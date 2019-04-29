Paul Pierce thinks the Celtics-Bucks series is ‘over’

"As a team, I don't know where Milwaukee goes from here."

Paul Pierce ESPN Celtics
Paul Pierce in 2018. –Matthew J. Lee / The Boston Globe
By
10:42 AM

The Celtics took a 1-0 lead in their second round playoff series against the Bucks on Sunday, but one of the team’s former stars already thinks Boston has won.

Paul Pierce, now an analyst on ESPN, doesn’t see a scenario where the Bucks win at this point.

“As a team, I don’t know where Milwaukee goes from here,” Pierce began. Asked by Michelle Beadle if the series is “over,” Pierce said he thinks it is.

“No listen, I think it’s over,” Pierce answered.

Pierce elaborated on why, explaining that Boston has a greater wealth of team talent compared with the Bucks, who are centered on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Advertisement

“It just seemed like Milwaukee was a way better team throughout the regular season, but when I watched this today, if Giannis doesn’t have a monster game, and somebody else besides him doesn’t step up, Boston is just going to out-talent them.”

TOPICS: Celtics NBA Playoffs
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Tom Brady Rob Gronkowski Kentucky Derby
Patriots
The list of athletes going to the Kentucky Derby includes Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo April 29, 2019 | 9:46 AM
Quinnen Williams NFL Draft New York Jets
NFL
The Jets loaded up on defense at the NFL Draft April 29, 2019 | 8:37 AM
Jaylen Brown Celtics Bucks
Celtics
3 takeaways from the Celtics' statement Game 1 win over the Bucks April 29, 2019 | 8:08 AM
New York Yankees MLB
MLB
‘It’s crazy’: The Yankees keep getting injured, but they keep winning anyway April 29, 2019 | 8:07 AM
Celtics Bucks NBA Basketball
Celtics
Celtics' 'Giannis Rules' defense flummoxes Antetokounmpo April 29, 2019 | 7:49 AM
Jackie Bradley Jr. couldn't bring in Yandy Diaz's RBI triple during the second inning on Sunday, after a Rafael Devers error extended the inning.
Red Sox
Another befuddling Red Sox series not about the loss so much as the less April 29, 2019 | 7:49 AM
Al Horford
Celtics
What the Bucks had to say after getting shellacked by the Celtics April 28, 2019 | 6:28 PM
Chris Sale on the mound as Tampa Bay's Daniel Robertson rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run.
Red Sox
Sale drops to 0-5 as Rays beat Red Sox 5-2 April 28, 2019 | 4:29 PM
Kyrie Irving shoots past Milwaukee' Ersan Ilyasova during the second half.
Celtics
Irving, Horford lead Celtics past Bucks 112-90 in opener April 28, 2019 | 3:48 PM
Bruce Cassidy
Bruins
'He’s earned obviously some of his reputation, but not right now' April 28, 2019 | 2:49 PM
Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boston. The Bucks won 120-107. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
How the Celtics fared against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks this season April 28, 2019 | 2:13 PM
World
Big Ben runner has bad time at end of London Marathon April 28, 2019 | 1:46 PM
Chase Winovich
Patriots
'One thing led to another. We went on a date.' April 28, 2019 | 12:51 PM
Columbus Blue Jackets v Boston Bruins - Game Two
Bruins
'Obviously it’s on me:' What Patrice Bergeron had to say about his costly penalty in OT April 28, 2019 | 8:47 AM
Springfield MA 9/7/18 Celtics Danny Ainge in the audience at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame 2018 Enshrinement Ceremony at the Springfield Symphony Hall (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Celtics
'He invited me to dinner, invited me to lunch, invited me to play golf, and just gave great advice and counsel' April 28, 2019 | 8:12 AM
Patrice Bergeron attempts to notch the game-winner in overtime.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 2 double-overtime loss April 28, 2019 | 7:35 AM
Julian Edelman and Tom Brady have returned for another season.
Patriots
Tom Brady and Julian Edelman are back to making touchdowns April 28, 2019 | 7:28 AM
John Havlicek
Celtics
The sound of John Havlicek’s steal still reverberates April 28, 2019 | 5:00 AM
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 27: Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins and Pierre-Luc Dubois #18 of the Columbus Blue Jackets battle for the puck in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 27, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Bruins
Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron silent in double-OT loss to Blue Jackets April 28, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Columbus Blue Jackets center Matt Duchene shoots the game-wining goal past Tuukka Rask.
Bruins
Columbus Blue Jackets beat Bruins 3-2 in 2 OT, tie series 1-1 April 28, 2019 | 12:28 AM
Krisztian Nemeth of Sporting Kansas City celebrates with Kelyn Rowe after scoring during the second half of the game against the New England Revolution at Children's Mercy Park.
Soccer
Revolution squander 3-1 lead in 4-4 draw vs. Sporting Kansas City April 27, 2019 | 11:20 PM
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris, left, watches as Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard moves the ball during the first half of Game 1 on Saturday.
NBA
Kawhi Leonard scores 45 points, Raptors top 76ers 108-95 in Game 1 April 27, 2019 | 10:11 PM
Boston Celtics legend John Havlicek, who died this past week, is honored with a moment of silence prior to Game 2 of a second-round playoff series between the Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday in Boston.
Bruins
Bruins honor John Havlicek with moment of applause April 27, 2019 | 9:04 PM
David Price pitches in the second inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Red Sox fall to Tampa Bay Rays despite solid start from David Price April 27, 2019 | 7:53 PM
Xavier Ubosi Patriots undrafted free agent
Patriots
Here's the Patriots' list of undrafted free agents April 27, 2019 | 7:51 PM
Arkansas offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis.
NFL
5 things to know about Patriots draft pick Hjalte Froholdt April 27, 2019 | 5:41 PM
Jarrett Stidham Patriots draft
Patriots
4 things to know about new Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham April 27, 2019 | 5:21 PM
J.D. Martinez, pictured here in a game against the Seattle Mariners, missed Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays due to back spasms.
Red Sox
Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez scratched with back spasms April 27, 2019 | 3:14 PM
NFL
NFL aerial circus makes for 2nd round of DBs, WRs April 27, 2019 | 7:14 AM
Joejuan Williams
Patriots
3 things to know about new Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams April 27, 2019 | 1:01 AM