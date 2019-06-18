Celtics rumor roundup: The latest on the team’s plans for the NBA Draft
The Celtics hold the 14th, 20th, 22nd, and 51st overall picks in this year’s NBA Draft.
Here’s the latest on what the team might do with them:
The Celtics are reportedly one of the teams interested in trading up to No. 4: The New Orleans Pelicans currently hold the fourth overall pick, after receiving it as part of their haul from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for center Anthony Davis.
Darius Garland will conduct a last-minute workout in Tarrytown with the New York Knicks tomorrow, a source told ESPN. Garland is in serious consideration for the No. 3 pick. Minnesota, Boston, Chicago are teams looking at potentially trading up to No. 4 with Garland in mind.
— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 18, 2019