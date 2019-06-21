5 things to know about Celtics 2nd-round selection Carsen Edwards

He represented the United States in Egypt.

Carsen Edwards of the Purdue Boilermakers reacts against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at KFC YUM! Center.
Carsen Edwards of the Purdue Boilermakers reacts against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at KFC YUM! Center. –Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images
By
8:31 AM

Carsen Edwards added a new entry to college basketball’s list of all-time great performances when he erupted for 42 points in the Elite Eight this past year against Virginia.

The Boilermakers lost that game, 80-75, in overtime, but Edwards kept them in it with a series of absurdly difficult shots. He finished 14 for 25 from the floor and 10 of 19 from 3-point range, but the eventual champs were ultimately too much.

Edwards’s college career reached its pinnacle in that game, but there’s a lot more to him. Here are some things to know about the Celtics’ 33rd overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft.

He’s not as young as many of his fellow draftees.

Advertisement

By NBA Draft standards, Edwards is a grandpa. Well, OK, maybe not quite, but he’s certainly on the older side.

While many players taken attended college for just one year, Edwards played three seasons at Purdue. In many ways, he got better as he went, averaging 10.3 points as a freshman, 18.5 as a sophomore, and 24.3 as a junior. He peaked at the right moment, tying Stephen Curry for third all-time with five straight 25-plus point games in the NCAA Tournament.

He’s tight with Ron Artest.

When Edwards took to Instagram to share that he had been drafted, the former Los Angeles Lakers forward Artest commented “Proud of you my boi” with a goat emoji.

He represented the United States in Egypt.

USA Basketball named him to the 2017 FIBA U19 World Cup team, which took place in Cairo, Egypt, from July 1-9 that year.

Edwards helped the U.S. to a third-place finish and made sure to see the sights along the way. He even got a camel ride out of the deal.

He was initially a member of the 76ers.

The Celtics traded the 20th pick to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for picks No. 24 and 33 on Thursday. The Sixers selected Edwards with the 33rd overall pick, and he ended up as Boston’s third of four selections on the evening.

Advertisement

Though the Edwards in Philadelphia era was short, the 6 foot 1 Edwards was simply overjoyed to be drafted.

“S/o to the sleepless nights, #ThankGod,” he wrote on Instagram.

He has an ideal opportunity in front of him.

With Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier’s futures with the Celtics in limbo, Edwards has a chance to really make a name for himself right away.

That doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll make the roster, and if he does, he might not play a lot, but the opportunity is certainly there. The Celtics, who also took Tremont Waters later in the second round, are clearly trying to add assets at point guard in case they’re suddenly shorthanded.

TOPICS: Celtics NBA Draft 2019
Tommy Heinsohn Mike Gorman Romeo Langford
Celtics
Tommy Heinsohn explains why Romeo Langford was at the top of his draft list June 21, 2019 | 10:07 AM
Billy McKinney watches his game-winning home run to beat the Angels on Thursday night.
Red Sox
Toronto might be a threat come 2020, but they certainly aren't right now June 21, 2019 | 8:40 AM
Grant Williams speaks with the media during the second day of the NBA draft basketball combine in Chicago.
Celtics
5 things to know about Celtics draft pick Grant Williams June 21, 2019 | 8:23 AM
Romeo Langford NBA Draft
Celtics
5 things to know about Celtics' top pick Romeo Langford June 21, 2019 | 8:16 AM
Tennessee forward Grant Williams drives against Purdue center Matt Haarms.
Celtics
Grant Williams doesn't agree with Kyrie Irving that the earth is flat June 21, 2019 | 7:57 AM
Aron Baynes defends against the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Celtics
Celtics reportedly trade Aron Baynes and No. 24 overall pick to Phoenix Suns June 21, 2019 | 7:54 AM
Aaron Judge New York Yankees MLB
MLB
Yankees' Aaron Judge expected to return from injury Friday June 21, 2019 | 7:51 AM
Craig Kimbrel Theo Epstein Chicago Cubs
MLB
Craig Kimbrel says there is no timetable for when he will join the Cubs June 21, 2019 | 7:51 AM
Celtics president Danny Ainge speaks to the media.
Celtics
Danny Ainge: 'I wish I could tell you everything I know, but I can’t' June 21, 2019 | 4:54 AM
Romeo Langford NBA Draft
Celtics
Here are all the moves the Celtics made during the 2019 NBA Draft June 21, 2019 | 3:32 AM
Grant Williams
Celtics
What Tennessee's Grant Williams had to say after getting drafted by the Celtics June 20, 2019 | 9:57 PM
Romeo Langford NBA Draft
Celtics
What Brad Stevens had to say after the Celtics drafted Romeo Langford with the 14th overall pick June 20, 2019 | 9:04 PM
Duke's Zion Williamson, right, poses for photographs with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected by the New Orleans Pelicans as the first pick during the NBA Draft.
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans take Zion Williamson with No. 1 pick in NBA Draft June 20, 2019 | 7:47 PM
Bol Bol NBA Draft 2019
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who should the Celtics take with the 14th pick in the NBA Draft? June 20, 2019 | 3:31 PM
Montreal baseball
MLB
The Rays have reportedly received permission from MLB to explore playing games in Montreal June 20, 2019 | 3:08 PM
Don Sweeney Bruins General Manager
Bruins
What the Bruins' Don Sweeney said after winning GM of the Year June 20, 2019 | 1:33 PM
Zion Williamson NBA Draft
Celtics
What you need to know about tonight’s NBA Draft June 20, 2019 | 1:11 PM
Julia Hawkins 50 Meter Dash National Senior Games
Sports News
At 103, she just ran the 100-meter dash. It’s only the ‘icing on the cake’ of her life. June 20, 2019 | 11:39 AM
Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins NHL Awards 2019
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron finished in third place for the Selke Trophy — here is how the voting went June 20, 2019 | 10:16 AM
Kyrie Irving Celtics NBA Playoffs
Celtics
Why the Nets are reportedly unsure of signing Kyrie Irving June 20, 2019 | 10:03 AM
Jack Hughes NHL Entry Draft 2019
NHL
NHL can thank women's hockey for molding top prospect Jack Hughes into Barry Sanders on skates June 20, 2019 | 8:43 AM
United States Women's Soccer FIFA World Cup
Soccer
Women's World Cup: Sweden poses biggest challenge to United States yet June 20, 2019 | 8:12 AM
Zion Williamson NBA Draft 2019
NBA
'I don't really look at the expectations' June 20, 2019 | 7:52 AM
Alex Cora's sophomore season as Red Sox manager hasn't matched Year One, but he's clearly got the trust of his players, which will only help as they fight to erase that slow start.
Red Sox
As Red Sox at last get "better," Alex Cora keeps showing his worth June 20, 2019 | 7:42 AM
Eduardo Rodriguez Boston Red Sox
Red Sox
Eduardo Rodriguez strikes out nine, Red Sox beat Twins 9-4 June 20, 2019 | 7:19 AM
Don Sweeney
NHL
Don Sweeney named NHL General Manager of the Year June 19, 2019 | 11:13 PM
Tyler Herro, Bradley Beal, Malcolm Brogdon, Kyrie Irving
Celtics
After a disastrous 12 months, here are 4 paths forward for the Celtics June 19, 2019 | 10:51 PM
Red Sox
Rafael Devers leaves Red Sox game because of hamstring tightness June 19, 2019 | 10:24 PM
Celtics
Gary Washburn’s mock NBA Draft June 19, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Al Horford Kyrie Irving Celtics NBA
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who should the Celtics try to acquire and draft? June 19, 2019 | 3:32 PM