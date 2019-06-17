Even without Anthony Davis, Celtics are still in a decent situation

Anthony Davis's move to the Lakers all but guarantees Kyrie Irving's ugly exit from Boston complete.

Al Horford Gordon Hayward NBA Celtics
If Al Horford stays on a new contract at a lesser rate, and Gordon Hayward looks like the Utah version of himself, the Celtics can still be a pretty good basketball team. –Barry Chin / The Boston Globe
By
12:59 PM

The best thing we can say about the current state of the Celtics is that the worst-case scenario that they’re facing is still a decent situation.

Decent. Not thrilling, like it could have been if circumstances (lottery luck found the Lakers rather than them), NBA all-stars (including one in their own locker room), and an agent with a specific directive (get Anthony Davis to LA even if it tarnishes his image) hadn’t conspired against them.

Decent. Not satisfying, even if you do believe that Jayson Tatum, who picked up more bad habits than new tricks as a sophomore, and Jaylen Brown are ready to be this franchise’s front men, or that Gordon Hayward will look like the Utah version of himself after the ups and downs of his first season post-horrific injury.

Advertisement

Just decent. I suppose that’s a tribute to those remaining on the Celtics roster for sure, as we wait for the all-but-certain news that Kyrie Irving is taking his extraordinary talent and exasperating moods elsewhere.

Of course, we also await Tuesday’s word on whether Al Horford – who gathered the respect Irving coveted because he actually, you know, led – will opt out of the final year of his deal.

If Horford stays on a new contract at a lesser rate, and Tatum, Brown, Marcus Smart, and Hayward remain, this is still a pretty good basketball team with an interesting summer ahead in terms of adding complementary pieces.

It could be worse. Most teams wouldn’t be able to survive the frustrations and lousy breaks that have gone against them and still have so much to look forward to. It’s not like they’re going to be running Nate Driggers and Brett Szabo out there next year. They still have a lot.

But above all else, at least for the moment, their situation is more frustrating than anything. It’s decent, maybe even good. But it could have been so much more. It was designed over the long-term to be so much more. And circumstances and machinations beyond Danny Ainge’s control destroyed the blueprint.

Advertisement

The plan was designed in 2013 with the megatrade with the Nets that brought back three first-round picks and the rights to swap a fourth for Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Jason Terry. Ainge essentially got Tatum and Brown with two of those picks, and used a third to acquire Irving from Cleveland after the 2016-17 season.

He signed well-rounded All-Star Hayward that same offseason, a year after Horford came aboard as the first coveted free agent ever to choose Boston. The 2017-18 Celtics, without the injured Irving and Hayward, advanced to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Ainge had hoarded assorted other picks along the way, and the Celtics looked set up for the present and the future.

Buy Tickets

It’s hard to come up with anything that has gone according to plan since. Hayward was tentative in his first year after his ugly injury, and coach Brad Stevens made a mistake of giving him too much playing time early, which caused a chasm with younger players who lost minutes to a player they knew wasn’t yet right. Irving, such a joy to watch when engaged, became defensive, isolated, accusatory and unaccountable, and his effort expired long before the final buzzer during their second-round loss to the Bucks.

He does some things on a basketball court better than any player I’ve ever seen, but his most spectacular achievement here was turning Celtics fans that wanted to love him against him with his enigmatic, egocentric ways. His final approval rating as a Celtic is going to be somewhere in the Sidney Wicks range, and he’s going to be booed like Roger Clemens in ’97 when he comes back.

Advertisement

I’d say good riddance, but right now I still can’t help but think of what might have been. Had Irving embraced the Celtics experience like he pretended to in a Nike commercial, had he been an actual leader rather than someone who just coveted the image, the Celtics might be a genuine championship contender entering the wide-open 2019-20 season rather than a good team that is probably going to run into a better one long before the stakes are highest.

If Irving had committed to the Celtics, perhaps all of agent/LeBron consigliere Rich Paul’s transparent manipulations to get Anthony Davis to the Lakers wouldn’t have mattered. At the least, the Pelicans would have had a fascinating decision to make: Take Ainge’s offer, which almost certainly would have included Tatum given how much the Celtics coveted AD, or accept the Lakers offer of several talented, flawed players and a gift-pack of draft picks.

I wanted Ainge to make a play on Davis anyway, but I respect the discipline. Ainge was wise not to offer Tatum in a Davis package without a player like Irving already on the roster, especially since Davis can walk away after this year. I still think he would have loved it here, though.

I’m not sure where the Celtics go from here to enhance this roster, which looks an awful lot like the one that made the East Finals in a weaker conference two years ago. Maybe Terry Rozier gets a reprieve. I get the sense that appealing players like Julius Randle will get more money elsewhere. Bringing back Isaiah Thomas isn’t the right move; he’s not the same player, and that’s a memory best left alone. Ricky Rubio would be a nice pickup if you want to feel better about Marcus Smart’s shooting.

The Celtics have three first-round picks Thursday, though those are also a reminder that things didn’t go right. The Lakers vaulted up to the No. 4 pick during the lottery, while the Celtics’ most appealing pick (No. 14) seemed like it would be much higher when they acquired it from the Kings.

Ainge, with his habit of winning trades, isn’t getting much sympathy around the league. Neither are the Celtics. And they don’t really need it. They’re still in decent shape, with a pretty good team, especially if Horford sticks around.

