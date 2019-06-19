Here’s a list of all of Danny Ainge’s first-round NBA Draft picks

As the 2019 NBA Draft approaches on Thursday, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge will have to decide what to do with the three first-round picks he has in his possession. Since his arrival to the Celtics in 2003, he has picked 23 players in the first round. Seven currently remain on the team.

Here is a list of all the first-round draft picks Ainge has made in his Celtics career:

2003: Troy Bell (16) and Dahntay Jones (20) were traded to Memphis for Marcus Banks (13) and Kendrick Perkins (27)

2004: Al Jefferson (15), Delonte West (24), Tony Allen (25)

2005: Gerald Green (18)

2006: Randy Foye (7, traded to Portland), Rajon Rondo (21, acquired from Phoenix)

2009: —

2010: Avery Bradley (19)

2011: Marshon Brooks (25) was traded for JaJuan Johnson (27)

2012: Jared Sullinger (21), Fab Melo (22)

2013: Lucas Nogueira (16, traded for Kelly Olynyk)

2014: Marcus Smart (6) , James Young (17)

2016: Jaylen Brown (3), Guerschon Yabusele (16), Ante Zizic (23, traded to Cleveland)

(3) 2018: Robert Williams (27)

*in bold are players picked in the top 10