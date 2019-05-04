Marcus Smart supported a sportswriter’s father who’s battling cancer

“Paul, your son is an incredible journalist who I have known since I was drafted by the Celtics,” Smart wrote.

By
May 4, 2019

When NBA analyst Kevin O’Connor shared that his father was recently diagnosed with Stage IV cancer, the basketball community responded with an outpouring of support.

One particularly touching message came from Celtics guard Marcus Smart, who gave Paul O’Connor a signed jersey Friday night at Game 3 of the Celtics-Bucks series.

“Paul, your son is an incredible journalist who I have known since I was drafted by the Celtics,” Smart wrote on Instagram. “Unfortunately I know all too well what you and your family are going through but I urge you guys to continue to stay positive and enjoy life.”

Advertisement

Smart lost his mother, Camellia, to bone marrow cancer in September 2018. He encouraged Paul to “keep kicking cancer’s ass,” and he reminded everyone to tell their family and friends they love them.

“The city of Boston is fighting right along side of you!!” Smart wrote.

O’Connor, who covers the NBA for The Ringer and grew up going to Celtics games with his dad, thanked Smart in a heartfelt comment. He said he and his parents are determined to fight the disease together, and he also shared a note from Paul to Smart.

“I have always loved the way you play with heart and determination,” O’Connor relayed for his dad. “I know all about your story. Your mom was lucky to have a great son who inspires so many people with his play on the court and work off the court. Thank you!”

In a piece that detailed how he and his dad bonded over basketball, O’Connor said doctors believe Paul only has weeks or months to live. He’s focused on treasuring the remaining days they have as father and son, and he’s extremely grateful that Smart offered such an uplifting message.

“Cancer is killing the man who provided for our family, the friend who fostered my love for basketball, the dad who pushed me to dream big,” O’Connor wrote.

Advertisement

He thanked his dad for teaching him to be mindful and said he’s trying to embody that same essence in the coming weeks. They can’t control what’s happened, but they can control what comes next.

“Cancer changes everything, but in some ways, it changes nothing,” O’Connor wrote. ” … The road ahead will not be easy, but family still has each other. Cancer can take his life, but it can’t take our love.”

TOPICS: Celtics NBA
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Andy Jick was the P.A. announcer for the Celtics at the old Boston Garden starting in 1980 and through three NBA championships.
Celtics
Andy Jick, longtime P.A. announcer for Celtics, BC, dead at 66 May 4, 2019 | 8:51 PM
Flavien Prat on Country House, left, races against Luis Saez on Maximum Security, third from left, during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs on Saturday.
Horse Racing
In a stunner, Country House wins Kentucky Derby via DQ May 4, 2019 | 7:38 PM
Kentucky Derby Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady's Kentucky Derby hat reminded everyone how many Super Bowls he's won May 4, 2019 | 5:41 PM
The Bruins hope to get more consistency out of David Pastrnak in a pivotal Game 5 against the Blue Jackets Saturday night at TD Garden.
Bruins
The good, the bad, and the ugly of David Pastrnak's series May 4, 2019 | 2:54 PM
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton taps New York Islanders center Brock Nelson on the head in the handshake line after Game 4.
NHL
An Islanders player trolled the Hurricanes goalie. Dougie Hamilton didn't forget. May 4, 2019 | 2:36 PM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
3 takeaways from the Celtics' disappointing Game 3 loss to the Bucks May 4, 2019 | 2:14 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo
NBA
'He had one pair of shoes that he had to share with his brothers. And now he’s a millionaire. It’s crazy.' May 4, 2019 | 12:22 PM
BC
Bruins
Video: Bruce Cassidy gave the Bruins an expletive-filled locker room speech May 4, 2019 | 12:15 PM
Tzu-Wei Lin
Red Sox
Red Sox place Tzu-Wei Lin on injured list, reinstate Eduardo Nunez May 4, 2019 | 11:30 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
'It’s getting ridiculous at this point' May 4, 2019 | 8:46 AM
Nuggets Trail Blazers Basketball
NBA
Blazers go up 2-1 after 140-137 win over Denver in quadruple-overtime May 4, 2019 | 3:53 AM
Boston Red Sox v Chicago White Sox
Red Sox
Sale sparkles to earn first win, Red Sox top White Sox 6-1 May 4, 2019 | 1:00 AM
Pat Connaughton
Celtics
Local boy Pat Connaughton felt at home in Bucks' Game 3 win May 4, 2019 | 12:37 AM
Boston Red Sox v Chicago White Sox
Red Sox
Back in his old home, Chris Sale performs like his old self May 4, 2019 | 12:00 AM
NBA
Suns hire 76ers assistant Monty Williams as head coach May 3, 2019 | 11:44 PM
Kyrie Irving, Giannis Antetokounmpo
Celtics
Giannis Antetokounmpo has 32 as Bucks beat Celtics 123-116 in Game 3 May 3, 2019 | 11:03 PM
Justin Williams, Justin Faulk, Josh Bailey
NHL
Hurricanes sweep Islanders, advance to Eastern Conference finals May 3, 2019 | 9:45 PM
Tom Brady Kentucky Derby
Patriots
Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield are together at the Kentucky Derby May 3, 2019 | 9:40 PM
Bucks Celtics Basketball
Celtics
John Havlicek honored in first game at Garden since his death May 3, 2019 | 9:00 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price reacts after Chicago White Sox's James McCann hit a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Red Sox
David Price and Jon Lester believe MLB is juicing baseballs May 3, 2019 | 8:39 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What the Patriots draft picks said about the call from Bill Belichick May 3, 2019 | 7:17 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
'I worry they run straight to their cellphones after the game' May 3, 2019 | 5:55 PM
Patriots
'I'm good, coach, how are you?' May 3, 2019 | 12:10 PM
David Price Tiger Woods
Red Sox
The Red Sox say there is no ban on Fortnite in the clubhouse May 3, 2019 | 11:18 AM
Harvard Adam Fox NCAA Hockey
NHL
Adam Fox leaves Harvard, signs with New York Rangers May 3, 2019 | 11:01 AM
Patrice Bergeron Bruins Blue Jackets
Bruins
'Take a bow, Tuukka Rask' May 3, 2019 | 10:45 AM
Kentucky Derby Churchill Downs
Horse Racing
Triple Crown-winning jockey Mike Smith will ride Cutting Humor in the Kentucky Derby May 3, 2019 | 9:23 AM
Tyreek Hill Chiefs
NFL
Lawyer for Chiefs' Tyreek Hill disputes child abuse claims in letter to NFL May 3, 2019 | 8:36 AM
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics NBA
Celtics
'I acknowledge that I gotta be better overall' May 3, 2019 | 8:22 AM
Chicago White Sox MLB
Red Sox
Red Sox implode in the ninth inning to allow Chicago a 6-4 walk-off win May 3, 2019 | 7:51 AM