Celtics reportedly trade Aron Baynes and No. 24 overall pick to Phoenix Suns

The Celtics reportedly traded Aron Baynes and the No. 24 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for a 2020 first-round selection.

Boston is receiving Milwaukee's 2020 first-round pick from Phoenix, sources say; MIL traded it to the Suns for Eric Bledsoe. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) June 21, 2019

Boston initially got the No. 24 pick in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Suns used it to select University of Virginia guard Ty Jerome.

The 32-year-old center Baynes posted 5.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season for the Celtics, though he was limited to 51 games due to injury. Boston shopped Baynes – who recently opted in to his $5.4 million player option – in order to clear cap space.

The Suns are acquiring Celtics center Aron Baynes as part of the Ty Jerome trade, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2019

Celtics coach Brad Stevens has raved about Baynes in the past, and he continued to do so Thursday at the Auerbach Center.

“I think you guys all know how I feel,” Stevens said. “I think I’ll answer that when it’s all appropriate to. I don’t want to make any statements that would be considered insinuations, but I think you guys all know how I feel about him.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that moving Baynes could get the Celtics to $23 million in space without Kyrie Irving and Al Horford on the books.

Baynes had expressed interest in staying in Boston, but he’s heading to a young team with plenty of up-and-coming talent.

“In the NBA, everyone always wants to be able to contribute and help the team that they’re on and I’m no different,” Baynes told reporters earlier this month.