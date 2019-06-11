Paul Pierce is launching his own CBD line called ‘The Truth’

The former Celtics star says he wants to give fellow athletes a product they can trust amid all the "noise."

Paul Pierce is launching his own line of CBD vaporizer cartridges.
Paul Pierce is launching his own line of CBD vaporizer cartridges. –Courtesy of Eaze
By
June 11, 2019

Despite the persisting questions around CBD products, Paul Pierce is convinced about their potential benefits.

Short for cannabidiol, CBD is a non-psychoactive — and increasingly popular — cannabis plant extract that can be used to treat ailments from mental stress to muscle pain, according to its proponents. Pierce is one of them. And now he’s putting his name — and nickname — behind it.

The retired Celtics star and ESPN basketball analyst is launching his own line of hemp-derived CBD targeted toward fellow athletes called The Truth CBD Remedies, according to a press release Tuesday. In addition to the vape pen business he co-founded last fall, the new cartridge line was created to offer fellow athletes a product they can “fully trust,” according to Pierce, who is named as the CEO of the CBD company.

Advertisement

“I’m passionate about making sure athletes have support before, during and after the main event,” he said in a statement.

Pierce says vaping CBD helped him manage crippling depression, post-traumatic stress, and anxiety resulting from a life-threatening nightclub stabbing in 2000.

Unlike the cannabinoid tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD itself doesn’t get users high. Instead, CBD companies and some health professionals say the cannabis extract — which can be derived from both hemp and marijuana — acts on brain receptors in a way that can relieve a wide range of mental and physical ailments.

However, experts say more research is needed on CBD; so far, it has only been proven to effectively treat epilepsy. Other purported health benefits remain anecdotal. And following the federal legalization of hemp this past December, government officials are just beginning to grapple with how to regulate the CBD market.

Still, the industry has exploded in recent years, with CBD sales tripling between 2014 and 2017 (and forecasted to increase another threefold by 2022), as companies peddle a wide-range of CBD-infused products, from lotions to beverages to burgers.

While a 2018 study in the Clinical Journal of Sport Medicine found “no direct evidence of performance-enhancing effects” for athletes using cannabis, it did say there was “limited but promising” signs that it could be used for chronic pain management. Pierce envisions his branded cartridges being vaped by athletes to decrease muscle soreness after a workout.

Advertisement

“There is a lot of noise in the CBD market,” he said. “The Truth CBD Remedies, in partnership with Eaze Wellness and Vesper, is about getting high-quality products into the hands of people that care deeply about their well-being.”

Pierce’s “The Truth” line and aforementioned vaporizer, Vesper, will be sold exclusively on Eaze Wellness, an online CBD marketplace that ships to customers over 21 years old in 42 states and Washington, D.C. Prahar Shah, Eaze’s vice president of business development, says the former basketball star’s outspoken advocacy and involvement in the CBD industry is an example of how the “conversation around cannabis and sports has fundamentally changed” as the professional sports world continues to warm toward the substance.

Buy Tickets

“Paul Pierce isn’t just any athlete,” Shah said. “He is one of the most celebrated and recognized Boston Celtics players ever, and his embrace of CBD shows just how much the industry has changed. His products are one-of-a-kind and we are delighted to be the exclusive home of The Truth.”

