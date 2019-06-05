Morning sports update: Pelicans are reportedly listening to offers for Anthony Davis

Also: Alex Cora helped a young fan meet his idol, the latest from Tom Brady's Twitter, and an odd Manny Ramirez anniversary.

Anthony Davis Trade Rumors
Anthony Davis during a Pelicans game in Feb. 2019. –The Associated Press
By
10:04 AM

The Red Sox eventually found some offense in an 8-3 win over the Royals on Tuesday night. Eduardo Nunez hit a pinch hit, three-run home run.

The NBA Finals moves to Game 3 as the Warriors host the Raptors with the series tied 1-1.

And the Bruins and Blues prepare for Thursday’s Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final in Boston. The Bruins continue to grapple with the uncertainty of Zdeno Chara’s status. Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that Chara’s jaw is broken. The Bruins haven’t officially reported the extent of Chara’s injury, or indicated if he will play.

Advertisement

The summer of Anthony Davis has (reportedly) begun: It was already predicted that Pelicans center Anthony Davis would draw major trade interest during the NBA offseason after he submitted a trade request in January.

Then New Orleans won the NBA lottery, securing the possibility of drafting Zion Williamson. Still, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Davis remains intent on leaving the Pelicans. And as Charania reported on Tuesday, New Orleans general manager David Griffin is starting to listen to trade offers.

“As teams continue placing calls into New Orleans, Griffin has begun listening to teams and their inquiries on Davis,” Charania wrote.

While the Celtics weren’t on Davis’s preferred list of destinations, Boston can undoubtedly put together one of the best (if not the best) packages to send in exchange for the 26-year-old superstar.

Trivia: Since 1908, MLB players have been intentionally walked four or more times in a single game on 11 occasions. One player accounts for four of those games. Who is it?

Hint: Buck Showalter once had him intentionally walked with the bases loaded (which also recently happened to MLB top draft pick Adley Rutschman in college baseball).

More from Boston.com:

David Krejci: “Talk is cheap this time of the year. We have to show it on the ice.”

Advertisement

The importance of Game 5:

Alex Cora made sure a young fan met his idol:

The latest in Tom Brady Twitter:

Hernan Perez made the most of his (latest) chance: The Brewers trailed the Marlins 16-0 in the 9th inning on Tuesday, so Milwaukee turned to utility man Hernan Perez instead of an actual pitcher. Perez, who has played every position except catcher during his career — and has now made five appearances as a pitcher — closed things out with a 1-2-3 inning behind his effective 75 mile-per-hour fastball.

His windup (he cited Bronson Arroyo for the leg kick) was something to see:

Buy Tickets

On this day: In 2001, the Red Sox beat the Tigers 4-3 in 18 innings. The 5-hour, 52-minute marathon ended when Shea Hillenbrand smacked a walk-off home run to lead-off the 18th.

The game was notable for Manny Ramirez’s role. With his batting average at .388 during his first season in Boston, Ramirez instilled fear in the Tigers pitching staff, hitting a home run in the fourth inning and nearly winning the game with another home run in the 12th (it hit high off the wall for a single).

But Detroit’s response to Ramirez’s hitting prowess was to mostly not pitch to him. Apparently not fearing the batter behind Ramirez (Troy O’Leary), the Tigers intentionally walked Boston’s cleanup hitter a team record four times. It was the most intentional walks handed out to an American League player since Roger Maris in 1962.

The strategy largely paid off. In the 14th inning, the Tigers walked Ramirez despite Carl Everett already being placed on first base. Yet Darren Lewis struck out, justifying Detroit’s decision.

Advertisement

“I’m happy we won the game,” Ramirez said, “and I didn’t have to swing the bat.”

Also on this day, Michael Jordan pulled of “the move” against the Lakers in the 1991 NBA Finals:

Daily highlight: UCLA softball won a 12th national championship on a walk-off:

Trivia answer: Barry Bonds. Here’s the intentional walk:

