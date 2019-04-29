5 years ago, Jaylen Brown said his teacher told him she’d look him up in jail. Now, he’s crushing it in the NBA.

“It’s a pretty cool moment to be where I am."

Jaylen Brown
Jaylen Brown during the second quarter in Game 1 of the Celtics' first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers. –AP Photo/Winslow Townson
By
4:29 PM

MILWAUKEE — Five years ago, Celtics forward Jaylen Brown tweeted that his teacher told him she would one day look him up in the Cobb County Jail.

Brown — who, at the time, was 17 years old and a junior at Wheeler High School in his hometown of Marietta, Georgia — doesn’t know how the tweet resurfaced Sunday morning, on its five-year anniversary. But it went viral, garnering thousands of retweets and favorites.

So, what exactly happened that day in April 2014?

The 22-year-old didn’t have much interest in rehashing the details before practice Monday morning, less than 24 hours after he tallied 19 points on 57.1 percent shooting in Game 1 of Boston’s second-round playoff series. Brown said he moved past the snide remark “emotionally and spiritually” a long time ago, noting that the school and his family dealt with the incident after it happened.

Advertisement

“I don’t really want to get into what happened because I want to leave it in the past where it belongs,” he said. “I let it be the past.”

Still, in the words of Brown himself, “when someone says something like that, you never really forget it.” He acknowledged that those types of comments can add fuel to the fire, and perhaps the insulting prediction contributed to the growth that’s powered him to achieve all that he has today. After high school graduation, Brown attended the University of California, Berkeley for one year before getting selected third overall in the 2016 NBA Draft.

In his three years with the Celtics, the swingman has continued to improve each season, while maintaining several pursuits off the court like guitar lessons and chess. He’s spoken at Harvard and MIT, and was recently elected vice president of the league’s players association. 

“It’s a pretty cool moment to be where I am,” Brown said. “Five years ago, who would have thought? Especially where I come from and a lot of people come from.”

Brown’s certainly happy he is where he is now, competing in the playoffs for the third time in as many seasons. In Boston’s three most recent postseason games, he’s been an electric addition to the starting lineup — averaging 18.3 points on 65.6 percent shooting — and even posterized MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo Sunday afternoon. 

Advertisement

Even though he never ended up spending time behind bars, Brown expressed no desire to “get back” at the teacher. He said he doesn’t even reflect on the incident as “something that’s a negative.”

“In Georgia, the education system isn’t the best, so I don’t really put too much blame on the teacher,” Brown said. “It is what it is. When you have one teacher handling 35 kids in one class, it’s tough. A lot of teachers go through stuff and take a lot of crap out there all day, so who knows what was going through her mind that day when she said that.”

Buy Tickets

Brown emphasized he’s not trying to draw more attention to his old tweet, but if additional good can come from it, then he is all for it.

“If kids look at it the right way, in terms of if anybody ever said anything that tried to put them down or shoot their dreams down, and that can motivate them to get them where they are, I salute that,” he said. “Everybody has aspirations and dreams to get to where they belong. I’m happy I’m here, playing basketball with the Celtics.”

