Assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry leaving Celtics

MILWAUKEE — Celtics assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry is leaving the team to return to Purdue as an assistant coach, according to an NBA source.

Significant loss for the Celtics. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) May 9, 2019

Shrewsberry was a member of Celtics coach Brad Stevens’s staff at Butler before serving as an assistant at Purdue from 2011-13. He rejoined Stevens after Stevens was hired by the Celtics prior to the 2013-14 season.