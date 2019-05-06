‘And bring Kyrie’: Adam Sandler’s Opera Man made a pitch for Kyrie Irving to join the Knicks

The Weekend Update character made his first appearance since Sandler's original run on SNL.

Adam Sandler Opera Man SNL
Adam Sandler as Opera Man on "Saturday Night Live." –Screenshot via Saturday Night Live
By
11:16 AM

New Hampshire native Adam Sandler brought back his Opera Man character when he hosted Saturday Night Live on May 4, and Opera Man had some thoughts on where Kevin Durant and Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving should sign this offseason.

The character, which Sandler originated in his run as an SNL cast member from 1990-95, made an appearance on Weekend Update to recap the week’s news set to a catchy melody. Opera Man touched on Game of Thrones’ final season, the Kentucky Derby, and James Harden’s eye injury in the NBA playoffs before he offered a thought on the Knicks’ offseason plans.

“Beard man, he cry-o,” Opera Man sang. “Draymond poke him in eye-o. He said beardie kicks… just wait ’til Durant comes to the Knicks!

“Please! Please, Kevin!” Sandler’s character said. “And bring Kyrie.”

While Opera Man may root for the Knicks’ return to NBA contention, Sandler himself is among the many celebrities who frequent the Staples Center in Los Angeles to watch LeBron James and the Lakers.

