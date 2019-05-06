Marcus Smart upgraded to questionable for Celtics-Bucks Game 4

Smart said he's hopeful he can play.

Marcus Smart
Marcus Smart celebrates after hitting a three. –Nathan Kilma for the Boston Globe
By
9:04 AM

After being sidelined for four weeks with a partially torn oblique muscle, Celtics shooting guard Marcus Smart could make his return Monday night in Game 4 of his team’s second-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Smart, who is officially listed as questionable, played 3-on-3 — but not 5-on-5 — after being cleared for contact on Saturday. He noted that his body “responded really well” to hits to his left hip area and that he even felt fine after taking an accidental charge. Smart also said he was able to fully participate in practice on Sunday because it was “real light.”

“The boxes have been checked, and I’m taking it one day at a time, but I’m definitely in the right position and the right progression stage to where I’m getting really close to coming back,” he told reporters after practice at the Auerbach Center.

Advertisement

Coach Brad Stevens said Smart’s availability for Game 4 is up to Smart and the training staff. Smart didn’t commit one way or the other, as it sounds like his status is completely contingent on how he feels on Monday. The Celtics are not scheduled to have a morning shootaround before the 7 p.m. tip-off.

“If I’m in pain in any kind of way, then it’s definitely a no,” Smart said.

If Smart is active, he will probably be wearing some sort of padding.

“I stopped wearing my pads a long time ago, but I think I’m going to have to put them back on again to protect myself,” he said.

Stevens said Smart will likely be used in four- to five-minute bursts. Prior to the injury, the 25-year-old averaged 28.9 minutes as a member of the starting lineup.

“Whenever he becomes available, he’s a guy that can impact the game whether it’s for a couple minutes or a long time,” Stevens said. “We’ll certainly utilize him, and we’ll be happy when we get him back.”

Smart said he hopes to contribute via his energy and play-making ability. His defensive tenacity will certainly offer a boost, while his ball-handling skills will allow for point guards Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier to operate as off-ball threats. 

Advertisement

“It’s exciting,” Irving said. “He’s a big part of our team. It alleviates a lot of different pressure out there throughout the game, makes my job a lot easier. Whenever you have the possibility of him returning, it’s always a positive.”

TOPICS: Celtics NBA Playoffs
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Maximum Security Kentucky Derby
Horse Racing
Owner says Maximum Security won't run in Preakness, calls Churchill Downs 'a greedy organization' May 6, 2019 | 8:57 AM
Kentucky Derby 2019 Maximum Security
Horse Racing
How Kentucky Derby officials made the decision to disqualify Maximum Security May 6, 2019 | 7:58 AM
Linda Holliday Tom Brady Kentucky Derby
Patriots
There was a big ol' Patriots reunion at the Kentucky Derby May 6, 2019 | 7:49 AM
Brandon Workman
Red Sox
Brandon Workman epitomizes Red Sox bullpen quietly coming up big May 6, 2019 | 7:42 AM
Red Sox
Chad Finn: As White House visit looms, Red Sox keep focus on field May 6, 2019 | 12:45 AM
Josh Smith
Red Sox
Red Sox will start Josh Smith Monday May 5, 2019 | 11:30 PM
Xander Bogaerts celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting a grand slam during the eighth inning.
Red Sox
Bogaerts grand slam leads Red Sox past White Sox 9-2 May 5, 2019 | 6:09 PM
v
Sports News
PawSox to unveil sign language jerseys May 5, 2019 | 5:50 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox manager Alex Cora will skip White House visit May 5, 2019 | 4:19 PM
Ryan Shazier of the Pittsburgh Steelers in December 2018.
NFL
Nearly 18 months after devastating spinal injury, Steelers' Ryan Shazier dances at his wedding May 5, 2019 | 3:35 PM
Tim Anderson
Red Sox
What Chris Sale and Rick Porcello had to say about the MLB bat flip controversy May 5, 2019 | 2:45 PM
Tom Brady Kentucky Derby
Patriots
Tom Brady made a $100,000 bet with Danny Amendola at the Kentucky Derby May 5, 2019 | 1:29 PM
Flavien Prat Kentucky Derby
Horse Racing
President Trump weighed in on the controversial Kentucky Derby disqualification May 5, 2019 | 11:03 AM
David Pastrnak
Bruins
'It was awesome. He was buzzing.' May 5, 2019 | 9:26 AM
David Pastrnak celebrates his second goal of the night with fellow teammates.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' thrilling Game 5 win over the Blue Jackets May 5, 2019 | 7:24 AM
Kentucky Derby Horse Racing
Horse Racing
'This is the most egregious disqualification in the history of horse racing' May 5, 2019 | 3:41 AM
Alvarez Jacobs Boxing
Boxing
Canelo Alvarez beats Jacobs in middleweight title fight May 5, 2019 | 1:27 AM
John Tortorella Columbus Blue Jackets
Bruins
Feisty John Tortorella: ‘We’ll be back here for Game 7’ May 5, 2019 | 12:30 AM
Patriots center David Andrews chugs a can of beer as he helps wave the Bruins flag before the start of the game.
Bruins
Watch Bruins fan banner captain David Andrews chug a beer May 4, 2019 | 10:55 PM
Xander Bogaerts hits a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Red Sox gets 10 straight hits in 9-run 3rd, rout White Sox 15-2 May 4, 2019 | 10:54 PM
Bruins right wing David Pastrnak beats Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky during the third period Saturday in Boston.
Bruins
David Pastrnak's late goal lifts Bruins past Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 5 May 4, 2019 | 10:21 PM
MLS Impact Revolution Soccer
Soccer
Sergio Santos scores first 2 MLS goals, Union beat Revolution 6-1 May 4, 2019 | 10:10 PM
Michael Chavis, right, celebrates with Rafael Devers after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.
Red Sox
Here's how the Red Sox registered 10 consecutive hits in the 3rd inning Saturday May 4, 2019 | 9:46 PM
Kevin O'Connor's family appreciated the support from Celtics guard Marcus Smart.
Celtics
Marcus Smart supported a sportswriter's father who's battling cancer May 4, 2019 | 9:16 PM
Andy Jick was the P.A. announcer for the Celtics at the old Boston Garden starting in 1980 and through three NBA championships.
Celtics
Andy Jick, longtime P.A. announcer for Celtics, BC, dead at 66 May 4, 2019 | 8:51 PM
Flavien Prat on Country House, left, races against Luis Saez on Maximum Security, third from left, during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs on Saturday.
Horse Racing
In a stunner, Country House wins Kentucky Derby via DQ May 4, 2019 | 7:38 PM
Mohamed Salah
Soccer
EPL title race to go to last day after late Liverpool winner May 4, 2019 | 6:10 PM
Kentucky Derby Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady's hat reminded everyone how many Super Bowls he's won May 4, 2019 | 5:41 PM
Daniel Jones
NFL
Daniel Jones gets more than passing grade at Giants minicamp May 4, 2019 | 5:24 PM
The Bruins hope to get more consistency out of David Pastrnak in a pivotal Game 5 against the Blue Jackets Saturday night at TD Garden.
Bruins
The good, the bad, and the ugly of David Pastrnak's series May 4, 2019 | 2:54 PM