John Havlicek honored in first game at Garden since his death

There was a moment of silence before tip-off of Game 3 between the Celtics and Bucks on Friday night.

In their first game at TD Garden since the death of the legendary John Havlicek, the Celtics asked the sellout crowd to take a moment to honor the eight-time champion. Havlicek’s No. 17, which was retired in October 1978, lit up the center-court video board.

“You have to have perspective on what is most important,’’ coach Brad Stevens said before the game. “The Havlicek family and their loss is incredibly sad for everybody.’’

No. 17 was everywhere Friday night — on the players’ black shooting shirts during warmups, on the team dancers’ T-shirts, and on circular lapel pins worn by Celtics staffers.

After the Bucks called the first timeout of the game, the center-court video board showed a two-minute tribute video featuring highlights from Havlicek’s 16-year NBA career. Among the memories shown were his steal in Game 7 of the 1965 Eastern Conference Finals that led to the famous “Havlicek stole the ball!’’ radio call, his running bank shot in the second of three overtimes in Game 5 of the 1976 NBA Finals, and his presentation of the Larry O’Brien trophy to Paul Pierce in 2008.

The clip ended with a spotlight on Havlicek’s No. 17 in the rafters.

The crowd responded with a standing ovation. Fans were also invited to pay their respects at bereavement books located in various sections of the Garden.

“We feel lucky to celebrate John Havlicek,’’ Stevens said.