Greg Oden reportedly helped the Celtics evaluate prospects this week

Greg Oden, the 2007 NBA draft’s first overall pick, was reportedly invited by the Celtics to assist the team in its evaluation of 2019 NBA draft-eligible prospects this week as the team’s front office gears up for the draft itself June 20.

Oden is only 31. His highly-anticipated NBA career was derailed by a series of injuries that limited him to only 105 career games, and he missed three seasons (2010-13) in their entirety, while the players drafted immediately after him, Kevin Durant and Al Horford, thrived.

After his professional career officially ended, he re-joined the Ohio State University basketball team as a student manager while he worked toward his degree at the school. Oden earned his degree in May, and it appears he has set his sights on the NBA once more.

Oden told MassLive Monday that he’s done with playing but enjoys working with current players and “knowing you had a little hand in getting them a little bit better” as a mentor.

“Just to help out with the pre-draft stuff and see what happens from it,” Oden said. “I’ll take that opportunity from it. It’s the freakin’ Celtics.”