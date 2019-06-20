Morning sports update: The Nets are reportedly unsure about trying to sign Kyrie Irving

Also: Celtics draft trivia, the latest from Adrian Wojnarowski, and the reported cast of Space Jam 2.

Kyrie Irving Celtics NBA Playoffs
Kyrie Irving during the Celtics' playoff loss to the Bucks in May. –Barry Chin / The Boston Globe
By
10:03 AM

The Red Sox defeated the Twins 9-4 on Wednesday night to take two out of three from the series. Starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez struck out nine over seven innings as he helped give the bullpen a rest after the team lost in 17 innings in the second game of the series.

Also on Wednesday night, the Revolution fell to Orlando City in the U.S. Open Cup 2-1 in extra time. The silver lining was 20-year-old Massachusetts native Justin Rennicks scoring his first professional goal:

Tonight, the NBA holds its annual rookie draft, beginning at 7 p.m. The Celtics hold three first-round picks (14th, 20th, and 22nd overall).

The Nets are reportedly debating signing Kyrie Irving: The Nets reportedly continue to dream of an offseason in which the team adds Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, according to the New York Post’s Brian Lewis.

But as Lewis also reported on Wednesday night, Brooklyn’s front office is debating the merits of signing Irving if the team is unable to also land Durant.

“The Post has confirmed Brooklyn might have qualms about signing the enigmatic Irving if he isn’t bringing the injured Durant with him,” wrote Lewis.

Lewis also stated that Irving’s deteriorating relationship with the Celtics has made potential free agent suitors apprehensive.

“Other teams had already backed off of pursuing Irving with similar concerns over the way things went awry in Boston,” Lewis said.

The Nets currently have D’Angelo Russell as a restricted free agent, and the 23-year-old shooting guard could be brought back for less money than it would cost to sign Irving. Renouncing his contract would create more cap space for Brooklyn to sign both Irving and Durant, but would mean shifting away from a player who helped the team make the playoffs in 2019 for the first time since 2015.

An online (unofficial) poll conducted by the Post indicated that a slim majority of Nets fans oppose signing Irving:

Free agency begins on Monday June 30, though players can’t officially sign with new teams until July 6 at 12 p.m.

Trivia: The Celtics have been linked with several players from the University of Kentucky in NBA mock drafts. Who was the last Kentucky player chosen by the Celtics in an NBA draft?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was the leading scorer in his team’s loss to the University of Connecticut in the Huskies’ most recent National Championship win.

Mookie Betts is up for an ESPY:

The Celtics reportedly hosted six prospects for a late pre-draft workout:

The latest Celtics news from Adrian Wojnarowski:

Here’s the reported cast of Space Jam 2:

On this day: In 1975, an overcapacity crowd (estimated somewhere between 18,000 and 20,000) packed into Nickerson Field to catch a glimpse of Brazilian soccer player Pele during a game between the New York Cosmos and the Boston Minutemen of the North American Soccer League.

Pele, then 34, had signed a world-record deal with the Cosmos earlier in June. He squared off against fellow soccer superstar Eusebio, who joined the Minutemen that season from his longtime Portuguese club, Benfica. It was Eusebio who scored first, but when it appeared Pele had equalized (the goal was later ruled out due to a foul), the crowd flooded the field.

“They swarmed him, burying him from view for several minutes,” wrote Boston Globe reporter John Powers.

“We just threw ourselves over Pelé to protect him,” said Cosmos’ publicist John O’Reilly afterward. “Those people were wild.”

Pele was injured in the incident, and had to be substituted from the game. Still, he would go on to have a successful career with the Cosmos, helping the team win the NASL title in his final year (1977) while simultaneously growing the sport in the United States.

Pele Boston 1975

Daily highlight: The montage of great Jackie Bradley Jr. defense got one play longer after he made this throw on Wednesday night.

Trivia answer: James Young

