Morning sports update: Here are the latest Celtics offseason updates after missing out on Anthony Davis

The Red Sox won a wild series finale in Baltimore on Sunday, defeating the Orioles 8-6 to complete the sweep. Leading 2-1 heading into the bottom of the 8th, the Red Sox fell behind 3-2. Then, in the 9th, Marco Hernandez came to the rescue:

Marco picked a great time to hit his first home run of the season! pic.twitter.com/uYf6DeySlE — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 16, 2019

In extra innings, Boston struck with five more runs only to surrender three in the bottom of the 10th. But in the end, the Red Sox emerged with the win.

Also on Sunday, the U.S. women’s national team cruised to a 3-0 win over Chile in the second game of the team’s bid to defend its World Cup title. Carli Lloyd scored twice, setting a World Cup record for most consecutive games with a goal (six).

DREAM START FOR THE USA! 🙌🙌pic.twitter.com/C1prZ9HEkW — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 16, 2019

The latest on the Celtics: After the seismic news on Saturday that the Lakers are reportedly trading for Anthony Davis, Celtics fans, management, and media were left scrambling to answer what comes next.

In the short term, there a few subplots to watch:

The draft : The NBA draft is this Thursday, and the Celtics currently hold three first-round picks. It presents an array of options (both in terms of trades as well as who Boston might select).

: The NBA draft is this Thursday, and the Celtics currently hold three first-round picks. It presents an array of options (both in terms of trades as well as who Boston might select). Al Horford : The 33-year-old can opt out of his the remaining year on his deal (worth more than $30 million). According to Steve Bulpett of The Boston Herald, the Celtics are trying to work out a new three-year deal that includes a “lower number [for] next season.“

: The 33-year-old can opt out of his the remaining year on his deal (worth more than $30 million). According to Steve Bulpett of The Boston Herald, the Celtics are trying to work out a new three-year deal that includes a “lower number [for] next season.“ Marcus Morris: The 29-year-old reportedly intends to give free agency a try, though he hasn’t ruled out a return to Boston:

Also told this morning that unrestricted free agent Marcus Morris has not ruled out re-signing with the Celtics as a free agent. He enjoyed his time in Boston and knows he'll have a major role if he returns. But Morris fully intends to test the market and see what is out there. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 16, 2019

Clint Capela: Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe wrote on Saturday that despite earlier reports indicating the Celtics had interest in trading for Rockets center Clint Capela, there had been no actual trade talks and that a deal was “unlikely” due to the cost. This was disputed by Basketball Insiders reporter Steve Kyler:

I will never dispute someone reporting… that said, that's not what I was told, so we'll see how it plays out. Houston is not in the driver's seat, so it's about who wants what they are offering. https://t.co/BHZ99C9Bfo — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) June 16, 2019

Kyrie Irving: While bringing back Irving theoretically remains the Celtics’ main offseason priority, reports have become increasingly pessimistic about any scenario in which he returns to Boston. NBA free agency begins at 6 p.m. on June 30 (though players can’t sign until July 6).

Trivia: In the 2008 NBA Finals, Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Rajon Rondo all started each of the six games. Kendrick Perkins started five of the games, but another Celtics player started in Perkins’s place in Game 5. Who was the Celtics player with one 2008 NBA Finals start?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Phil Jackson either couldn’t or simply wouldn’t pronounce his name correctly.

More from Boston.com:

The Revolution did a Father’s Day “dad joke” special. Braintree native Scott Caldwell brought his own:

My favorite part of this video is that Scott Caldwell didn't even read the #DadJokes we provided. He had his own prepared. 😂#NERevs #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/l6Gg6ckV0x — Jeff Lemieux (@jeff_lemieux) June 17, 2019

The commissioner of baseball discussed the All-Star Game coming back to Fenway Park: Boston Globe Red Sox writer Pete Abraham sat down with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred to discuss a range of topics relating to the team. One particular note of interest was on the possibility of the All-Star Game coming back to Fenway Park for the first time since 1999.

“I’ll tell you two things: We have a lot of demand for All-Star Games, but we haven’t been in Boston since 1999 and my recollection is that ’99 was a hell of an event,” Manfred said. “I hope that we do have an opportunity to be in Boston before too many years go by.”

Gisele’s Father’s Day tribute to Tom Brady:

On this day: In 2002, the United States men’s national team beat Mexico 2-0 in the World Cup round of 16. And Brazil beat Belgium also by a 2-0 scoreline, with John Motson’s famous call of Rivaldo’s goal: “It was riveting, it was ruthless, and it was Rivaldo.”

In 2008, the Celtics beat the Lakers in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win the team’s first championship since 1986. An emotional Kevin Garnett reminded anyone within shouting distance that “anything’s possible!”

Daily highlight: If you missed it, Solomon Asante scored an astounding goal for Phoenix Rising in the USL on Saturday night:

Trivia answer: Leon “Pow” Powe