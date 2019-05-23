Kyrie Irving was named second-team All-NBA for the first time

Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving has been named second-team All-NBA for the first time. In the voting of a panel of 100 media members that was released Thursday, Irving received 52 second-team votes and 39 third-team votes, giving him 195 total points.

First-team votes were worth five points, second-team votes were worth three, and third-team votes counted as one. Irving finished ahead of Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, who had 178 total points and landed on the third team.

Congratulations @KyrieIrving on being named to the All-NBA Second Team

Irving was chosen for the third team in 2014-15, when he played for the Cavaliers, but had not received All-NBA honors since then.

This season Irving averaged 23.8 points and career highs of 6.9 assists and 5 rebounds per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from the 3-point line. His output dipped during the postseason, when he finished with 21.3 points, 7 assists, and 4.4 rebounds while making just 38.5 percent of his shots and 31 percent of his 3-pointers, but award voting does not include playoff performances.

Irving finished well behind first-team guards James Harden (500 points) and Stephen Curry (482), as well as fellow second-teamer Damian Lillard (306).

No other Celtics received All-NBA votes.