Bill Russell, Bob Cousy among those at John Havlicek’s memorial service

"It’s always emotional to see the old Celtics players come back."

Tommy Heinsohn John Havlicek Funeral
Celtics Hall of Famer Tommy Heinsohn was among those in attendance for late Boston Celtics great John Havlicek's funeral Thursday inside the Trinity Church in Copley Square. –Jim Davis / The Boston Globe
By
7:31 AM

Boston basketball greats past and present gathered at Trinity Church Thursday for John Havlicek’s memorial service.

Those in attendance to pay their respects included two legendary Havlicek teammates, Bill Russell and Bob Cousy. Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge, coach Brad Stevens, co-owners Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca, and Hall of Famer Tommy Heinsohn also were present.

“It’s really sad to see him pass, he was one of the great Celtics,’’ said Pagliuca. “It’s always emotional to see the old Celtics players come back, 11 championships in 13 years. And they were all here to support John Havlicek. It’s incredible that a team just stays together.’’

Advertisement

Havlicek’s childhood friend Phil Niekro, a baseball Hall of Famer, and former US Sen. Bill Bradley, who played against Havlicek as a member of the Knicks, were among the non-Celtics contingent at the midday service.

“Obviously very sad for all of us and especially the family, but a great celebration with some unbelievable speakers and some things were shared that remind you of what’s important,’’ Stevens said after the memorial service.

Havlicek, who died April 25 in Jupiter, Fla., played for the Celtics from 1962-78, winning eight NBA championships.

Bill Russell (right) also was in attendance to pay respects to his former teammate. —Jim Davis/Globe Staff
TOPICS: Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Marcus Walden has been a big part of the surprising success of the Red Sox bullpen this season.
Red Sox
With 10 big games upcoming, Boston's bullpen has its chance to shine May 24, 2019 | 7:49 AM
The Bruins salute the TD Garden faithful following their intrasquad scrimmage on Thursday.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' intrasquad scrimmage May 24, 2019 | 7:42 AM
Sportscaster Kathryn Tappen used to work for NESN.
Media
NBC’s Kathryn Tappen still considers Boston home May 24, 2019 | 7:41 AM
Ryan Weber Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Ryan Weber gives Red Sox strong start in 8-2 win over Blue Jays May 24, 2019 | 7:23 AM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics NBA
Celtics
Kyrie Irving was named second-team All-NBA for the first time May 23, 2019 | 2:59 PM
Chris Long Eagles NFL
NFL
Chris Long admits to smoking marijuana, calls NFL drug-testing plan 'kind of silly' May 23, 2019 | 1:00 PM
Tyler Thornburg Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Red Sox place Tyler Thornburg on 10-day injured list May 23, 2019 | 12:43 PM
New York Yankees CC Sabathia MLB
MLB
The Yankees placed CC Sabathia on the IL May 23, 2019 | 12:13 PM
Adam Gase NFL Jets
NFL
Jets head coach Adam Gase said he had no input on Mike Maccagnan's firing May 23, 2019 | 12:08 PM
James White Kevin Byard Patriots-Titans
Patriots
Titans safety Kevin Byard has a story about facing 'playoff Tom Brady' May 23, 2019 | 10:37 AM
Red Sox Fenway Park Gates
Red Sox
The Red Sox are shifting a game's start time to accommodate the Bruins May 23, 2019 | 9:33 AM
St. Louis Blues NHL Stanley Cup
NHL
The Blues are back in the Stanley Cup Final after nearly 50 years of weird May 23, 2019 | 8:35 AM
J.D. Martinez Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez 'isn't likely' to return to the Red Sox lineup until Friday May 23, 2019 | 8:14 AM
Bruce Cassidy Bruins NHL
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy and the Bruins aim to end Boston's three-month title drought May 23, 2019 | 7:46 AM
Mookie Betts Red Sox Blue Jays MLB
Red Sox
Michael Chavis homers again, Red Sox beat Blue Jays 6-5 in 13 innings May 23, 2019 | 7:41 AM
The Bruins hope to get more consistency out of David Pastrnak in a pivotal Game 5 against the Blue Jackets Saturday night at TD Garden.
Bruins
How the Bruins' home-grown players are performing in the playoffs May 23, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Kirk Minihane (second from right), who officially parted ways with Entercom Tuesday, openly criticized former WEEI morning talk show co-host Gerry Callahan (far right) in announcing his departure from the company.
Media
Kirk Minihane, Entercom officially part ways May 22, 2019 | 10:56 PM
In this Nov. 19, 2017, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell talked with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft before the Patriots faced the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City.
Patriots
Roger Goodell declines to say whether the NFL will discipline Robert Kraft May 22, 2019 | 5:28 PM
Bobby Orr is airborne after scoring the goal that won the Stanley Cup for the Bruins, May 10,1970.
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy has a personal relationship with that famous Bobby Orr photo May 22, 2019 | 3:17 PM
Marcus Smart Celtics NBA
Celtics
Marcus Smart was named to the NBA's all-defensive first team May 22, 2019 | 3:05 PM
Bruce Cassidy speaks to the media after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Four to win the Eastern Conference Finals.
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy reached out to Bill Belichick, Alex Cora, and Brad Stevens for advice ahead of Stanley Cup Final May 22, 2019 | 2:56 PM
AFC Championship - New England Patriots v Kansas City Chiefs
NFL
NFL won't change overtime rules despite Chiefs' push for both teams to get possession May 22, 2019 | 2:02 PM
Bruins NHL Playoffs Eastern Conference Final
Bruins
Why the Bruins shouldn't apologize for laughing their way to Stanley Cup Final May 22, 2019 | 12:06 PM
Patrice Bergeron Bruins NHL
Bruins
4 things to know about about Bruins star Patrice Bergeron May 22, 2019 | 11:37 AM
John Krasinski Jenna Fischer
Bruins
Jim and Pam from 'The Office' are Stanley Cup rivals in a Blues-Bruins series May 22, 2019 | 10:57 AM
Saints Rams NFC Championship Pass Interference
NFL
The NFL is already considering tweaks to its replay-for-interference measure May 22, 2019 | 8:34 AM
Senorise Perry Buffalo Bills NFL
NFL
The Bills issued a player OJ Simpson's jersey number for the first time in decades May 22, 2019 | 8:08 AM
St. Louis Blues NHL Hockey
Bruins
The Bruins and Blues meet in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1970 May 22, 2019 | 8:00 AM
Roma James Pallotta Daniele De Rossi
Soccer
Why Italian soccer fans have been bombarding Boston Facebook comment sections May 22, 2019 | 7:58 AM
St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019
Bruins
A closer look at the St. Louis Blues, the Bruins’ opponent in the Stanley Cup Final May 22, 2019 | 7:36 AM