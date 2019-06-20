What you need to know about tonight’s NBA Draft

The NBA Draft is tonight. There won’t be much suspense as to who will go at No. 1, as the New Orleans Pelicans appear to be a lock to select Zion Williamson of Duke.

It should be an interesting night for the Celtics, who have four selections, including three in the first round, as they try to regroup with what feels like the inevitable departures of Kyrie Irving and Al Horford.

Here’s what you need to know for tonight’s draft.

When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN, NBA Network, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews)

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.

How many minutes between picks: Teams have five minutes in the first round and two for the second round to either make a selection or broker a deal.

Celtics picks: Barring any trades, the Celtics will have three picks in the first round: Nos. 14, 20, and 22. They also have the 51st pick overall in the second round.

Here’s the complete draft order:

First round

1. New Orleans

2. Memphis

3. New York

4. New Orleans (via LA Lakers)

5. Cleveland

6. Phoenix

7. Chicago

8. Atlanta

9. Washington

10. Atlanta (from Dallas)

11. Minnesota

12. Charlotte

13. Miami

14. Boston (from Sacramento through Philadelphia)

15. Detroit

16. Orlando

17. Brooklyn

18. Indiana

19. San Antonio

20. Boston (from LA Clippers through Memphis)

21. Oklahoma City

22. Boston

23. Utah

24. Philadelphia

25. Portland

26. Cleveland (from Houston)

27. Brooklyn (from Denver)

28. Golden State

29. San Antonio (from Toronto)

30. Milwaukee

Second round

31. Brooklyn (from New York through Philadelphia)

32. Phoenix

33. Philadelphia (from Cleveland through Orlando and New York)

34. Philadelphia (from Chicago through LA Lakers)

35. Atlanta

36. Charlotte (from Washington through Orlando through Denver through Atlanta)

37. Dallas

38. Chicago (from Memphis)

39. New Orleans

40. Sacramento (from Minnesota through Portland and Cleveland)

41. Atlanta (from LA Lakers through Cleveland and Indiana)

42. Philadelphia (from Sacramento through Brooklyn and Milwaukee)

43. Minnesota (from Miami through Charlotte)

44. Miami (from Atlanta through Charlotte)

45. Detroit

46. Orlando (from Brooklyn through Memphis and Charlotte)

47. Sacramento (from Orlando through New York)

48. LA Clippers

49. San Antonio

50. Indiana

51. Boston

52. Charlotte (from Oklahoma City)

53. Utah

54. Philadelphia

55. New York (from Houston)

56. LA Clippers (from Portland through Detroit and Orlando)

57. New Orleans (from Denver through Milwaukee)

58. Golden State

59. Toronto

60. Sacramento (from Milwaukee)