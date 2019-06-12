Morning sports update: What Rich Paul thinks will happen if the Celtics trade for Anthony Davis

"But in the event that he decides to walk away and you give away assets? Don’t blame Rich Paul."

Anthony Davis Celtics
Anthony Davis will potentially be a Celtics trade target this summer. –file/Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press
June 12, 2019

The Bruins will play the first championship Game 7 in TD Garden history tonight, facing the Blues to decide the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. Pregame ceremonies begin at 8 p.m., with the puck dropping shortly afterward.

The United States got off to a record-setting start in the 2019 World Cup on Tuesday, annihilating Thailand 13-0. It was the most goals scored by a team in a World Cup game. Hanson native Samantha Mewis scored twice in her tournament debut.

Also on Tuesday, the Revolution staged a comeback in a thrilling fourth round U.S. Open Cup game against the Red Bulls to win 3-2. Goalkeeper Matt Turner saved a penalty kick, and Teal Bunbury scored a pair of highlight-worthy goals as the Revs moved on to the next round.

And the Red Sox lost to the Rangers 9-5. The team is now 34-34 on the season.

Rich Paul’s quote on the Celtics pursuing Anthony Davis: A possible clue to Anthony Davis’s future was dropped in a profile of NBA agent Rich Paul from Sports Illustrated writer S.L. Price. Paul, who is best friends with and represents LeBron James, stated unequivocally that (in his view) a Celtics trade for Davis would be a one-year rental.

“They can trade for him, but it’ll be for one year,” Paul told Price. “I mean: If the Celtics traded for Anthony Davis, we would go there and we would abide by our contractual [obligations] and we would go into free agency in 2020. I’ve stated that to them. But in the event that he decides to walk away and you give away assets? Don’t blame Rich Paul.”

This quote comes in the context previous reports that suggest Davis doesn’t view Boston as a longterm destination. In February, his father criticized Celtics management for showing “no loyalty” to players (specifically Isaiah Thomas).

And a more recent report from Shams Charania of The Athletic has Davis’s wish list of NBA teams down to just the Lakers and Knicks.

Yet Paul’s point was more about Davis having a 100 percent commitment to becoming a free agent after next season, and not signing an extension.

“Where he’s going to land? I have no idea,” Paul explained. “And it don’t matter. We’re going into free agency. Why does it matter to me where he goes? Earth: We’re going into free agency. He has a year, he has to play. But after that, I can’t say it no bigger: We are going into free agency. 2020: Anthony Davis will be in free agency.”

Trivia: The last championship Game 7 held in Boston was the 1984 NBA Finals between the Celtics and Lakers. The Celtics won, but it was a Lakers player who hit the only 3-pointers of the game. Who was it?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Larry Bird called him “the best defender” he played against, and he went on to coach multiple WNBA teams after his playing days were over.

More from Boston.com:

A pregame read: Before tonight’s Game 7, let Boston Globe Bruins writer Matt Porter set the scene as Bruins players recount their experiences — whether as a member of the team or a fan from afar — of the 2011 Stanley Cup triumph.

Blues forward Ryan O’Reilly bought a guitar for a fan he met in Boston:

The story of Gabrielle Grunewald: Gabrielle “Gabe” Grunewald was a professional distance runner who was far more than merely a national champion. She battled cancer for over a decade while continuing to run, inspiring thousands with her story along the way.

On Tuesday, Grunewald died of the adenoid cystic carcinoma she fought since first being diagnosed in 2009. She was 32. Sports Illustrated writer Tim Layden — who had written about Grunewald’s story before — remembered her in a moving piece.

“Gabe did not lose that fight,” wrote Layden. “She just ran out of days.”

Some more background on five-goal star Alex Morgan:

On this day: Game 7 of the 1984 NBA Finals (already discussed in today’s trivia), also occurred on June 12. The climactic conclusion of that year’s Celtics-Lakers rivalry saw Boston emerge victorious in a 111-102 win.

Also on this day, in 1991, Michael Jordan and the Bulls won the first of what would eventually become six NBA titles during the ’90s:

Daily highlight: All 13 of the U.S. team’s goals in their record-setting 13-0 opening win against Thailand.

Trivia answer: Michael Cooper

