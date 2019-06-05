Morning sports update: Pelicans are reportedly listening to offers for Anthony Davis

The Red Sox eventually found some offense in an 8-3 win over the Royals on Tuesday night. Eduardo Nunez hit a pinch hit, three-run home run.

The NBA Finals moves to Game 3 as the Warriors host the Raptors with the series tied 1-1.

And the Bruins and Blues prepare for Thursday’s Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final in Boston. The Bruins continue to grapple with the uncertainty of Zdeno Chara’s status. Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that Chara’s jaw is broken. The Bruins haven’t officially reported the extent of Chara’s injury, or indicated if he will play.

The summer of Anthony Davis has (reportedly) begun: It was already predicted that Pelicans center Anthony Davis would draw major trade interest during the NBA offseason after he submitted a trade request in January.

Then New Orleans won the NBA lottery, securing the possibility of drafting Zion Williamson. Still, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Davis remains intent on leaving the Pelicans. And as Charania reported on Tuesday, New Orleans general manager David Griffin is starting to listen to trade offers.

“As teams continue placing calls into New Orleans, Griffin has begun listening to teams and their inquiries on Davis,” Charania wrote.

While the Celtics weren’t on Davis’s preferred list of destinations, Boston can undoubtedly put together one of the best (if not the best) packages to send in exchange for the 26-year-old superstar.

Trivia: Since 1908, MLB players have been intentionally walked four or more times in a single game on 11 occasions. One player accounts for four of those games. Who is it?

Hint: Buck Showalter once had him intentionally walked with the bases loaded (which also recently happened to MLB top draft pick Adley Rutschman in college baseball).

David Krejci: “Talk is cheap this time of the year. We have to show it on the ice.”

🎥 David Krejci on making improvements for Game 5: "Talk is cheap this time of the year. We have to show it on the ice." pic.twitter.com/KjidM1NeZL — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 4, 2019

The importance of Game 5:

The @NHLBruins hold an all-time series record of 14-3 when winning Game 5 after being tied 2-2 in a best-of-seven, while the @StLouisBlues are 8-1. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/llyCPoDI97 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 4, 2019

Alex Cora made sure a young fan met his idol:

This is why Alex Cora is awesome. This kid made a sign that said “it’s my bday and I really want to meet Mookie.” So… #redsox #whynotbenice pic.twitter.com/SYezNtQ67D — josh lewin (@joshlewinstuff) June 4, 2019

The latest in Tom Brady Twitter:

“Treat my first like my last, and my last like my first!” pic.twitter.com/q4KUz24QtA — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 4, 2019

Hernan Perez made the most of his (latest) chance: The Brewers trailed the Marlins 16-0 in the 9th inning on Tuesday, so Milwaukee turned to utility man Hernan Perez instead of an actual pitcher. Perez, who has played every position except catcher during his career — and has now made five appearances as a pitcher — closed things out with a 1-2-3 inning behind his effective 75 mile-per-hour fastball.

His windup (he cited Bronson Arroyo for the leg kick) was something to see:

When you're a position player that gets to pitch. You go all out.https://t.co/MEcBESWEqC pic.twitter.com/QGscR5Hikp — Cut4 (@Cut4) June 5, 2019

On this day: In 2001, the Red Sox beat the Tigers 4-3 in 18 innings. The 5-hour, 52-minute marathon ended when Shea Hillenbrand smacked a walk-off home run to lead-off the 18th.

The game was notable for Manny Ramirez’s role. With his batting average at .388 during his first season in Boston, Ramirez instilled fear in the Tigers pitching staff, hitting a home run in the fourth inning and nearly winning the game with another home run in the 12th (it hit high off the wall for a single).

But Detroit’s response to Ramirez’s hitting prowess was to mostly not pitch to him. Apparently not fearing the batter behind Ramirez (Troy O’Leary), the Tigers intentionally walked Boston’s cleanup hitter a team record four times. It was the most intentional walks handed out to an American League player since Roger Maris in 1962.

The strategy largely paid off. In the 14th inning, the Tigers walked Ramirez despite Carl Everett already being placed on first base. Yet Darren Lewis struck out, justifying Detroit’s decision.

“I’m happy we won the game,” Ramirez said, “and I didn’t have to swing the bat.”

Also on this day, Michael Jordan pulled of “the move” against the Lakers in the 1991 NBA Finals:

On this day in NBA History 📚 'The Move' ☄️ As Michael Jordan took off for the basket intending to dunk. Sam Perkins came over to try to contest the shot, but Jordan switched the ball into his left hand while in midair and gently flipped it in off the glass. June 5, 1991 pic.twitter.com/0FAsN5Mu1A — OLDSKOOLBBALL (@Oldskoolbball1) June 5, 2019

Daily highlight: UCLA softball won a 12th national championship on a walk-off:

Trivia answer: Barry Bonds. Here’s the intentional walk: