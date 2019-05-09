Top-seeded Bucks show they’re championship caliber

The Bucks were relentless against the Celtics in their five-game series.

Jayson Tatum
Milwaukee Bucks forward Nikola Mirotic celebrates his three-pointer during the fourth quarter. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
By
12:45 AM

MILWAUKEE — One possession, five offensive rebounds.

With less than two minutes to go in the third quarter Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum, the Celtics appeared to hit rock bottom when they couldn’t manage to grab hold of the ball after five missed Milwaukee Bucks shots on a single possession.

Eric Bledsoe misses a driving layup? Bledsoe beats Kyrie Irving to the rebound.

Bledsoe drives back to the basket and misses again? George Hill comes down with the ball.

Pat Connaughton hoists a 3 that bounces off the back of the rim? Bledsoe saves the ball from going out of bounds and the Bucks retain possession.

Advertisement

Bledsoe misfires on a corner 3? Nikola Mirotic is the one to come up with the ball this time.

Mirotic fires a 3 that clanks off the rim? Al Horford picks up a loose ball foul in the fight for the rebound.

Five missed shots, five Bucks boards.

“It’s a momentum swing,’’ said Bledsoe, who finished with 18 points in Milwaukee’s 116-91 series-clinching win. “Even though we weren’t scoring, our crowd was in it.’’

“I think it speaks to some of the guys who were laying it all on the line and doing everything they could to maintain and build the lead,’’ added coach Mike Budenholzer. “The competitive spirit of the group was impressive.’’

The nearly minute-long stretch, which resulted in a standing ovation from the fans, was emblematic of just how relentless the Bucks were in their five-game series against the Celtics. After getting rocked in Game 1, with skepticism surrounding their championship aspirations starting to mount, they proceeded to squash any doubts about the team’s capability.

In its four wins, Milwaukee outscored Boston by 65 points. The top-seeded Bucks showed off their superstar, their depth, and their poise. Despite trailing after the first quarter of Games 2-4, despite their lack of postseason experience, and despite the never-ending conversation about the talent of Boston’s roster, the Bucks stayed true to the habits they’ve been building all year long.

Advertisement

“Credit them, credit their coaches, credit their players,’’ coach Brad Stevens said. “They’re better than we are. They earned that. It was clear throughout a five-game series.’’

There will certainly be a deserved celebration. After all, it’s been almost two decades since the team last had a chance to advance to the NBA Finals. The light festivities started on the court following the final buzzer and continued to the locker room with 21 Savage’s “Can’t Leave Without It’’ blasting through the speakers.

But there was no shower of green and white confetti dropping from the ceiling, nor was there any ostentatious yelling and screaming.

Buy Tickets

The Bucks have their sights on something bigger. Their trip to the conference finals is just another step toward a larger goal.

“Our season is still going,’’ shooting guard Khris Middleton said. “We still got a lot of work to do. We’re going to be facing a good team, whoever it is, in the next round. Enjoy tonight. Maybe a little bit tomorrow. But we’ll start getting ready for the next series.’’

“We’re playing for each other, for the city of Milwaukee, for the franchise,’’ added Bledsoe. “We’re having fun.’’

Up next for the Bucks will be either the Philadelphia 76ers or the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors currently lead the series, 3-2, with Game 6 scheduled for Thursday.

Regardless of their next opponent, however, the Bucks are confident in the product they’ve built. That Game 1 loss ended up being a fluke for this 60-win team, now 8-1 this postseason.

Advertisement

“Hats off to them,’’ Stevens said. “They are one hell of a basketball team.’’

