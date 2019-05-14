Celtics to pick No. 14 in 2019 NBA Draft

The New Orleans Pelicans won the draft lottery.

Zion
Duke’s Zion Williamson, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick, arrived for the NBA Draft lottery Tuesday in Chicago. –Nuccio DiNuzzo/Associated press
By
May 14, 2019

So Zion and AD may be a thing.

The New Orleans Pelicans won the NBA Draft lottery Tuesday and the right to the No. 1 pick to perhaps pair up with star big man Anthony Davis.

The Celtics were with the first team off the board, getting the No. 14 overall pick from the Sacramento Kings.

The final four teams were the Lakers, Knicks, Grizzlies, and Pelicans.

This year, the teams with the three worst records — the Knicks, Cavaliers, and Suns — all had a 14 percent chance of claiming the top pick. Previously, the team with the worst record had a 25 percent chance, followed by 19.9 and 15.6 percent chances of the next two teams.

Advertisement

The team with the worst record had won the lottery four years in a row, but that was far less likely this time. Because of alterations, more teams could harbor realistic dreams of landing Duke star Zion Williamson with the first choice.

The league’s new format was its fifth tweak to the system since the Knicks unforgettably won the maiden lottery in 1985, getting the chance to draft Patrick Ewing.

The league’s worst team, after a dour 17-65 campaign, is the Knicks. But the league’s new lottery rules also gave the teams with the second- and third-worst records (Cleveland and Phoenix at 19-63) a 14 percent shot at No. 1. The odds have been flattened at the top to discourage tanking, the practice of losing intentionally to improve draft position.

And, in this case, winning Williamson.

The Celtics had plenty of possibilities Tuesday, but getting the No. 1 pick was not one of them. If the Kings were to have jumped up to the top pick, the selection would have gone to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Celtics could have also received another pick Tuesday night, from the Memphis Grizzlies. But the Grizzlies will retain the selection because it was No. 2. Instead, the Celtics will receive the pick in the 2020 draft (top-six protected) on in the 2021 draft (unprotected) if not conveyed next season.

Advertisement

Celtics assistant general manager Mike Zarren was the team’s representative in the lottery drawing room, and team president Rich Gotham was on the stage during the reveal.

TOPICS: Celtics NBA Draft 2019
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Kyrie Irving Celtics playoffs 2019
Celtics
What experts are saying about Kyrie Irving’s NBA future May 15, 2019 | 9:04 PM
Miguel Andujar
MLB
Yankees third baseman Miguel Andújar to have season-ending shoulder surgery May 15, 2019 | 8:48 PM
Carolina's Justin Williams tries to knock in the rebound past Tuukka Rask during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Bruins
What the Bruins are doing to frustrate Hurricanes captain Justin Williams May 15, 2019 | 8:19 PM
Chris Sale Red Sox
Red Sox
Should Chris Sale have been left in to go for 20 strikeouts? May 15, 2019 | 7:55 PM
Jamie Collins
Patriots
Patriots sign linebacker Jamie Collins May 15, 2019 | 7:54 PM
N'Keal Harry Arizona State NFL Draft
Patriots
Patriots sign 1st-round draft pick N'Keal Harry May 15, 2019 | 7:05 PM
Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck
Celtics
'We’re all annoyed and upset and disappointed' May 15, 2019 | 6:15 PM
Celtic draft predictions, Chuma Okeke
Celtics
5 early mocks projecting the Celtics' picks for the 2019 NBA Draft May 15, 2019 | 2:58 PM
Chris Wagner
Bruins
Bruins forward Chris Wagner to miss Game 4 May 15, 2019 | 2:32 PM
Jets General Manager Head Coach Adam Gase
NFL
Jets fire general manager Mike Maccagnan, name head coach Adam Gase acting GM May 15, 2019 | 1:24 PM
Chris Sale Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Chris Sale's masterpiece signals a return to form for the Red Sox' ace May 15, 2019 | 12:04 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo driving against Aron Baynes.
Celtics
Giannis Antetokounmpo took a parting shot at the Celtics May 15, 2019 | 10:10 AM
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays MLB
MLB
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. broke a Danny Ainge record with his first Blue Jays home run May 15, 2019 | 8:52 AM
Stephen Curry Warriors Trail Blazers NBA
NBA
Stephen Curry and the Warriors take Game 1 of Western Conference finals from the Trail Blazers May 15, 2019 | 8:25 AM
Brad Marchand Patrice Bergeron Bruins
Bruins
'I feel like we really have each other's backs' May 15, 2019 | 8:07 AM
Zion Williamson NBA Draft Lottery
NBA
As Anthony Davis crisis lingers, Pelicans land No. 1 pick in the Zion Williamson draft May 15, 2019 | 7:57 AM
Chris Sale Red Sox Rockies MLB
Red Sox
Chris Sale’s 17 strikeouts spoiled by extra-inning Rockies comeback May 15, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Tuukka Rask made 35 saves for the Bruins in Game 3.
Bruins
What we learned from the Bruins' Game 3 win over the Hurricanes May 15, 2019 | 6:57 AM
Brad Marchand Bruins Hurricanes NHL
Bruins
Video: Watch all the goals in the Bruins' Game 3 win over Carolina May 15, 2019 | 6:47 AM
Rod Brind'Amour
Bruins
What the Hurricanes had to say after falling behind 0-3 in their series against the Bruins May 15, 2019 | 12:45 AM
Bunch of Jerks Hurricanes
Bruins
'I don’t wear earplugs during the regular season, but now I have to' May 14, 2019 | 9:53 PM
Tiger Woods at the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship in Norton.
Golf
Tiger Woods named in lawsuit after restaurant employee dies in car crash May 14, 2019 | 9:46 PM
Dustin Pedroia
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Should the Red Sox give up on Dustin Pedroia? May 14, 2019 | 4:31 PM
Terry Rozier Celtics NBA Kyrie Irving
Celtics
'I feel like Terry Rozier was either in the corner or on the bench' May 14, 2019 | 2:36 PM
Kyrie Irving Celtics NBA
Celtics
Chad Finn: Some things are clear in the aftermath of the Celtics collapse May 14, 2019 | 2:32 PM
Crew Ainge Danny Ainge
College Sports
Danny Ainge’s son, Crew, is transferring to Babson May 14, 2019 | 11:35 AM
Josh McDaniels
Patriots
Josh McDaniels talked about replacing Rob Gronkowski May 14, 2019 | 10:53 AM
Bruins Game 3 Hurricanes Eastern Conference Finals
Bruins
History is on the Bruins’ side, but they also know the script can flip May 14, 2019 | 9:38 AM
Greg Spires NFL Patriots
Patriots
Former Patriots player Greg Spires accused of violating a protective order in New Hampshire May 14, 2019 | 8:58 AM
NBA Draft
Celtics
Their odds are slim, but the Celtics will watch the draft lottery closely May 14, 2019 | 8:34 AM