Morning sports update: Two teams Al Horford could sign with if he leaves the Celtics

"So what do you do? You go out and get the next best thing."

Al Horford
Al Horford in 2018. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
By
10:12 AM

The Red Sox lost to the Twins 4-3 in game that spanned 17 innings. Minnesota’s Max Kepler — who began the game on the bench — tied it 2-2 in the 8th inning, tied it again in the 13th on a home run, and won it in the bottom of the 17th.

The loss snapped Boston’s six-game winning streak.

Also on Tuesday night, the U.S. men’s national team opened the Gold Cup with a 4-0 win over Guyana.

Jackie MacMullan mentioned two possible landing spots for Al Horford: After news broke on Tuesday evening that Al Horford will “likely” leave the Celtics, speculation began over where the 33-year-old might land.

Speaking on NBC Sports Boston, Jackie MacMullan offered to potential teams that could sign Horford.

One is conceivably the Lakers, who lack the salary cap space to sign another max contract.

“They cannot sign another max player. They do not have the room to sign a second max player,” MacMullan noted. “So what do you do? You go out and get the next best thing.”

The second team would possibly be the Indiana Pacers, who Horford helped the Celtics defeat in the playoffs earlier in 2019.

“I’m not saying that this is going to happen, I’m just saying that these are things that will be available to Al Horford,” MacMullan said.

Trivia: On Tuesday, Brazilian soccer player Marta’s goal in a 1-0 win over Italy officially made her the highest scoring player in World Cup history (men’s or women’s). Which men’s player previously held the record?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was once the leading scorer on a World Cup team coached by Jurgen Klinsmann.

Alex Cora’s explanation for David Price only throwing 73 pitches on Tuesday:

“David, we felt, after he was short the other day. And today was one of those that we felt like I was going to take care of him,” Cora told NESN. “He threw really well, but as you guys know, this a guy where we really have to take care of him. And I know, we were not as limited in the bullpen. But (Price) did an outstanding job and the guys that came in after him did an outstanding job, we just didn’t finish it.”

“We talk about it,” Cora continued. “We’re going to take advantage of the next 10 days, 12 days with all the off days and all that. With him coming out of IL and short starts and all that stuff, we have to make sure he is okay. And he is okay, actually. It’s just one of those where we felt today was one of those that you go short, all out, move on.”

Professional bowlers only:

“It’s still hard to turn the page,” Patrice Bergeron explained at the NHL awards:

During the U.S. win over Guyana on Tuesday, Christian Pulisic pulled off the “elastico” move:

On this day: In 1986, Len Bias died of cardiac arrhythmia due to cocaine. Bias had been the Celtics’ selection (No. 2 overall) in the NBA draft on June 17, and was celebrating with friends and former University of Maryland teammates.

His death at the age of 22 shocked the basketball world, and produced wider ramifications for policing drug sales. This was the cover of The Boston Globe on June 19, 1986:

Len Bias 1986

Daily highlight: Jackie Bradley Jr. has so much ability on defense that he makes plays like this look routine. (It was not).

Trivia answer: Miroslav Klose

