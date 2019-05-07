Kyrie Irving said his confidence is ‘unwavering’ as the Celtics face do-or-die Game 5

There was a general sense after Game 4 that it may have been Irving’s final home game for the Celtics before free agency this summer.

Kyrie Irving Celtics NBA Playoffs
Kyrie Irving scored 23 points against the Bucks in Game 4. –Barry Chin / The Boston Globe
By
Scott Cacciola
New York Times News Service,
2:49 PM

BOSTON — A few minutes after he disappeared into a courtside tunnel before the final buzzer had even sounded, Kyrie Irving emerged from the Celtics’ locker room to deliver his second performance of the evening. With his team’s ragged season on life support, he appeared for his postgame news conference and said a bunch of curious stuff.

How would he describe his level of confidence after his team’s 113-101 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series? “Unwavering,” he said.

What about his horrific shooting in three straight losses? “Who cares?” he said. “I’m a basketball player.”

Advertisement

He had been 7 of 22 from the field in Game 4, which was not very good. He was aware of the numbers. “For me, the 22 shots, I should’ve shot 30,” he said. “I’m that great of a shooter.”

And on he went, describing how he was “trying to do it all” for his team in the face of enormous defensive pressure, how Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer was making all the right moves, how “the energy of the basketball” can lead to soft defense when players are shooting poorly.

“That’s just Basketball 101,” Irving said as the Celtics began the uneasy work of digesting a 3-1 series deficit before heading to Milwaukee for Game 5 on Wednesday night.

The loss was not the end for the Celtics — not yet, anyway — but there was the general sense that it may have been Irving’s final home game for them before free agency this summer. After dropping two games in Boston, the Celtics will surely need to unearth something special to rebound against a surging opponent on the road.

“It’s win or go home,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “You do the same thing you’ve been doing all along — you play the next possession to win it, and focus on that. It takes a lot of mental fortitude. It takes a lot of mental toughness, and it reveals a lot. I’m looking forward to that challenge.”

Advertisement

The Bucks are showing why they finished the regular season with the league’s best record. On Monday, Giannis Antetokounmpo was brilliant again, finishing with 39 points and 16 rebounds while shooting 15 of 22 from the field. But Milwaukee actually managed to extend its lead in the third quarter when Antetokounmpo was on the bench because of foul trouble.

“That was killer,” Stevens said.

The Bucks are cohesive and connected and confident, and it is difficult to find evidence the Celtics are any of those things right now. After a tumultuous season, Boston was banking on improved play in time for the playoffs, as if the team could flip the mythical playoff switch. But it does not work that way in the NBA, not for teams that accumulate so many bad habits and build so little chemistry.

Buy Tickets

The Celtics entered the season with big goals after making a deep playoff run a year ago — a run they were able to make without Irving, who was sidelined after undergoing knee surgery. In his return this season, he has been things: productive and enthralling, but also mystifying and defiant. After the Celtics got off to a slow start, he backed off an earlier pledge to re-sign with the team this summer. Questions about his future have worn at the franchise.

Irving, of course, is an amazing player, and he was amazing in the first game of this series, finishing with 26 points and 11 assists in a lopsided win. But in the three games since, he has shot 19 of 62 from the field and 4 of 20 from 3-point range. At the same time, there has been a first-person vibe to his approach. On Monday, he attempted nine shots in the first quarter, making three of them.

Advertisement

“Shots just didn’t go in,” he said, adding: “Sometimes they’re going to go in, sometimes they’re not.”

Irving also praised Budenholzer for the way the Bucks were defending him, sending two, three and even four players at him at times. Irving could not say enough nice things about Budenholzer.

“It’s a little different when your rhythm is challenged every play down — you’re being picked up full court,” Irving said. “They’re doing things to test you, and the expectations on me are going to be sky high. And I try to utilize their aggression against them and put my teammates in great positions while still being aggressive. I’m trying to do it all.”

Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, is pretty nearly doing it all. For the series, he is averaging 30.5 points and 11.5 rebounds while shooting 52.1 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from 3-point range. Irving is averaging 21.8 points and 7.8 assists while shooting 37.3 percent from the field and 24 percent from 3-point range.

One thing to remember: Irving has overcome long odds in the playoffs once before. In 2016, he teamed up with LeBron James to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers all the way back from a 3-1 series deficit against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA finals. Irving sealed Cleveland’s first and only championship with a late 3-pointer in Game 7.

After Monday’s loss, he was asked if he could help his younger teammates by drawing on that comeback. The short answer? No.

“It’s hard to make any comparisons,” he said, adding: “I think that the difference is just the experience.”

Irving’s interactions with the general public should come with a decoder ring, but his point (probably) was that he had lived it — and sometimes that is the only way to learn.

If nothing else, the Celtics are getting their share of lessons now.

