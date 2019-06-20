What you need to know about tonight’s NBA Draft
The Pelicans are sure to select Zion Williamson with the first overall pick. How the Celtics will fare is uncertain.
The NBA Draft is tonight. There won’t be much suspense as to who will go at No. 1, as the New Orleans Pelicans appear to be a lock to select Zion Williamson of Duke.
It should be an interesting night for the Celtics, who have four selections, including three in the first round, as they try to regroup with what feels like the inevitable departures of Kyrie Irving and Al Horford.
Here’s what you need to know for tonight’s draft.
When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN, NBA Network, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews)
Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.
How many minutes between picks: Teams have five minutes in the first round and two for the second round to either make a selection or broker a deal.
Celtics picks: Barring any trades, the Celtics will have three picks in the first round: Nos. 14, 20, and 22. They also have the 51st pick overall in the second round.
Here’s the complete draft order:
First round
1. New Orleans
2. Memphis
3. New York
4. New Orleans (via LA Lakers)
5. Cleveland
6. Phoenix
7. Chicago
8. Atlanta
9. Washington
10. Atlanta (from Dallas)
11. Minnesota
12. Charlotte
13. Miami
14. Boston (from Sacramento through Philadelphia)
15. Detroit
16. Orlando
17. Brooklyn
18. Indiana
19. San Antonio
20. Boston (from LA Clippers through Memphis)
21. Oklahoma City
22. Boston
23. Utah
24. Philadelphia
25. Portland
26. Cleveland (from Houston)
27. Brooklyn (from Denver)
28. Golden State
29. San Antonio (from Toronto)
30. Milwaukee
Second round
31. Brooklyn (from New York through Philadelphia)
32. Phoenix
33. Philadelphia (from Cleveland through Orlando and New York)
34. Philadelphia (from Chicago through LA Lakers)
35. Atlanta
36. Charlotte (from Washington through Orlando through Denver through Atlanta)
37. Dallas
38. Chicago (from Memphis)
39. New Orleans
40. Sacramento (from Minnesota through Portland and Cleveland)
41. Atlanta (from LA Lakers through Cleveland and Indiana)
42. Philadelphia (from Sacramento through Brooklyn and Milwaukee)
43. Minnesota (from Miami through Charlotte)
44. Miami (from Atlanta through Charlotte)
45. Detroit
46. Orlando (from Brooklyn through Memphis and Charlotte)
47. Sacramento (from Orlando through New York)
48. LA Clippers
49. San Antonio
50. Indiana
51. Boston
52. Charlotte (from Oklahoma City)
53. Utah
54. Philadelphia
55. New York (from Houston)
56. LA Clippers (from Portland through Detroit and Orlando)
57. New Orleans (from Denver through Milwaukee)
58. Golden State
59. Toronto
60. Sacramento (from Milwaukee)