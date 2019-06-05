Kendrick Perkins explained how Kevin Garnett was ‘the most unselfish guy’

Kendrick Perkins has shared Kevin Garnett stories before. Garnett, after all, was as intense as he was idiosyncratic. Still, Perkins recently explained how Garnett’s greatest quality might be his generosity.

“By far, he’s the most unselfish guy I’ve been around as far as basketball,” Perkins said in an interview for “Fair Game” on FS1.

During the clip from his interview with Kristine Leahy, Perkins rattled off a few examples of Garnett’s selflessness. Alongside the customs suits he bought for team employees was food to make up for what Perkins described as Garnett’s “diva ways.”

“We had to wait on the plane for him because he would get his hour massage,” Perkins explained, “but at the end of the day he would cater Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse for the whole plane. Not just for the players, [but] for the whole plane.”

The most impressive Garnett gift in Perkins’s view was a round of expensive watches.

“The biggest thing to me is when he bought everybody in the organization that did all the little things, he bought them all Rolex watches,” said Perkins.

“That was over the top,” Perkins continued. “Literally, he would give you the shirt off his back.”