Jaylen Brown
Jaylen Brown during a team media availability. —Barry Chin/Globe Staff
TOPICS: Celtics NBA Playoffs
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 16: Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Columbus Blue Jackets is congratulated by teammates after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 16, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Bruins
What the Bruins had to say about that Columbus cannon April 29, 2019 | 3:43 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Here's a list of the Patriots' 2020 NFL Draft picks April 29, 2019 | 2:45 PM
Deer on the field
Animals
Brandeis baseball game interrupted by family of deer April 29, 2019 | 2:44 PM
LeSean McCoy Buffalo Bills NFL
NFL
Bills running back LeSean McCoy spoiled 'Avengers: Endgame' April 29, 2019 | 2:36 PM
Joejuan Williams NFL Draft Patriots
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 2019 NFL Draft weekend April 29, 2019 | 1:45 PM
Nick Caserio Patriots NFL
Patriots
Nick Caserio said the Patriots are 'comfortable' with their current tight end group April 29, 2019 | 1:15 PM
Joejuan Williams Roger Goodell NFL draft
Patriots
Here's how experts graded the Patriots' draft class April 29, 2019 | 12:18 PM
Paul Pierce ESPN Celtics
Celtics
Paul Pierce thinks the Celtics-Bucks series is 'over' April 29, 2019 | 10:42 AM
Tom Brady Rob Gronkowski Kentucky Derby
Patriots
Tom Brady's 'wolf pack' will reportedly reunite at the Kentucky Derby April 29, 2019 | 9:46 AM
Quinnen Williams NFL Draft New York Jets
NFL
The Jets loaded up on defense at the NFL Draft April 29, 2019 | 8:37 AM
Jaylen Brown Celtics Bucks
Celtics
3 takeaways from the Celtics' statement Game 1 win over the Bucks April 29, 2019 | 8:08 AM
New York Yankees MLB
MLB
‘It’s crazy’: The Yankees keep getting injured, but they keep winning anyway April 29, 2019 | 8:07 AM
Celtics Bucks NBA Basketball
Celtics
Celtics' 'Giannis Rules' defense flummoxes Antetokounmpo April 29, 2019 | 7:49 AM
Jackie Bradley Jr. couldn't bring in Yandy Diaz's RBI triple during the second inning on Sunday, after a Rafael Devers error extended the inning.
Red Sox
Another befuddling Red Sox series not about the loss so much as the less April 29, 2019 | 7:49 AM
Al Horford
Celtics
What the Bucks had to say after getting shellacked by the Celtics April 28, 2019 | 6:28 PM
Chris Sale on the mound as Tampa Bay's Daniel Robertson rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run.
Red Sox
Sale drops to 0-5 as Rays beat Red Sox 5-2 April 28, 2019 | 4:29 PM
Kyrie Irving shoots past Milwaukee' Ersan Ilyasova during the second half.
Celtics
Irving, Horford lead Celtics past Bucks 112-90 in opener April 28, 2019 | 3:48 PM
Bruce Cassidy
Bruins
'He’s earned obviously some of his reputation, but not right now' April 28, 2019 | 2:49 PM
Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boston. The Bucks won 120-107. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
How the Celtics fared against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks this season April 28, 2019 | 2:13 PM
World
Big Ben runner has bad time at end of London Marathon April 28, 2019 | 1:46 PM
Chase Winovich
Patriots
'One thing led to another. We went on a date.' April 28, 2019 | 12:51 PM
Columbus Blue Jackets v Boston Bruins - Game Two
Bruins
'Obviously it’s on me:' What Patrice Bergeron had to say about his costly penalty in OT April 28, 2019 | 8:47 AM
Springfield MA 9/7/18 Celtics Danny Ainge in the audience at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame 2018 Enshrinement Ceremony at the Springfield Symphony Hall (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Celtics
'He invited me to dinner, invited me to lunch, invited me to play golf, and just gave great advice and counsel' April 28, 2019 | 8:12 AM
Patrice Bergeron attempts to notch the game-winner in overtime.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 2 double-overtime loss April 28, 2019 | 7:35 AM
Julian Edelman and Tom Brady have returned for another season.
Patriots
Tom Brady and Julian Edelman are back to making touchdowns April 28, 2019 | 7:28 AM
John Havlicek
Celtics
The sound of John Havlicek’s steal still reverberates April 28, 2019 | 5:00 AM
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 27: Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins and Pierre-Luc Dubois #18 of the Columbus Blue Jackets battle for the puck in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 27, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Bruins
Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron silent in double-OT loss to Blue Jackets April 28, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Columbus Blue Jackets center Matt Duchene shoots the game-wining goal past Tuukka Rask.
Bruins
Columbus Blue Jackets beat Bruins 3-2 in 2 OT, tie series 1-1 April 28, 2019 | 12:28 AM
Krisztian Nemeth of Sporting Kansas City celebrates with Kelyn Rowe after scoring during the second half of the game against the New England Revolution at Children's Mercy Park.
Soccer
Revolution squander 3-1 lead in 4-4 draw vs. Sporting Kansas City April 27, 2019 | 11:20 PM
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris, left, watches as Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard moves the ball during the first half of Game 1 on Saturday.
NBA
Kawhi Leonard scores 45 points, Raptors top 76ers 108-95 in Game 1 April 27, 2019 | 10:11 PM