I don’t know if they’d be better off being lucky than good. But I do know that with a little more luck these last few months – and a little less petulance from certain star – they could have been great.

TOPICS: Celtics Kyrie Irving
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Al Horford and Kyrie Irving earlier in 2019.
Celtics
Here are the latest Celtics offseason updates after missing out on Anthony Davis June 17, 2019 | 10:29 AM
Matt Grzelcyk Bruins
Bruins
Bruins players partied in Boston over the weekend June 17, 2019 | 9:59 AM
Lonzo Ball Los Angeles Lakers NBA
NBA
LaVar Ball 'guarantees' Lakers will never win another title after trading Lonzo Ball June 17, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Marco Hernandez is greeted after tying Sunday's game in Baltimore with a solo homer in the ninth inning.
Red Sox
Two years and three surgeries later, Marco Hernandez deserved that moment Sunday June 17, 2019 | 7:41 AM
Edwin Encarnacion MLB Yankees
MLB
Yankees plan to use Edwin Encarnación primarily as a designated hitter June 17, 2019 | 7:33 AM
Gary Woodland hits from the rough on the 11th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament Sunday.
Golf
Gary Woodland denies history with US Open title at Pebble Beach June 16, 2019 | 9:50 PM
The Los Angeles Lakers have traded Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks to the New Orleans Pelicans for star Anthony Davis.
NBA
LeBron James and the Lakers are all in for a wide open 2019-20 June 16, 2019 | 7:46 PM
United States' Carli Lloyd , center, celebrates with Lindsey Horan and Tierna Davidson, right, after scoring the opening goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between the United States and Chile on Sunday.
Soccer
Carli Lloyd, a World Cup starter again, scores 2 as US beats Chile June 16, 2019 | 6:20 PM
David Ortiz
David Ortiz's wife posts Father's Day tribute to him on Instagram June 16, 2019 | 6:20 PM
Rafael Devers follows through on a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles in the 10th inning Sunday.
MLB
Red Sox use late rally, big 10th inning to beat Orioles 8-6 June 16, 2019 | 5:57 PM
Zdeno Chara
Bruins
Zdeno Chara thanks Bruins fans after devastating end to season June 16, 2019 | 12:01 PM
MLB
Yankees get slugger Edwin Encarnación in trade with Mariners June 16, 2019 | 10:15 AM
The Bruins had their end of the season media availability at Warrior Ice Arena on Friday. Zdeno Chara listens to a question.
Bruins
Here's the list of injuries Bruins players were dealing with this postseason June 15, 2019 | 11:30 PM
Big man Anthony Davis is reportedly heading from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA
What Celtics reporters are saying about the Anthony Davis trade June 15, 2019 | 10:19 PM
MLB
Babe Ruth road jersey sells at auction for $5.64 million June 15, 2019 | 9:45 PM
Magic Johnson speaks to reporters prior to a game.
NBA
Here's how Magic Johnson reacted to the Lakers' trade for Anthony Davis June 15, 2019 | 9:36 PM
Chris Sale throws against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Chris Sale fans 10 to help resurgent Red Sox beat Orioles 7-2 June 15, 2019 | 7:33 PM
Anthony Davis Pelicans
NBA
What the Anthony Davis trade means for the Celtics June 15, 2019 | 7:06 PM
Masai Ujiri
NBA
Raptors president Masai Ujiri's encounter with deputy being investigated June 15, 2019 | 12:52 PM
J.D. Martinez celebrates his two-run home run during the fourth inning.
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez hits 2 of Boston's 6 HRs in 13-2 rout of Orioles June 14, 2019 | 10:41 PM
Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney speaks during Media Day ahead of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on May 26, 2019.
Bruins
4 things Don Sweeney must do this offseason June 14, 2019 | 8:22 PM
Michael Roberts
Patriots
Lions waive Michael Roberts after trade with Patriots falls through June 14, 2019 | 8:22 PM
Heath Hembree
Red Sox
Red Sox reliever Heath Hembree placed on IL with elbow strain June 14, 2019 | 6:16 PM
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. June 10, 2019. Abel Gonzalez, one of the doctors who operated on David Ortiz after the shooting, speaks to media at Centro de Medicina Avanzada . Orlando Barria for the Boston Globe
David Ortiz
Surgeons in Dominican Republic describe treating David Ortiz June 14, 2019 | 5:10 PM
Zdeno Chara
Bruins
Zdeno Chara revealed the extent of his jaw injury June 14, 2019 | 3:39 PM
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Former NBA player Paul Pierce looks on during warm ups prior to Game Three of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 05, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Celtics
Paul Pierce said the Raptors would win in six games. He was right. June 14, 2019 | 2:45 PM
Bruins
Bruins
The Bruins' offseason begins in a hurry June 14, 2019 | 2:42 PM
Tom Brady graduation message
Patriots
Watch: Tom Brady surprised a hospitalized high school senior with a graduation message June 14, 2019 | 1:15 PM
Anthony Davis New Orleans Pelicans
Celtics
Chad Finn: Celtics should go all in for Anthony Davis June 14, 2019 | 11:30 AM
Danny Etling Tom Brady Patriots NFL
Patriots
Tom Brady poked fun at his own lack of speed June 14, 2019 | 11:30 AM