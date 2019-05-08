Celtics eliminated in rout by Bucks 116-91

Kyrie Irving is embraced by Marcus Morris as time ran out on the Celtics.
Kyrie Irving is embraced by Marcus Morris as time ran out on the Celtics. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
By
JOE TOTORAITIS
AP,
May 8, 2019

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Boston Celtics 116-91 on Wednesday night to advance to the Eastern Conference final.

The top-seeded Bucks placed seven players in double figures in their fourth straight win after dropping the series opener. Khris Middleton had 19 points and eight rebounds, and Eric Bledsoe finished with 18 points.

Next up for the Bucks is the winner of the Philadelphia-Toronto series. The Raptors are up 3-2 heading into Game 6 on Thursday night.

It’s the first Eastern Conference final for Milwaukee since 2001.

Kyrie Irving scored 15 points for Boston, which shot 31.2 percent from the field. Jayson Tatum and Marcus Morris each had 14.