TOPICS: Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Jackie Bradley Jr Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Andrew Benintendi's 12th inning home run lifts Red Sox over Orioles 2-1 May 9, 2019 | 7:37 AM
Kyrie Irving Celtics NBA
Celtics
Chad Finn: Kyrie Irving played Game 5 as if he had already left Celtics May 9, 2019 | 7:19 AM
Kyrie Irving is embraced by Marcus Morris as time ran out on the Celtics.
Celtics
Celtics eliminated in rout by Bucks 116-91 May 8, 2019 | 10:58 PM
Chris Sale
Red Sox
Video: Chris Sale threw an immaculate inning — 9 pitches, 9 strikes — against the Orioles May 8, 2019 | 10:36 PM
Alex Cora
Red Sox
"Tomorrow is a celebration of the Red Sox. It’s not, ‘Let’s make a deal for Puerto Rico.'" May 8, 2019 | 10:12 PM
Red Sox
Sports Q
Should the Red Sox go to the White House? May 8, 2019 | 8:22 PM
Brad Marchand and the Bruins begin their Round 3 matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night at TD Garden.
Bruins
Brad Marchand channeled his inner Bill Belichick: 'On to Round 3' May 8, 2019 | 7:40 PM
Tuukka Rask
Bruins
Ranking the top players in the Bruins-Hurricanes series May 8, 2019 | 6:16 PM
Tom Brady NFL Patriots
Patriots
Tom Brady reportedly plans to gain weight before the 2019 season May 8, 2019 | 6:10 PM
Lucas Moura
Soccer
Lucas Moura's hat-trick helps Tottenham stun Ajax 3-2 and reach Champions League final May 8, 2019 | 5:51 PM
Bruce Ellington
Patriots
Patriots change course, release receiver Bruce Ellington May 8, 2019 | 5:37 PM
Red Sox White House visit 2013
Red Sox
Here's the list of Red Sox expected (and not) at the White House May 8, 2019 | 4:53 PM
Track and Field
College Sports
Georgia sprinter expected to make a full recovery after being impaled by a javelin May 8, 2019 | 4:22 PM
Charlie McAvoy
Bruins
'I'm not a very good lawyer' May 8, 2019 | 4:05 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 26: Jemele Hill attends 'Spotify - Jemele Hill is Unbothered' at Gitano on March 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Spotify)
Red Sox
Jemele Hill: Red Sox players visiting White House ‘owe’ explanation to teammates skipping trip May 8, 2019 | 2:36 PM
Sean McVay Patriots Super Bowl LIII
Patriots
Rams coach Sean McVay thinks he 'over-prepared' for Super Bowl LIII May 8, 2019 | 1:26 PM
Dougie Hamilton Carolina Hurricanes NHL
Bruins
How Dougie Hamilton ended up on the Hurricanes May 8, 2019 | 12:58 PM
New England Patriots NFL Tom Brady
Patriots
5 Patriots position battles to keep an eye on May 8, 2019 | 10:47 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Why Rodney Harrison believes Rob Gronkowski will make a Patriots comeback May 8, 2019 | 10:07 AM
MLB
Chicago Cubs investigating fan who appeared to flash white power sign on air May 8, 2019 | 9:50 AM
Maximum Security Horse Kentucky Derby
Horse Racing
Maximum Security's value is up in the air May 8, 2019 | 8:59 AM
Charlie McAvoy Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy is suspended one game by NHL May 8, 2019 | 8:59 AM
Boston Bruins NHL Playoffs
Bruins
Bruins to open Eastern Conference finals on Thursday May 8, 2019 | 7:41 AM
Kyrie Irving Celtics NBA Playoffs
Celtics
Chad Finn: Celtics are falling to pieces right before our eyes May 8, 2019 | 7:41 AM
Mitch Moreland watches his three-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning.
Red Sox
Mitch Moreland homer helps Red Sox beat Orioles 8-5 May 7, 2019 | 10:48 PM
Robert Kraft Patriots NFL
Patriots
Prosecutors accuse Kraft's lawyers of lying in court May 7, 2019 | 6:11 PM
David Ortiz takes a selfie with President Barack Obama at the White House in 2013.
Red Sox
David Ortiz shared his thoughts on Alex Cora and the Red Sox White House visit May 7, 2019 | 5:42 PM
Country Horse Kentucky Derby 2019
Horse Racing
Kentucky Derby winner Country House won't run in the Preakness May 7, 2019 | 2:50 PM
Kyrie Irving Celtics NBA Playoffs
Celtics
Kyrie Irving said his confidence is 'unwavering' as the Celtics face do-or-die Game 5 May 7, 2019 | 2:49 PM
Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Morris, Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward
Celtics
4 thoughts on Kyrie Irving's baffling playoff performance May 7, 2019 | 2:47 PM