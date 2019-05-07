Kendrick Perkins tweeted his way through the Celtics’ Game 4 loss

Perkins, who played on the Celtics' 2008 championship team, criticized the players and coaches for their "zero togetherness."

Kendrick Perkins Celtics Thunder NBA
Former Celtics center Kendrick Perkins was not thrilled with the C's play in Game 4 against the Bucks. –Jim Davis / The Boston Globe
By
11:48 AM

The Celtics were driven to the brink of elimination by the Bucks Monday after a 113-101 loss to Milwaukee at TD Garden.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a series-high 39 points in Game 4 and the Bucks now lead the series 3-1 as it tilts back to their home court for Game 5.

Former Celtics center Kendrick Perkins was watching and tweeting his thoughts all night. By the end of the game, he criticized the players and coaches for their “zero togetherness.”

“[The Celtics] showed no heart and played Selfish basketball tonight!” Perkins tweeted. “The Greek and Bucks imposed their will in every way possible. Very disappointed.”

Advertisement

Here are all of Perkins’s tweets from the Celtics’ Game 4 loss:

Perk predicted a big Celtics win before the game.

He was particularly excited about Marcus Smart’s return from injury.

Smart played 14:37 minutes and scored three points in his first game action since he partially tore an oblique muscle on April 10.

He was not thrilled with Terry Rozier’s decision-making on an early defensive play.

Perkins wanted a little bit more out of Gordon Hayward.

Hayward finished Game 4 with two points in more than 26 minutes of playing time.

He noted that Antetokounmpo had reached three fouls by the end of the first half.

Perkins thought the C’s were playing selfishly in the second half.

And he could feel the loss coming well before the game ended.

Perkins played in eight seasons for the Celtics, from 2003-11.

TOPICS: Celtics NBA Playoffs
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Charlie McAvoy NHL Bruins Blue Jackets
Bruins
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy to have NHL player safety hearing May 7, 2019 | 11:39 AM
Celtics 2008 NBA Finals
Sports News
What's the most championships Boston teams have won in one year? May 7, 2019 | 10:59 AM
Bruins Blue Jackets Charlie McAvoy Josh Anderson
Bruins
What Charlie McAvoy said about his hit on the Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson May 7, 2019 | 9:54 AM
Paul Pierce ESPN Celtics
Celtics
Aaron Rodgers trolled Paul Pierce about Celtics-Bucks May 7, 2019 | 9:24 AM
Kentucky Derby Country House 2019
Horse Racing
Inside the strangest 22 minutes in Kentucky Derby history May 7, 2019 | 8:45 AM
Rodney Harrison New England Patriots
Patriots
Rodney Harrison elected to Patriots Hall of Fame May 7, 2019 | 8:14 AM
Carolina Hurricanes NHL Playoffs
Bruins
What you need to know about the Carolina Hurricanes May 7, 2019 | 8:07 AM
Bruins Blue Jackets NHL Playoffs
Bruins
'Trying to keep the train rolling' May 7, 2019 | 7:46 AM
The Bruins congratulate David Backes on his goal in the third period of Game 6.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' series-clinching win over the Blue Jackets May 7, 2019 | 6:10 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Celtics
It’s tough stopping freakishly good Giannis Antetokounmpo May 7, 2019 | 12:30 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox fall to Orioles 4-1 May 6, 2019 | 10:11 PM
Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins NHL Playoffs
Bruins
Video: Bruins shut out Blue Jackets 3-0, advance to Conference Finals May 6, 2019 | 10:10 PM
Celtics
Bucks beat Celtics 113-101, lead series 3-1 May 6, 2019 | 9:57 PM
Joakim Nordstrom Sergei Bobrovsky Bruins Blue Jackets
Bruins
Video: The Bruins' first goal was overturned due to goaltender interference in Game 6 May 6, 2019 | 8:10 PM
HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 18: (L-R) Dave Dombrowski, President of Baseball Operations for the Boston Red Sox, manager Alex Cora, and Sam Kennedy, President and CEO of the Boston Red Sox, pose with the William Harridge Trophy after the Boston Red Sox defeated the Houston Astros 4-1 in Game Five of the American League Championship Series to advance to the 2018 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 18, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Red Sox
'I will take this controversy every single year' May 6, 2019 | 2:49 PM
David Price Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
David Price amplified an 'insensitive' tweet about the 'white Sox' May 6, 2019 | 2:45 PM
John Tortorella Columbus Blue Jackets
Bruins
John Tortorella says his Blue Jackets 'dented' Tuukka Rask May 6, 2019 | 2:33 PM
David Price Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
David Price goes on 10-day injured list with left elbow tendinitis May 6, 2019 | 12:20 PM
Adam Sandler Opera Man SNL
Celtics
Adam Sandler's Opera Man made a pitch for Kyrie Irving to join the Knicks May 6, 2019 | 11:16 AM
Josh McDaniels Super Bowl LIII
Patriots
The Patriots released a behind-the-scenes clip from their 2019 Super Bowl video May 6, 2019 | 10:20 AM
Marcus Smart
Celtics
Marcus Smart upgraded to questionable for Celtics-Bucks Game 4 May 6, 2019 | 9:04 AM
Maximum Security Kentucky Derby
Horse Racing
Owner says Maximum Security won't run in Preakness, calls Churchill Downs 'a greedy organization' May 6, 2019 | 8:57 AM
Kentucky Derby 2019 Maximum Security
Horse Racing
How Kentucky Derby officials made the decision to disqualify Maximum Security May 6, 2019 | 7:58 AM
Linda Holliday Tom Brady Kentucky Derby
Patriots
There was a big ol' Patriots reunion at the Kentucky Derby May 6, 2019 | 7:49 AM
Brandon Workman
Red Sox
Brandon Workman epitomizes Red Sox bullpen quietly coming up big May 6, 2019 | 7:42 AM
Red Sox
Chad Finn: As White House visit looms, Red Sox keep focus on field May 6, 2019 | 12:45 AM
Josh Smith
Red Sox
Red Sox will start Josh Smith Monday May 5, 2019 | 11:30 PM
Xander Bogaerts celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting a grand slam during the eighth inning.
Red Sox
Bogaerts grand slam leads Red Sox past White Sox 9-2 May 5, 2019 | 6:09 PM
v
Sports News
PawSox to unveil sign language jerseys May 5, 2019 | 5:50 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox manager Alex Cora will skip White House visit May 5, 2019 | 4:19 PM