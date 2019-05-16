FROM

‘He’s back at it. He’s doing great.’ After heart attack, Danny Ainge is ready to continue leading the Celtics

"It didn’t take him long to turn into 60-year-old Dennis the Menace again."

Danny Ainge
Danny Ainge has been revamping his diet and taking it slowly, all while keeping a close eye on his team that he still cares so much about. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By
4:57 PM

CHICAGO —­ The Celtics brass has assembled here this week to scour the NBA Combine for extra intelligence about how to use their three first-round draft picks. But there is one notable absence.

President of basketball operations Danny Ainge, who suffered a mild heart attack prior to the April 30 playoff game against the Bucks in Milwaukee, is back in Boston. Even though he is not here with his staff, however, he is well on the road to recovery, and he remains inextricably connected to this franchise that means so much to him.

“He’s back at it,’’ said director of player personnel Austin Ainge, who is also Danny’s son. “He’s doing great. He’s been texting me 100 times a day. He loves his job, and he wants to continue doing it.’’

TOPICS: Celtics
