Assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry leaving Celtics

Shrewsberry will assume an assistant coach role at Purdue, where he coached from 2011-13.

Assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry (right) is leaving the Celtics. –Jim Davis / The Boston Globe
By
8:29 AM

MILWAUKEE — Celtics assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry is leaving the team to return to Purdue as an assistant coach, according to an NBA source.

Shrewsberry was a member of Celtics coach Brad Stevens’s staff at Butler before serving as an assistant at Purdue from 2011-13. He rejoined Stevens after Stevens was hired by the Celtics prior to the 2013-14 season.

