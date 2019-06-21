5 things to know about Celtics 2nd-round selection Carsen Edwards

Carsen Edwards added a new entry to college basketball’s list of all-time great performances when he erupted for 42 points in the Elite Eight this past year against Virginia.

The Boilermakers lost that game, 80-75, in overtime, but Edwards kept them in it with a series of absurdly difficult shots. He finished 14 for 25 from the floor and 10 of 19 from 3-point range, but the eventual champs were ultimately too much.

Edwards’s college career reached its pinnacle in that game, but there’s a lot more to him. Here are some things to know about the Celtics’ 33rd overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft.

He’s not as young as many of his fellow draftees.

By NBA Draft standards, Edwards is a grandpa. Well, OK, maybe not quite, but he’s certainly on the older side.

While many players taken attended college for just one year, Edwards played three seasons at Purdue. In many ways, he got better as he went, averaging 10.3 points as a freshman, 18.5 as a sophomore, and 24.3 as a junior. He peaked at the right moment, tying Stephen Curry for third all-time with five straight 25-plus point games in the NCAA Tournament.

He’s tight with Ron Artest.

When Edwards took to Instagram to share that he had been drafted, the former Los Angeles Lakers forward Artest commented “Proud of you my boi” with a goat emoji.

He represented the United States in Egypt.

USA Basketball named him to the 2017 FIBA U19 World Cup team, which took place in Cairo, Egypt, from July 1-9 that year.

Edwards helped the U.S. to a third-place finish and made sure to see the sights along the way. He even got a camel ride out of the deal.

He was initially a member of the 76ers.

The Celtics traded the 20th pick to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for picks No. 24 and 33 on Thursday. The Sixers selected Edwards with the 33rd overall pick, and he ended up as Boston’s third of four selections on the evening.

Though the Edwards in Philadelphia era was short, the 6 foot 1 Edwards was simply overjoyed to be drafted.

“S/o to the sleepless nights, #ThankGod,” he wrote on Instagram.

He has an ideal opportunity in front of him.

With Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier’s futures with the Celtics in limbo, Edwards has a chance to really make a name for himself right away.

That doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll make the roster, and if he does, he might not play a lot, but the opportunity is certainly there. The Celtics, who also took Tremont Waters later in the second round, are clearly trying to add assets at point guard in case they’re suddenly shorthanded.