Morning sports update: Aaron Rodgers trolled Paul Pierce about his Celtics-Bucks prediction

Also: No dents in Tuukka, Tom Brady and Randy Moss posed in a photo of NFL royalty, and Celtics 3-1 trivia.

Paul Pierce ESPN Celtics
Paul Pierce in 2018. –Matthew J. Lee / The Boston Globe
By
9:24 AM

The Bruins posted a 3-0 shutout of the Blue Jackets to win Game 6 in Columbus on Monday night. Boston advances to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2013.

At TD Garden, the Celtics fell to the Bucks 113-101 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Milwaukee now leads the series, 3-1. Game 5 will be played on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

And the Red Sox couldn’t quite get back to an even record, dropping Monday’s matchup with the Orioles, 4-1.

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t forgotten Paul Pierce’s takes: After the Celtics rolled to a Game 1 victory over the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Paul Pierce — now an ESPN analyst — claimed that the series was “over.”

Advertisement

Since then, the Bucks have won three straight to put the Celtics on the brink of playoff elimination.

Packers quarterback — and Wisconsin sports fan — Aaron Rodgers tweeted a response to Pierce:

The former Celtic has already been criticized for jumping to conclusions too quickly.

“If I ever wrote after you were down 1-0 in a series that it was over, you would have me up against the grill,” said Jackie MacMullan to Pierce on ESPN. “You would never stand for that, not for one minute. The unpredictability of the Celtics that you’re talking about is their biggest strength and also their greatest weakness, because when they start missing shots, I’ve never seen a team handle that so poorly.”

Pierce, for what it’s worth, has kept a sense of humor about his prediction, referencing “The Office” after the Celtics lost Game 3:

Trivia: The last time the Celtics mounted a 3-1 playoff series comeback was the 1981 Eastern Conference Finals against the 76ers. Who was second on the team in scoring during the series after Larry Bird? (Check the bottom of the article for the answer).

Hint: He went on to win the only championship of his Hall of Fame career that season. Also, he was a second round pick in the NBA draft.

Advertisement

More from Boston.com:

Not a dent in sight: Tuukka Rask made 39 saves in the Bruins’ shutout win over the Blue Jackets. Despite the best attempts by the opposition — its players and coach — to knock him off his game, Rask kept his composure. [The Boston Globe]

Pastrnak and Chara celebrated:

There are 1,647 passing and receiving touchdowns represented in this photo:

Pablo Sandoval hit a home run, stole a base, and pitched a scoreless inning (but the Giants lost, 12-4):

On this day: In 1917, Babe Ruth out-dueled Washington Senators ace Walter Johnson to give the Red Sox a 1-0 win. Ruth’s two-hit shutout was complemented by his sacrifice fly ball, which resulted in the game’s only run.

Buy Tickets

Writing in the Boston Globe the next day, Edward F. Martin described the performance as, “perhaps the best game of his Major League career.”

Also on this day, in 2003, Arsenal began its record 49-game unbeaten run with a 6-1 thrashing of Southampton:

Daily highlight: A perfectly placed opening goal from David Krejci got the Bruins on their way to a playoff win:

Also, this:

Trivia answer: Nate “Tiny” Archibald

TOPICS: Celtics NBA Playoffs
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Kentucky Derby Country House 2019
Horse Racing
Inside the strangest 22 minutes in Kentucky Derby history May 7, 2019 | 8:45 AM
Rodney Harrison New England Patriots
Patriots
Rodney Harrison elected to Patriots Hall of Fame May 7, 2019 | 8:14 AM
Carolina Hurricanes NHL Playoffs
Bruins
What you need to know about the Carolina Hurricanes May 7, 2019 | 8:07 AM
Bruins Blue Jackets NHL Playoffs
Bruins
'Trying to keep the train rolling' May 7, 2019 | 7:46 AM
The Bruins congratulate David Backes on his goal in the third period of Game 6.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' series-clinching win over the Blue Jackets May 7, 2019 | 6:10 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Celtics
It’s tough stopping freakishly good Giannis Antetokounmpo May 7, 2019 | 12:30 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox fall to Orioles 4-1 May 6, 2019 | 10:11 PM
Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins NHL Playoffs
Bruins
Video: Bruins shut out Blue Jackets 3-0, advance to Conference Finals May 6, 2019 | 10:10 PM
Celtics
Bucks beat Celtics 113-101, lead series 3-1 May 6, 2019 | 9:57 PM
Joakim Nordstrom Sergei Bobrovsky Bruins Blue Jackets
Bruins
Video: The Bruins' first goal was overturned due to goaltender interference in Game 6 May 6, 2019 | 8:10 PM
HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 18: (L-R) Dave Dombrowski, President of Baseball Operations for the Boston Red Sox, manager Alex Cora, and Sam Kennedy, President and CEO of the Boston Red Sox, pose with the William Harridge Trophy after the Boston Red Sox defeated the Houston Astros 4-1 in Game Five of the American League Championship Series to advance to the 2018 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 18, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Red Sox
'I will take this controversy every single year' May 6, 2019 | 2:49 PM
David Price Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
David Price amplified an 'insensitive' tweet about the 'white Sox' May 6, 2019 | 2:45 PM
John Tortorella Columbus Blue Jackets
Bruins
John Tortorella says his Blue Jackets 'dented' Tuukka Rask May 6, 2019 | 2:33 PM
David Price Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
David Price goes on 10-day injured list with left elbow tendinitis May 6, 2019 | 12:20 PM
Adam Sandler Opera Man SNL
Celtics
Adam Sandler's Opera Man made a pitch for Kyrie Irving to join the Knicks May 6, 2019 | 11:16 AM
Josh McDaniels Super Bowl LIII
Patriots
The Patriots released a behind-the-scenes clip from their 2019 Super Bowl video May 6, 2019 | 10:20 AM
Marcus Smart
Celtics
Marcus Smart upgraded to questionable for Celtics-Bucks Game 4 May 6, 2019 | 9:04 AM
Maximum Security Kentucky Derby
Horse Racing
Owner says Maximum Security won't run in Preakness, calls Churchill Downs 'a greedy organization' May 6, 2019 | 8:57 AM
Kentucky Derby 2019 Maximum Security
Horse Racing
How Kentucky Derby officials made the decision to disqualify Maximum Security May 6, 2019 | 7:58 AM
Linda Holliday Tom Brady Kentucky Derby
Patriots
There was a big ol' Patriots reunion at the Kentucky Derby May 6, 2019 | 7:49 AM
Brandon Workman
Red Sox
Brandon Workman epitomizes Red Sox bullpen quietly coming up big May 6, 2019 | 7:42 AM
Red Sox
Chad Finn: As White House visit looms, Red Sox keep focus on field May 6, 2019 | 12:45 AM
Josh Smith
Red Sox
Red Sox will start Josh Smith Monday May 5, 2019 | 11:30 PM
Xander Bogaerts celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting a grand slam during the eighth inning.
Red Sox
Bogaerts grand slam leads Red Sox past White Sox 9-2 May 5, 2019 | 6:09 PM
v
Sports News
PawSox to unveil sign language jerseys May 5, 2019 | 5:50 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox manager Alex Cora will skip White House visit May 5, 2019 | 4:19 PM
Ryan Shazier of the Pittsburgh Steelers in December 2018.
NFL
Nearly 18 months after devastating spinal injury, Steelers' Ryan Shazier dances at his wedding May 5, 2019 | 3:35 PM
Tim Anderson
Red Sox
What Chris Sale and Rick Porcello had to say about the MLB bat flip controversy May 5, 2019 | 2:45 PM
Tom Brady Kentucky Derby
Patriots
Tom Brady made a $100,000 bet with Danny Amendola at the Kentucky Derby May 5, 2019 | 1:29 PM
Flavien Prat Kentucky Derby
Horse Racing
President Trump weighed in on the controversial Kentucky Derby disqualification May 5, 2019 | 11:03 AM