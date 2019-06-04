Greg Oden reportedly helped the Celtics evaluate prospects this week

The former NBA center, who was the first overall pick in the 2007 draft, wants to get into coaching.

Greg Oden NBA
Former NBA center Greg Oden reportedly assisted the Celtics in the team's evaluation of prospects ahead of the NBA draft this month. –The Associated Press
By
3:29 PM

Greg Oden, the 2007 NBA draft’s first overall pick, was reportedly invited by the Celtics to assist the team in its evaluation of 2019 NBA draft-eligible prospects this week as the team’s front office gears up for the draft itself June 20.

Oden is only 31. His highly-anticipated NBA career was derailed by a series of injuries that limited him to only 105 career games, and he missed three seasons (2010-13) in their entirety, while the players drafted immediately after him, Kevin Durant and Al Horford, thrived.

After his professional career officially ended, he re-joined the Ohio State University basketball team as a student manager while he worked toward his degree at the school. Oden earned his degree in May, and it appears he has set his sights on the NBA once more.

Advertisement

Oden told MassLive Monday that he’s done with playing but enjoys working with current players and “knowing you had a little hand in getting them a little bit better” as a mentor.

“Just to help out with the pre-draft stuff and see what happens from it,” Oden said. “I’ll take that opportunity from it. It’s the freakin’ Celtics.”

TOPICS: Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Austin Seferian-Jenkins Patriots NFL
Patriots
Patriots are releasing tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins June 4, 2019 | 2:51 PM
Matt Grzelcyk went down to the ice after a first period collision with the Blues' Oskar Sundqvist (not pictured). He would leave the game with a possible concussion.
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy says the Bruins could play seven defensemen in Game 5 June 4, 2019 | 2:45 PM
Syracuse forward Oshae Brissett (11) drives as Baylor guard Mark Vital (11) defends during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Celtics
These 12 players participated in Celtics pre-draft workouts on Monday and Tuesday June 4, 2019 | 2:26 PM
Zdeno Chara Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy says Zdeno Chara will be checked in Boston to determine availability for Game 5 June 4, 2019 | 2:25 PM
Arizona shortstop Cameron Cannon in the first inning during an NCAA college baseball game against Grand Canyon, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Red Sox
6 things to know about Red Sox draft pick Cameron Cannon June 4, 2019 | 2:04 PM
Tom Brady Best Buddies Challenge
Patriots
Tom Brady shared some strategical 'advice' with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on Twitter June 4, 2019 | 1:43 PM
Red Sox Logo
Red Sox
3 things to know about newly-drafted Red Sox prospect Matthew Lugo June 4, 2019 | 1:04 PM
Brandon Carlo Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins
Bruins
Chad Finn: The Stanley Cup Final is a fight — and you should still believe the Bruins will win out June 4, 2019 | 12:11 PM
Kansas City Royals MLB
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Royals series June 4, 2019 | 11:07 AM
Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara, of Slovakia, lies on the ice after being hit in the face by the puck during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues Monday, June 3, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Bruins
'Very uncomfortable': Here's what Bruce Cassidy had to say about Zdeno Chara's injury June 4, 2019 | 9:51 AM
Entertainment
End of 'Jeopardy!' run has James Holzhauer joking about Tom Brady and the 'Drake Curse' June 4, 2019 | 8:06 AM
MLB Draft 2019
MLB
A record-low number of pitchers were selected in the MLB draft's first round June 4, 2019 | 8:05 AM
Billy Hamilton Royals
Red Sox
In the Royals, Red Sox fans get a chance for both wins and reflection June 4, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Bruins bench 2019 Stanley Cup
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy called out the Bruins' forwards after Game 4 June 4, 2019 | 6:02 AM
St Louis-06/03/19 The Boston Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 4 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at Enterprise Center. Bruins Zdeno Chara slowly gets up after getting hit in the mouth in the 2nd period. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 4 loss to the Blues June 4, 2019 | 5:49 AM
Bruins
'We didn't stop for 60 minutes': The Blues were determined to be relentless in Game 4 June 4, 2019 | 12:45 AM
Bruins
Rebounds plague goaltenders in Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final June 4, 2019 | 12:30 AM
St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) celebrates with David Perron (57) after O'Reilly scored his second goal of the game during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins Monday, June 3, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Bruins
Blues beat Bruins to knot Stanley Cup Final at 2-all June 4, 2019 | 12:20 AM
Bruins
Zdeno Chara left Game 4 early after taking a puck to the mouth June 3, 2019 | 9:51 PM
Bruins Stanley Cup Game 4
Bruins
Stanley Cup Final Game 4: Blues tie series with 4-2 win June 3, 2019 | 7:23 PM
Sean McDonough
Red Sox
Sean McDonough to call Red Sox games in London June 3, 2019 | 4:16 PM
Julian Edelman
Media
Showtime is releasing a Julian Edelman documentary June 3, 2019 | 2:22 PM
Bill Belichick Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Final
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who should be the Bruins' banner captain for Game 5? June 3, 2019 | 2:08 PM
St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn (29) and Alex Pietrangelo (27) skate back to the bench after a score against the Dallas Stars by Dunn during the first period in Game 7 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Bruins
Blues will get defenseman Vince Dunn back for Game 4 June 3, 2019 | 2:05 PM
Adley Rutschman MLB Draft
Red Sox
Why the Red Sox don't have a 1st-round pick in tonight's MLB Draft June 3, 2019 | 1:13 PM
Mikaela Shiffrin Killington
Skiing
Killington's World Cup ski race will continue through 2020 June 3, 2019 | 12:55 PM
David Perron St. Louis Blues Tuukka Rask
Bruins
David Perron is fashioning himself as a villain in the Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Final June 3, 2019 | 12:44 PM
Tom Brady Best Buddies Challenge
Patriots
Tom Brady is trying to trademark a nickname and New Yorkers are not happy about it June 3, 2019 | 12:36 PM
New England Revolution 2-1 Galaxy
Soccer
3 takeaways from Bruce Arena's Revolution coaching debut June 3, 2019 | 12:33 PM
Bill Belichick lacrosse
Sports News
Bill Belichick's humorous explanation for what position Tom Brady would play in lacrosse June 3, 2019 | 10:00 AM