Local boy Pat Connaughton felt at home in Bucks’ Game 3 win

Arlington native Pat Connaughton claims Friday night’s win over his hometown Celtics was just like any other victory.

“For me, I like any win I can get,’’ Connaughton said after he and the Milwaukee Bucks handed the Celtics their second straight loss to take a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series. “It doesn’t really matter where it is or who it’s versus. For me, it’s about making sure I do the best I can for my team.’’

It’s hard to believe Connaughton wasn’t at least a little excited after he drilled four three-pointers in front of friends and family at an arena less than 10 miles away from where he grew up. And in a critical Game 3 to reclaim homecourt advantage? That must have made the night even sweeter.

Connaughton finished with 14 points — 11 of which came in the first half — 7 rebounds, 2 steals, and a block.

The 26-year-old shooting guard, who was also selected in the 2014 MLB Draft, said he prides himself on using his athleticism to impact the game in ways other than shooting. Midway through the second quarter, for example, he stuffed Celtics forward Semi Ojeleye on a 3-point attempt — and even briefly celebrated the rejection with a friend who was sitting courtside.

“He’s been doing it all year,’’ Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “He’s been a great contributor in so many different ways.’’

Before he was selected 41st overall by the Nets in the 2015 NBA Draft, Connaughton had already competed on the Garden parquet three times as a high schooler at St. John’s Prep in Danvers. Asked if he rooted for the Celtics, he played coy and simply shrugged.

“Hopefully in a few more wins, I’ll be able to look back on it and say it was pretty cool,’’ he said. “But, at the end of the day, it’s about that business-like mentality of making sure it doesn’t really matter who steps in between the lines.’’

In his first season with the Bucks, Connaughton is averaging a career-high 20.7 minutes per game while starting only two games all season. But coming off the bench is no slight in his eyes. He said he and fellow reserve George Hill take joy in embodying a “bench mob’’ mentality every night.

“We try to make sure that we bring the energy,’’ Connaughton said. “We want to make sure we bring the energy every night.’’

In Game 3 Friday, Connaughton and Hill alone outscored Boston’s bench, 35-16.

“Our starters have been good all year long,’’ said Hill, who was traded to the Bucks in December. “When I got here, one of the things we had to do was give them breaks. We have to go in and change the game.’’

That, they did. After Connaughton kept the team afloat in the first half, Hill took the reins in the second. Fifteen of his 21 points came in the third and fourth quarters, as he helped the Bucks pull away to a double-digit lead. During one stretch at the end of the third, Hill tallied 8 straight points that extended Milwaukee’s lead to 11.

“The more aggressive he is, the better he is,’’ Budenholzer said. “As coaches, we just to keep pushing him and let him know he’s got to be aggressive. He’s better, his teammates are better when he plays that way. That’s always been the case. He’s a veteran. He’s been in these situations before. He understands it, and it shows.’’

“The guy’s a veteran,’’ echoed Connaughton. “He’s a pro. Any of those adjectives that you want to use to describe a phenomenal NBA player, that’s what he does. He brings that expertise and experience with him. He’s vocal. He talks to guys. He makes sure everyone’s ready, everyone’s together.’’