon’s replacement, Sterling Brown, made just one basket during his 22 minutes on the floor and finished with three points. He was not alone, as guard Eric Bledsoe and center Brook Lopez both only made one field goal as well.

Should the Celtics continue to shut down Antetokounmpo in the paint, it’s paramount that the Bucks’ shooters provide offensive contributions beyond their performances Sunday. Milwaukee’s front office constructed their roster with several capable shooters surrounding Antetokounmpo for a reason.

“If Boston’s going to do what they did tonight, we’re going to have to make shots from the perimeter,” Khris Middleton said. “Just make it easier on [Giannis] and make the game easier on ourselves.”

Coach Mike Budenholzer said Brogdon still needs to play more 5-on-5 and will be re-evaluated after Game 2.

Adjustments will be made.

It’d be foolish to think that after one game the Celtics have the Bucks figured out.

Yes, they effectively executed their game plan. Yes, their defense was stellar. Yes, they won big on the road — a feat that happened only once, by a margin of three points, last postseason. But Boston also blew the doors off the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the conference finals last season.

Yes, that team didn’t have Hayward or point guard Kyrie Irving. Yes, the circumstances were different. But the buoyancy following any Game 1 win should be grounded with the fact that, as forward Jaylen Brown noted, there’s plenty of basketball left to be played.

“No matter how you draw it up, one of us got to win four games,” Brown said. “I don’t think we’re going to feel good until we do.”

If any team deserves the benefit of the doubt, it’s the high flying Bucks, who averaged a league-high 118.1 points en route to a league-high 60 wins during the regular season. The team also shined defensively during the first 82, registering a league-high defensive rating of 104.9.

“We look forward to being better on Tuesday,” Budenholzer said.

“We just have to focus on playing better,” echoed Antetokounmpo. “Obviously, it was one of the toughest losses we’ve ever had, all season, especially at home. We just have to regroup, watch the tape, and be ready for Tuesday.

Given the Celtics’ talent, floundering in Game 2 isn’t really an option for the Bucks. Otherwise, retired NBA champion Paul Pierce might be right…