‘He’s back at it. He’s doing great.’ After heart attack, Danny Ainge is ready to continue leading the Celtics

CHICAGO —­ The Celtics brass has assembled here this week to scour the NBA Combine for extra intelligence about how to use their three first-round draft picks. But there is one notable absence.

President of basketball operations Danny Ainge, who suffered a mild heart attack prior to the April 30 playoff game against the Bucks in Milwaukee, is back in Boston. Even though he is not here with his staff, however, he is well on the road to recovery, and he remains inextricably connected to this franchise that means so much to him.

“He’s back at it,’’ said director of player personnel Austin Ainge, who is also Danny’s son. “He’s doing great. He’s been texting me 100 times a day. He loves his job, and he wants to continue doing it.’’