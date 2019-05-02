Danny Ainge suffered a ‘mild heart attack’ in Milwaukee, expected to make full recovery

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge is recovering from what a team statement described as a “mild heart attack” on Tuesday night.

Ainge, who was in Milwaukee to see the Celtics in their playoff series against the Bucks, quickly received medical attention. According to the team statement, he is expected to “make a full recovery” and return to Boston “shortly.”

Danny Ainge suffered a mild heart attack in Milwaukee on Tuesday night. He received immediate medical attention and is expected to make a full recovery. He will return to Boston shortly. Further updates will be provided as appropriate. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 2, 2019

In 2009, Ainge, now 60, suffered a previous heart attack that led to surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital.

A two-time NBA champion with the Celtics as a player in 1984 and 1986, Ainge has been a team executive since 2003.

The Celtics, who lost Game 2 on Tuesday night, will play Game 3 of their series against the Bucks at home at TD Garden on Friday at 8 p.m. The series is tied 1-1.