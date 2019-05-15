5 early mocks projecting the Celtics’ picks for the 2019 NBA Draft

The NBA draft lottery was held on Tuesday night, with the Pelicans receiving the No. 1 pick despite having only a six percent chance.

The Celtics ended up not receiving the Grizzlies’ top-eight protected pick (it will be conveyed next year), but still possess three first-round picks in the 2019 draft.

If Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge decides to keep all of the picks, here’s who Boston is projected to take according to the first mock drafts since the lottery.

14th pick: Goga Bitadze, Center (Georgia)

20th pick: Tyler Herro, Guard (Kentucky)

22nd pick: Chuma Okeke, Power Forward (Auburn)

14th pick: Sekou Doumbouya, Small Forward (France)

20th pick: Jontay Porter, Center (Missouri)

22nd pick: Keldon Johnson, Shooting Guard (Kentucky)

14th pick: Kevin Porter Jr., Guard (USC)

20th pick: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Guard (Virginia Tech)

22nd pick: Chuma Okeke, Power Forward (Auburn)

14th pick: Goga Bitadze, Center (Georgia)

20th pick: Chuma Okeke, Power Forward (Auburn)

22nd pick: Matisse Thybulle, Guard (Washington)

14th pick: P.J. Washington, Power Foward (Kentucky)

20th pick: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Guard (Virginia Tech)

22nd pick: Luguentz Dort, Guard (Arizona State)