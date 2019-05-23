Kyrie Irving was named second-team All-NBA for the first time

Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics NBA
This season Kyrie Irving averaged 23.8 points and career highs of 6.9 assists and 5 rebounds per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from the 3-point line. –Barry Chin / The Boston Globe
By
2:59 PM

Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving has been named second-team All-NBA for the first time. In the voting of a panel of 100 media members that was released Thursday, Irving received 52 second-team votes and 39 third-team votes, giving him 195 total points.

First-team votes were worth five points, second-team votes were worth three, and third-team votes counted as one. Irving finished ahead of Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, who had 178 total points and landed on the third team.

Irving was chosen for the third team in 2014-15, when he played for the Cavaliers, but had not received All-NBA honors since then.

This season Irving averaged 23.8 points and career highs of 6.9 assists and 5 rebounds per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from the 3-point line. His output dipped during the postseason, when he finished with 21.3 points, 7 assists, and 4.4 rebounds while making just 38.5 percent of his shots and 31 percent of his 3-pointers, but award voting does not include playoff performances.

Irving finished well behind first-team guards James Harden (500 points) and Stephen Curry (482), as well as fellow second-teamer Damian Lillard (306).

No other Celtics received All-NBA votes.