TOPICS: Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Red Sox
Red Sox pick Navy's Noah Song No. 137 in MLB draft, academy's highest selection June 5, 2019 | 9:23 AM
Sean Kuraly Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Stanley Cup Final shows there's still room for 'heavy' hockey in NHL June 5, 2019 | 9:10 AM
Alex Morgan USA Soccer
Soccer
What to know about every team in the Women's World Cup June 5, 2019 | 8:32 AM
Kevin Durant Warriors NBA
NBA
Kevin Durant is out for Game 3 of NBA Finals June 5, 2019 | 8:09 AM
Kevin Garnett Kendrick Perkins
Celtics
Kendrick Perkins explained how Kevin Garnett was 'the most unselfish guy' June 5, 2019 | 8:06 AM
Ben Watson Patriots NFL
Patriots
Ben Watson is ready to make the most of his second opportunity with the Patriots June 5, 2019 | 7:58 AM
Eduardo Nunez Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Eduardo Núñez's three-run home run powers Red Sox past Royals, 8-3 June 5, 2019 | 7:33 AM
Greg Oden NBA
Celtics
Greg Oden helped the Celtics evaluate prospects this week June 4, 2019 | 3:29 PM
Austin Seferian-Jenkins Patriots NFL
Patriots
Patriots are releasing tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins June 4, 2019 | 2:51 PM
Matt Grzelcyk went down to the ice after a first period collision with the Blues' Oskar Sundqvist (not pictured). He would leave the game with a possible concussion.
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy says the Bruins could play seven defensemen in Game 5 June 4, 2019 | 2:45 PM
Syracuse forward Oshae Brissett (11) drives as Baylor guard Mark Vital (11) defends during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Celtics
These 12 players participated in Celtics pre-draft workouts on Monday and Tuesday June 4, 2019 | 2:26 PM
Zdeno Chara Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy says Zdeno Chara will be checked in Boston to determine availability for Game 5 June 4, 2019 | 2:25 PM
Arizona shortstop Cameron Cannon in the first inning during an NCAA college baseball game against Grand Canyon, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Red Sox
6 things to know about Red Sox draft pick Cameron Cannon June 4, 2019 | 2:04 PM
Tom Brady Best Buddies Challenge
Patriots
Tom Brady shared some strategical 'advice' with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on Twitter June 4, 2019 | 1:43 PM
Red Sox Logo
Red Sox
3 things to know about newly-drafted Red Sox prospect Matthew Lugo June 4, 2019 | 1:04 PM
Brandon Carlo Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins
Bruins
Chad Finn: The Stanley Cup Final is a fight — and you should still believe the Bruins will win out June 4, 2019 | 12:11 PM
Kansas City Royals MLB
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Royals series June 4, 2019 | 11:07 AM
Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara, of Slovakia, lies on the ice after being hit in the face by the puck during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues Monday, June 3, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Bruins
'Very uncomfortable': Here's what Bruce Cassidy had to say about Zdeno Chara's injury June 4, 2019 | 9:51 AM
Entertainment
End of 'Jeopardy!' run has James Holzhauer joking about Tom Brady and the 'Drake Curse' June 4, 2019 | 8:06 AM
MLB Draft 2019
MLB
A record-low number of pitchers were selected in the MLB draft's first round June 4, 2019 | 8:05 AM
Billy Hamilton Royals
Red Sox
In the Royals, Red Sox fans get a chance for both wins and reflection June 4, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Bruins bench 2019 Stanley Cup
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy called out the Bruins' forwards after Game 4 June 4, 2019 | 6:02 AM
St Louis-06/03/19 The Boston Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 4 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at Enterprise Center. Bruins Zdeno Chara slowly gets up after getting hit in the mouth in the 2nd period. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 4 loss to the Blues June 4, 2019 | 5:49 AM
Bruins
'We didn't stop for 60 minutes': The Blues were determined to be relentless in Game 4 June 4, 2019 | 12:45 AM
Bruins
Rebounds plague goaltenders in Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final June 4, 2019 | 12:30 AM
St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) celebrates with David Perron (57) after O'Reilly scored his second goal of the game during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins Monday, June 3, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Bruins
Blues beat Bruins to knot Stanley Cup Final at 2-all June 4, 2019 | 12:20 AM
Bruins
Zdeno Chara left Game 4 early after taking a puck to the mouth June 3, 2019 | 9:51 PM
Bruins Stanley Cup Game 4
Bruins
Stanley Cup Final Game 4: Blues tie series with 4-2 win June 3, 2019 | 7:23 PM
Sean McDonough
Red Sox
Sean McDonough to call Red Sox games in London June 3, 2019 | 4:16 PM
Julian Edelman
Media
Showtime is releasing a Julian Edelman documentary June 3, 2019 | 2:22 PM