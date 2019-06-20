Celtics select Grant Williams with 22nd pick in 2019 NBA Draft

With the 22nd overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, the Celtics selected Tennessee Volunteers forward Grant Williams.

“You couldn’t be more impressed with a kid when you sit down with him,” coach Brad Stevens said at the Auerbach Center Thursday night.

Williams played three seasons at Tennessee, where he averaged 15.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. The 20-year-old was part of the 2019 NCAA Tournament team that advanced to the Sweet Sixteen before falling in overtime to Purdue. Williams finished with 21 points on 56.3 percent shooting, seven rebounds, and four assists in the losing effort.

At Tennessee, Williams earned both SEC Player of the Year honors and first-team all-conference honors twice.

Advertisement

“He’s a guy that I kind of look at as a guy with a point guard’s mind,” Stevens said. “You can run offense through him, at the elbows, on the block, [and] at the top of the key. He just thinks the game. He’s a tough, tough guy, and he’s a versatile player who can shoot the ball.”

This story will be updated.