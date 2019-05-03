John Havlicek honored in first game at Garden since his death

“We feel lucky to celebrate John Havlicek."

Bucks Celtics Basketball
Celtics wear No. 17 during a moment of silence for John Havlicek, who died last week. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
By
May 3, 2019

There was a moment of silence before tip-off of Game 3 between the Celtics and Bucks on Friday night.

In their first game at TD Garden since the death of the legendary John Havlicek, the Celtics asked the sellout crowd to take a moment to honor the eight-time champion. Havlicek’s No. 17, which was retired in October 1978, lit up the center-court video board.

“You have to have perspective on what is most important,’’ coach Brad Stevens said before the game. “The Havlicek family and their loss is incredibly sad for everybody.’’

No. 17 was everywhere Friday night — on the players’ black shooting shirts during warmups, on the team dancers’ T-shirts, and on circular lapel pins worn by Celtics staffers.

Advertisement

After the Bucks called the first timeout of the game, the center-court video board showed a two-minute tribute video featuring highlights from Havlicek’s 16-year NBA career. Among the memories shown were his steal in Game 7 of the 1965 Eastern Conference Finals that led to the famous “Havlicek stole the ball!’’ radio call, his running bank shot in the second of three overtimes in Game 5 of the 1976 NBA Finals, and his presentation of the Larry O’Brien trophy to Paul Pierce in 2008.

The clip ended with a spotlight on Havlicek’s No. 17 in the rafters.

The crowd responded with a standing ovation. Fans were also invited to pay their respects at bereavement books located in various sections of the Garden.

“We feel lucky to celebrate John Havlicek,’’ Stevens said.

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics - Game Three
The Celtics honor John Havlicek during the first quarter of Game 3. —Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
TOPICS: Celtics NBA Playoffs
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Tom Brady Kentucky Derby
Patriots
Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield are together at the Kentucky Derby May 3, 2019 | 9:40 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price reacts after Chicago White Sox's James McCann hit a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Red Sox
'We all see it. Just come clean and say it.' May 3, 2019 | 8:39 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
“I’m like, ‘This can’t be.'" May 3, 2019 | 7:17 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
'I worry they run straight to their cellphones after the game' May 3, 2019 | 5:55 PM
Patriots
'I'm good, coach, how are you?' May 3, 2019 | 12:10 PM
David Price Tiger Woods
Red Sox
The Red Sox say there is no ban on Fortnite in the clubhouse May 3, 2019 | 11:18 AM
Harvard Adam Fox NCAA Hockey
NHL
Adam Fox leaves Harvard, signs with New York Rangers May 3, 2019 | 11:01 AM
Patrice Bergeron Bruins Blue Jackets
Bruins
'Take a bow, Tuukka Rask' May 3, 2019 | 10:45 AM
Kentucky Derby Churchill Downs
Horse Racing
Triple Crown-winning jockey Mike Smith will ride Cutting Humor in the Kentucky Derby May 3, 2019 | 9:23 AM
Tyreek Hill Chiefs
NFL
Lawyer for Chiefs' Tyreek Hill disputes child abuse claims in letter to NFL May 3, 2019 | 8:36 AM
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics NBA
Celtics
'I acknowledge that I gotta be better overall' May 3, 2019 | 8:22 AM
Chicago White Sox MLB
Red Sox
Red Sox implode in the ninth inning to allow Chicago a 6-4 walk-off win May 3, 2019 | 7:51 AM
Andrew Benintendi Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Chad Finn: For the Red Sox, it was yet another step backward May 3, 2019 | 7:35 AM
Patrice Bergeron Bruins NHL
Bruins
'It's only a matter of time before these guys score' May 3, 2019 | 7:22 AM
Bruins Blue Jackets NHL Playoffs Patrice Bergeron
Bruins
Video: Patrice Bergeron scored two goals in Bruins' 4-1 Game 4 win May 2, 2019 | 10:40 PM
Media
Channel 5 sports mainstay Mike Lynch to retire from anchoring May 2, 2019 | 3:40 PM
Jill Ellis US Women's Soccer World Cup
Soccer
U.S. Soccer names roster for Women's World Cup title defense May 2, 2019 | 2:23 PM
Olympic Rings
Olympics
The road to Olympic three-on-three basketball will wind through Boston May 2, 2019 | 2:01 PM
Pat Connaughton
Celtics
Mass. native Pat Connaughton addressed his wild first pitch before the Brewers game May 2, 2019 | 12:55 PM
Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge speaks with members of the media during NBA basketball media day Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Canton, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Celtics
Danny Ainge suffered a 'mild heart attack' in Milwaukee, expected to make full recovery May 2, 2019 | 12:12 PM
Alex Ovechkin Stanley Cup NHL
Bruins
Narrator of ‘Quest for the Stanley Cup’ knows what he’s talking about May 2, 2019 | 12:08 PM
Tiger Woods Masters Golf
Golf
Tiger Woods plans to visit Trump next week in the White House May 2, 2019 | 11:59 AM
Shannon Szabados Canada Women's Hockey
Sports News
Women’s hockey stars announce boycott in demand for 1 league May 2, 2019 | 11:37 AM
Mitch Moreland, Christian Vazquez
Red Sox
The early season Red Sox roller coaster is back on the upslope May 2, 2019 | 11:27 AM
Michael Chavis, Red Sox
Red Sox
Will Middlebrooks has some advice for Red Sox rookie Michael Chavis May 2, 2019 | 10:14 AM
Mitch Moreland Red Sox MLB
MLB
Home runs and strikeouts are on pace to break MLB records in 2019 May 2, 2019 | 7:36 AM
Red Sox Logo
Red Sox
Why Boston's baseball team is called the Red Sox May 2, 2019 | 5:08 AM
Terry Francona, Corey Kluber
MLB
Line drive breaks Indians ace Corey Kluber's right forearm in 4-2 loss May 1, 2019 | 10:50 PM
Brad Marchand
Bruins
Wayne Gretzky, Brad Marchand, and Bruce Cassidy respond to Marchand’s punch May 1, 2019 | 10:45 PM
Rob Gronkowski Camille Kostek Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Patriots
'We need all the seat fillers to move' May 1, 2019 | 9:57 PM