TOPICS: Celtics Business
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Zach Sanford of the St. Louis Blues celebrates with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Bruins in Game 7 on Wednesday.
Bruins
Salem-born Zach Sanford scored a goal in Game 7 for the Blues June 13, 2019 | 2:42 AM
Charlie McAvoy reacts as the St. Louis Blues celebrate during Game 7.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' bitter Game 7 loss to the Blues June 13, 2019 | 1:57 AM
Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara leave the ice Wednesday after Game 7.
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron comforted his Bruins teammates on the ice after their heartbreaking loss June 13, 2019 | 1:07 AM
Brad Marchand
Bruins
Bruins analyst blames Brad Marchand after Game 7 loss June 13, 2019 | 1:02 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 12: Alex Pietrangelo #27 of the St. Louis Blues scores a first period goal past Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins in Game Seven of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Bruins
Watch all the goals scored in Bruins-Blues Game 7 for the Stanley Cup final June 13, 2019 | 1:00 AM
Bruins
What players and coaches had to say after Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final June 13, 2019 | 12:47 AM
FILE - In this May 2, 2015, file photo, Charles Barkley joins the crowd before the start of the world welterweight championship bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas. Emmy award-winning broadcaster Ernie Johnson delivers a behind-the-scenes look at friend and “Inside the NBA” colleague Charles Barkley in the latest PodcastOne Sports Now episode. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Bruins
Charles Barkley picked the Blues and made a Kawhi Leonard hockey comparison at Game 7 June 13, 2019 | 12:42 AM
Bruins
Conn Smythe winner Ryan O'Reilly is bringing the Stanley Cup home to his grandmother June 13, 2019 | 12:26 AM
Tuukka Rask Game 7 Stanley Cup
Bruins
What Tuukka Rask had to say after the Bruins' Game 7 loss June 13, 2019 | 12:18 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 12: Colton Parayko #55 of the St. Louis Blues and Laila Anderson celebrate with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in Game Seven to win the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
NHL
Watch: Blues superfan Laila Anderson celebrates with the Stanley Cup June 13, 2019 | 12:01 AM
Jayson Tatum hugs Bradley Beal.
Bruins
Jayson Tatum was thrilled that the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup June 12, 2019 | 11:34 PM
The Bruins are dejected as they watch the St. Louis Blues celebrate after Game 7.
Bruins
Bruins fall apart and give up early goals in Game 7 loss June 12, 2019 | 11:12 PM
Ivan Barbashev and Brad Marchand collide during the first period in Game 7.
Bruins
Bruins fans aren't happy with Brad Marchand for his decision at the end of the 1st period June 12, 2019 | 10:36 PM
Kyrie Irving is reportedly not opting into his $21.3 million deal for next season.
Celtics
Kyrie Irving, agent Jeff Wechsler reportedly part ways June 12, 2019 | 9:34 PM
Red Sox
Betts' bases-loaded walk gives Red Sox 4-3 win over Rangers June 12, 2019 | 7:34 PM
Bruins
Boston falls short of a rare championship trifecta June 12, 2019 | 7:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis, center, during the second quarter of a basketball game in Boston, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. The Celtics defeated the Pelicans 113-100. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Celtics
The Celtics and Lakers are reportedly in competing trade talks for Anthony Davis June 12, 2019 | 7:18 PM
Patriots
Patriots file tampering charges against Texans June 12, 2019 | 6:00 PM
Aron Baynes
Celtics
Aron Baynes exercises option to stay with Celtics June 12, 2019 | 5:06 PM
Sony Michel
Patriots
Sony Michel had knee arthroscopy June 12, 2019 | 4:21 PM
Fans pass a Boston Bruins banner through the stands before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Bruins and the St. Louis Blues, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Sports Q
Sports Q: Give us your Game 7 predictions June 12, 2019 | 3:50 PM
Boston Bruins Banner Captain 2011
Bruins
Boston athletes are wishing the Bruins luck in Game 7 against the Blues June 12, 2019 | 3:35 PM
The director of the National Police, General Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte shows the weapon that was used to shoot former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, during a press conference at the Attorney General's Office in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Six suspects, including the alleged gunman, have been detained in the shooting, the Dominican Republic's chief prosecutor said Wednesday. (AP Photo / Roberto Guzman)
David Ortiz
6 suspects, including alleged gunman, arrested in David Ortiz shooting June 12, 2019 | 2:22 PM
Zdeno Chara Stanley Cup Boston Bruins 2011
Bruins
The results of every Stanley Cup Final Game 7 ever June 12, 2019 | 1:17 PM
Boston Bruins 2011 Stanley Cup
Bruins
What happened when the Bruins last played in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final June 12, 2019 | 1:08 PM
Boston06/06/19 The Boston Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at TD Garden. Bruins fans wear wrist lights during pregame ceremonies. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
3 things the Bruins must do to beat the Blues in Game 7 June 12, 2019 | 12:53 PM
The St. Louis Blues' Zach Sanford (12) celebrates his goal with teammates behind Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask during the third period in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Bruins
Blues beat Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 to win the Stanley Cup June 12, 2019 | 12:41 PM
Hunter Pence
Red Sox
Brock Holt explained what happened during Hunter Pence's bizarre inside-the-park home run June 12, 2019 | 12:16 PM
Laila Anderson
NHL
Meet Laila Anderson, the St. Louis Blues fan being flown to Boston for Game 7 June 12, 2019 | 12:09 PM
Matt Grzelcyk Bruins NHL
Bruins
Matt Grzelcyk cleared to play in Game 7 for Bruins June 12, 2019 | 11:54 AM