TOPICS: Celtics NBA Playoffs
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Morris, Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward
Celtics
4 thoughts on Kyrie Irving's baffling playoff performance May 7, 2019 | 2:47 PM
Jared Veldheer Denver Broncos Patriots
Patriots
Patriots add depth to offensive line with deal for Jared Veldheer May 7, 2019 | 2:23 PM
Alex Cora Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
The racial divide in the Red Sox' visit to Trump's White House is impossible to ignore May 7, 2019 | 12:56 PM
Kyrie Irving Celtics playoffs 2019
Celtics
'He's done in Boston': What the media is saying about Kyrie Irving May 7, 2019 | 11:58 AM
Kendrick Perkins Celtics Thunder NBA
Celtics
Kendrick Perkins tweeted his way through the Celtics' Game 4 loss May 7, 2019 | 11:48 AM
Charlie McAvoy NHL Bruins Blue Jackets
Bruins
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy to have NHL player safety hearing May 7, 2019 | 11:39 AM
Celtics 2008 NBA Finals
Sports News
What's the most championships Boston teams have won in one year? May 7, 2019 | 10:59 AM
Bruins Blue Jackets Charlie McAvoy Josh Anderson
Bruins
What Charlie McAvoy said about his hit on the Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson May 7, 2019 | 9:54 AM
Paul Pierce ESPN Celtics
Celtics
Aaron Rodgers trolled Paul Pierce about Celtics-Bucks May 7, 2019 | 9:24 AM
Kentucky Derby Country House 2019
Horse Racing
Inside the strangest 22 minutes in Kentucky Derby history May 7, 2019 | 8:45 AM
Rodney Harrison New England Patriots
Patriots
Rodney Harrison elected to Patriots Hall of Fame May 7, 2019 | 8:14 AM
Carolina Hurricanes NHL Playoffs
Bruins
What you need to know about the Carolina Hurricanes May 7, 2019 | 8:07 AM
Bruins Blue Jackets NHL Playoffs
Bruins
'Trying to keep the train rolling' May 7, 2019 | 7:46 AM
The Bruins congratulate David Backes on his goal in the third period of Game 6.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' series-clinching win over the Blue Jackets May 7, 2019 | 6:10 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Celtics
It’s tough stopping freakishly good Giannis Antetokounmpo May 7, 2019 | 12:30 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox fall to Orioles 4-1 May 6, 2019 | 10:11 PM
Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins NHL Playoffs
Bruins
Video: Bruins shut out Blue Jackets 3-0, advance to Conference Finals May 6, 2019 | 10:10 PM
Celtics
Bucks beat Celtics 113-101, lead series 3-1 May 6, 2019 | 9:57 PM
Joakim Nordstrom Sergei Bobrovsky Bruins Blue Jackets
Bruins
Video: The Bruins' first goal was overturned due to goaltender interference in Game 6 May 6, 2019 | 8:10 PM
HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 18: (L-R) Dave Dombrowski, President of Baseball Operations for the Boston Red Sox, manager Alex Cora, and Sam Kennedy, President and CEO of the Boston Red Sox, pose with the William Harridge Trophy after the Boston Red Sox defeated the Houston Astros 4-1 in Game Five of the American League Championship Series to advance to the 2018 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 18, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Red Sox
'I will take this controversy every single year' May 6, 2019 | 2:49 PM
David Price Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
David Price amplified an 'insensitive' tweet about the 'white Sox' May 6, 2019 | 2:45 PM
John Tortorella Columbus Blue Jackets
Bruins
John Tortorella says his Blue Jackets 'dented' Tuukka Rask May 6, 2019 | 2:33 PM
David Price Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
David Price goes on 10-day injured list with left elbow tendinitis May 6, 2019 | 12:20 PM
Adam Sandler Opera Man SNL
Celtics
Adam Sandler's Opera Man made a pitch for Kyrie Irving to join the Knicks May 6, 2019 | 11:16 AM
Josh McDaniels Super Bowl LIII
Patriots
The Patriots released a behind-the-scenes clip from their 2019 Super Bowl video May 6, 2019 | 10:20 AM
Marcus Smart
Celtics
Marcus Smart upgraded to questionable for Celtics-Bucks Game 4 May 6, 2019 | 9:04 AM
Maximum Security Kentucky Derby
Horse Racing
Owner says Maximum Security won't run in Preakness, calls Churchill Downs 'a greedy organization' May 6, 2019 | 8:57 AM
Kentucky Derby 2019 Maximum Security
Horse Racing
How Kentucky Derby officials made the decision to disqualify Maximum Security May 6, 2019 | 7:58 AM
Linda Holliday Tom Brady Kentucky Derby
Patriots
There was a big ol' Patriots reunion at the Kentucky Derby May 6, 2019 | 7:49 AM
Brandon Workman
Red Sox
Brandon Workman epitomizes Red Sox bullpen quietly coming up big May 6, 2019 | 7:42 AM