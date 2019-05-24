Bill Russell, Bob Cousy among those at John Havlicek’s memorial service

Boston basketball greats past and present gathered at Trinity Church Thursday for John Havlicek’s memorial service.

Those in attendance to pay their respects included two legendary Havlicek teammates, Bill Russell and Bob Cousy. Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge, coach Brad Stevens, co-owners Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca, and Hall of Famer Tommy Heinsohn also were present.

“It’s really sad to see him pass, he was one of the great Celtics,’’ said Pagliuca. “It’s always emotional to see the old Celtics players come back, 11 championships in 13 years. And they were all here to support John Havlicek. It’s incredible that a team just stays together.’’

Havlicek’s childhood friend Phil Niekro, a baseball Hall of Famer, and former US Sen. Bill Bradley, who played against Havlicek as a member of the Knicks, were among the non-Celtics contingent at the midday service.

“Obviously very sad for all of us and especially the family, but a great celebration with some unbelievable speakers and some things were shared that remind you of what’s important,’’ Stevens said after the memorial service.

Havlicek, who died April 25 in Jupiter, Fla., played for the Celtics from 1962-78, winning eight NBA championships.