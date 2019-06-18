Celtics rumor roundup: The latest on the team’s plans for the NBA Draft

The Celtics hold the 14th, 20th, 22nd, and 51st overall picks in this year’s NBA Draft.

Here’s the latest on what the team might do with them:

The Celtics are reportedly one of the teams interested in trading up to No. 4: The New Orleans Pelicans currently hold the fourth overall pick, after receiving it as part of their haul from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for center Anthony Davis.