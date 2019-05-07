Kendrick Perkins tweeted his way through the Celtics’ Game 4 loss

The Celtics were driven to the brink of elimination by the Bucks Monday after a 113-101 loss to Milwaukee at TD Garden.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a series-high 39 points in Game 4 and the Bucks now lead the series 3-1 as it tilts back to their home court for Game 5.

Former Celtics center Kendrick Perkins was watching and tweeting his thoughts all night. By the end of the game, he criticized the players and coaches for their “zero togetherness.”

“[The Celtics] showed no heart and played Selfish basketball tonight!” Perkins tweeted. “The Greek and Bucks imposed their will in every way possible. Very disappointed.”

Zero togetherness is what I’m getting from watching the Celtics and Coaches tonight! Showed no heart and played Selfish basketball tonight! The Greek and Bucks imposed their will in every way possible. Very disappointed. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 7, 2019

Advertisement

Here are all of Perkins’s tweets from the Celtics’ Game 4 loss:

Perk predicted a big Celtics win before the game.

No way Celtics lose this Game 4 tonight! I also see GS coming out with the win because I believe the Splash brothers will be special tonight!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 6, 2019

He was particularly excited about Marcus Smart’s return from injury.

Smart played 14:37 minutes and scored three points in his first game action since he partially tore an oblique muscle on April 10.

Got our Leader back and heart soul of the team! SMART! 💉💉💉 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 6, 2019

He was not thrilled with Terry Rozier’s decision-making on an early defensive play.

Come on Scary Terry I love you bro but NEVER leave the Corner 3 like that!!! That’s not your help! Can’t give up plays like that! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 6, 2019

Perkins wanted a little bit more out of Gordon Hayward.

Hayward finished Game 4 with two points in more than 26 minutes of playing time.

Hayward needs to get going! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 6, 2019

He noted that Antetokounmpo had reached three fouls by the end of the first half.

3 fouls for Greek! Shouldn’t haven’t been in the game at that time anyway. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 7, 2019

Perkins thought the C’s were playing selfishly in the second half.

Celtics are playing My Turn Basketball on the offensive end! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 7, 2019

And he could feel the loss coming well before the game ended.

Horford is not doing a good job at all defensively! Cs hanging their heads and it’s still A lot of time left to go win this basketball game! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 7, 2019

Perkins played in eight seasons for the Celtics, from 2003-11.