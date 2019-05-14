FROM

Their odds are slim, but the Celtics will watch the draft lottery closely

The Celtics will be tracking where the Kings' and Grizzlies' picks fall Tuesday.

NBA Draft
The NBA draft lottery will be Tuesday night. –The Associated Press
By
May 14, 2019

In recent years, the NBA draft lottery has provided perhaps the finest example of Danny Ainge’s wizardry.

The lottery is generally reserved for bottom-feeders, for teams hoping to find some luck so they can find their way out of the doldrums. But the maneuvering of the Celtics’ president of basketball operations has often allowed Boston to work on two timelines — fielding a talented playoff roster while also taking a seat on the lottery stage and hoping for even more.

And Tuesday night in Chicago will be no different. The Celtics will once again be represented at the drawing, this time with a keen interest in the draft picks of two other teams. And while the chances of striking gold this time are minuscule, the fact that Boston is in position to add two more high picks is significant: The Celtics will receive the Kings’ pick in next month’s draft as long as it is not the No. 1 overall choice, in which case it would go to the 76ers and the Celtics would receive Philadelphia’s 24th overall choice instead.

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

TOPICS: Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Giannis Antetokounmpo driving against Aron Baynes.
Celtics
Giannis Antetokounmpo took a parting shot at the Celtics May 15, 2019 | 10:10 AM
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays MLB
MLB
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. became the youngest Blue Jays player to hit a home run since Danny Ainge May 15, 2019 | 8:52 AM
Stephen Curry Warriors Trail Blazers NBA
NBA
Stephen Curry and the Warriors take Game 1 of Western Conference finals from the Trail Blazers May 15, 2019 | 8:25 AM
Brad Marchand Patrice Bergeron Bruins
Bruins
'I feel like we really have each other's backs' May 15, 2019 | 8:07 AM
Zion Williamson NBA Draft Lottery
NBA
As Anthony Davis crisis lingers, Pelicans land No. 1 pick in the Zion Williamson draft May 15, 2019 | 7:57 AM
Chris Sale Red Sox Rockies MLB
Red Sox
Chris Sale’s 17 strikeouts spoiled by extra-inning Rockies comeback May 15, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Tuukka Rask made 35 saves for the Bruins in Game 3.
Bruins
What we learned from the Bruins' Game 3 win over the Hurricanes May 15, 2019 | 6:57 AM
Brad Marchand Bruins Hurricanes NHL
Bruins
Video: Watch all the goals in the Bruins' Game 3 win over Carolina May 15, 2019 | 6:47 AM
Rod Brind'Amour
Bruins
What the Hurricanes had to say after falling behind 0-3 in their series against the Bruins May 15, 2019 | 12:45 AM
Bunch of Jerks Hurricanes
Bruins
'I don’t wear earplugs during the regular season, but now I have to' May 14, 2019 | 9:53 PM
Tiger Woods at the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship in Norton.
Golf
Tiger Woods named in lawsuit after restaurant employee dies in car crash May 14, 2019 | 9:46 PM
Zion
Celtics
Celtics to pick No. 14 in 2019 NBA Draft May 14, 2019 | 8:52 PM
Dustin Pedroia
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Should the Red Sox give up on Dustin Pedroia? May 14, 2019 | 4:31 PM
Terry Rozier Celtics NBA Kyrie Irving
Celtics
'I feel like Terry Rozier was either in the corner or on the bench' May 14, 2019 | 2:36 PM
Kyrie Irving Celtics NBA
Celtics
Chad Finn: Some things are clear in the aftermath of the Celtics collapse May 14, 2019 | 2:32 PM
Crew Ainge Danny Ainge
College Sports
Danny Ainge’s son, Crew, is transferring to Babson May 14, 2019 | 11:35 AM
Josh McDaniels
Patriots
Josh McDaniels talked about replacing Rob Gronkowski May 14, 2019 | 10:53 AM
Bruins Game 3 Hurricanes Eastern Conference Finals
Bruins
History is on the Bruins’ side, but they also know the script can flip May 14, 2019 | 9:38 AM
Greg Spires NFL Patriots
Patriots
Former Patriots player Greg Spires accused of violating a protective order in New Hampshire May 14, 2019 | 8:58 AM
Frank Vogel will reportedly coach the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA
Lakers officially announce Frank Vogel's hiring as next coach May 14, 2019 | 8:33 AM
Justin Faulk Patrice Bergeron Bruins Hurricanes
Bruins
What the Hurricanes are saying about being down 2-0 against the Bruins May 14, 2019 | 8:13 AM
Charlie Blackmon, Trevor Story, and Nolan Arenado power the Colorado lineup.
Red Sox
A Colorado like you remember — all hit, little pitch — arrives at Fenway on Tuesday May 14, 2019 | 7:53 AM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Pedroia has knee setback, puts injury rehab on hold May 13, 2019 | 9:13 PM
Patriots
Judge: Kraft's prosecutors cannot use massage parlor video May 13, 2019 | 6:07 PM
Zion Williamson NBA Draft 2019
NBA
NBA teams hope to gain the chance to draft Zion Williamson at Tuesday’s draft lottery May 13, 2019 | 2:07 PM
John Henry Donald Trump Red Sox
Red Sox
Donald Trump took note of the Red Sox' recent success May 13, 2019 | 10:21 AM
Donald Trump Red Sox White House
Red Sox
Why all of the Red Sox should have gone to the White House ceremony May 13, 2019 | 8:08 AM
Michael Chavis, right, celebrates with Rafael Devers after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.
Red Sox
Young spark in the Red Sox infield? Yup. It's Rafael Devers. May 13, 2019 | 7:46 AM
Carolina Hurricanes NHL Hamilton The Pig
NHL
Hamilton the pig has emerged as the Hurricanes’ unofficial mascot in the 2019 playoffs May 13, 2019 | 7:39 AM
Kyrie Irving and LeBron James chat during Saturday's game.
Celtics
A Kyrie Irving-LeBron James reunion might not be unthinkable after all May 13, 2019 | 6:32 AM