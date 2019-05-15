Morning sports update: Giannis Antetokounmpo took a parting shot at the Celtics

The Bruins took a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night with a 2-1 win in Carolina over the Hurricanes. Tuukka Rask made 20 saves in the first period to halt an early Carolina push.

And the Red Sox fell 5-4 to the Rockies in extra innings despite Chris Sale striking out 17 over seven innings (surrendering just two runs).

Tonight at 8 p.m., the Revolution play Chelsea at Gillette Stadium in a charity match called the “Final Whistle on Hate.”

Giannis takes one last shot at Boston: Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo systematically dismantled the Celtics to end Boston’s once promising season in disappointing fashion in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Advertisement

The Bucks now face the Raptors with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line. Before things got going, Antetokounmpo worked in one last shot at his former opposition:

Giannis: “Against Boston, you can go down 1-0 and still be fine; but against Toronto, it's hard to be in that spot when you lose the first game in your home.” — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) May 14, 2019

The NBA Eastern Conference Finals begin tonight at 8:30 p.m. as the Bucks host the Raptors.

Trivia: Exactly 300 Red Sox starters have pitched 10 or more innings in a single game. However, no Boston pitcher has done this since 1995. Who was the last Red Sox pitcher to throw 10 or more innings in one start? (Check the bottom of the article for the answer).

Hint: He was originally drafted in 1988 as an infielder.

More from Boston.com:

The Red Sox lost, but enjoy Chris Sale’s 17 strikeouts anyway:

Chris Sale's 17Ks tonight…in under 37 seconds. 😳 pic.twitter.com/2F8NvChI2e — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 15, 2019

Any questions for Charlie McAvoy?

Rask-McAvoy have joint podium interview. Pretty much every question went to Rask.

Rask: “Thanks for coming, Chuck.”

McAvoy: *taps mic twice* “My mic does work.” — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) May 15, 2019

Here’s how the Pelicans front office reacted to getting the No. 1 pick:

Stephen A. Smith had a weird reaction to the Knicks not getting the No. 1 pick:

On this day: In 1991, the Red Sox set a new record for longest nine-inning game in franchise history in a 9-6 comeback win over the White Sox. The game took four hours, 11 minutes. It was described by Boston Globe reporter Steve Fainaru as a, “mind-numbing affair at Fenway Park that played out like some kind of Academy Awards show from Hell.”

Advertisement

Of course, longer games have subsequently become normalized in baseball so much so that the league has increasingly seen it as a major problem. The Red Sox have played numerous nine-inning games since then that have exceeded the 1991 record that, at the time, seemed nearly impossible to top.

Also on this day, in 2002, Zinedine Zidane scored a memorable volley to help Real Madrid win the Champions League.

Daily highlight: Red Sox rookie Michael Chavis crushed a 451-foot home run in Tuesday’s loss to the Rockies. It initially caused confusion because it was hit so high.

THAT BALL WAS DEMOLISHED. 😱 pic.twitter.com/D79iXjWNR8 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 14, 2019

Trivia answer: Tim Wakefield