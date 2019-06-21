Morning sports update: How NBA analysts graded the Celtics’ draft

"I personally love what the Celtics did, but then again, I’m from Indiana, so I might be a little biased."

Romeo Langford Celtics
Romeo Langford was the Celtics' choice with the No. 14 pick in the 2019 NBA draft. –michael hickey/Getty
The Celtics made a bevy of moves during the NBA draft on Thursday night, ending up with four new players when it was all over: Romeo Langford, Grant Williams, Carsen Edwards, and Tremont Waters.

Edwards, notably, scored 42 points in separate NCAA tournament games in 2019. He’s also apparently calm in the moment:

Also on Thursday, the United States women’s national team defeated Sweden 2-0 in the World Cup, advancing to play Spain in the knockout round on Monday.

The drafts continue on Friday, with the Bruins preparing to pick 30th in the NHL draft (round one starts at 8 p.m., and rounds 2-7 happen on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.)

And the Red Sox begin a three game series against the Blue Jays at Fenway Park tonight, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m.

Celtics draft grades: After what’s already proved to be a tumultuous offseason, the Celtics made a series of moves on draft night. The result was a range of grades from NBA experts.

Here’s some overall analysis about Boston’s draft:

Bleacher Report

Boston was given an “A” grading overall David Kenyon:

Thursday was all about risk management for Boston, which is preparing to possibly lose Kyrie Irving and Al Horford in free agency. Langford is a promising downhill scorer and Edwards has outstanding range, while Williams is a physical, versatile post player. Waters is a feisty defender and good passer who could be a reserve.

ESPN

Draft analyst Jonathan Givony rated the Celtics as one of the draft’s “winners,” noting:

In 2014, Sixers GM Sam Hinkie was able to sniff out the Orlando Magic’s interest in drafting Elfrid Payton, selecting him at No. 10 and forcing Orlando to give up an additional first-round pick to get its target.

Five years later, it appears that the Boston Celtics were able to do the same, taking advantage of the 76ers’ very clear interest in Matisse Thybulle early on in the pre-draft process. The Celtics picked Thybulle at No. 20 and flipped him to Philly while moving down to No. 24 and extracting the No. 33 pick. The Celtics then turned around and auctioned off that pick to the Suns for a 2020 first-round pick, doing some nifty business considering where they started from.

Yahoo

Steve Alexander gave the Celtics an “A” overall:

I personally love what the Celtics did, but then again, I’m from Indiana, so I might be a little biased. They made Indiana’s SG Romeo Langford a lottery pick at 14, locked up PF Grant Williams at No. 22 and then snagged Purdue PG Carsen Edwards and PG Tremont Waters in the second round. I think Romeo is a much better player than he showed at Indiana last year (thumb injury), and Edwards also has a ton of potential. And Williams is rock solid. The Celtics are kind of a mess right now with Kyrie Irving, Al Horford and Marcus Morris all potentially leaving town, but I’m not sure they could have had a better night based on where they were picking.

And here are some pick specific draft grades:

CBS Sports

  • Romeo Langford: C
  • Grant Williams: B
  • Carsen Williams: A
  • Tremont Waters: A

The Ringer

  • Romeo Langford: B
  • Grant Williams: A

SB Nation

  • Romeo Langford: B
  • Grant Williams: A

Sports Illustrated

  • Romeo Langford: C
  • Grant Williams: B+

Trivia: The Celtics drafted Romeo Langford with the 14th pick on Thursday night. Only one 14th pick in an NBA draft has ever made the Hall of Fame. Who was that player?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was a central member of the famous University of Houston basketball team that earned the nickname “Phi Slama Jama” because of their propensity for highlight dunks. He was also a member of the 1992 Olympic “Dream Team.”

More from Boston.com:

Marcus Smart is on board with the Romeo Langford pick:

A+ trolling from the Dodgers’ organist: Earlier in June, Dodgers infielder Max Muncy hit a towering home run off Giants starter Madison Bumgarner that ended up in McCovey Cove. Bumgarner took issue with Muncy’s celebration of the moment, causing an exchange between the two.

Muncy responded by shouting, “If you don’t want me to watch the ball, you can get it out of the ocean.”

This led to the Dodgers wearing t-shirts that read, “Go get it out the ocean.”And on Thursday, Dodgers organist Dieter Ruehle made sure to play exclusively ocean-themed tunes during Muncy’s time facing Bumgarner. The full set list: “Under the sea,” “(Sitting on) The dock of the bay,” “Smoke on the water,” “Cake by the ocean,” and Led Zeppelin’s “The ocean.”

A golfer was disqualified for running out of golf balls: French golfer Clement Berardo was officially disqualified from a Challenge Tour tournament on Thursday because he ran out of golf balls. After a quadruple bogey on the first hole of the day, Berardo stumbled to a 10 over score through 15 holes. But on the 16th hole, he lost the last ball in his bag and had to accept a disqualification.

On this day: In 1994, Argentinian legend Diego Maradona scored what proved to be the final World Cup goal of his career in a 4-0 over Greece at the old Foxboro Stadium. Maradona, then 33, had put together a comeback after being suspended for over a year in 1991 due to a positive drug test for cocaine. He returned to form in time to make the Argentinian squad, seeking a third straight appearance in the World Cup final.

In the team’s opening game, more than 54,000 turned out at Foxboro to catch a glimpse of Maradona and the talented Argentine squad. In the 60th minute, Maradona finished a glorious string of passes with a thunderous goal, celebrating by screaming directly into the television camera:

The 4-0 scoreline appeared to be a statement of intent from Argentina, who also counted a hat-trick of goals from forward Gabriel Batistuta. The front page of the Boston Globe the next day celebrated the World Cup coming to New England.

Maradona World Cup Foxboro 1994
A fascinating historical coincidence in this photograph is that future New England Revolution president Brian Bilello can be seen in the stands wearing a beret. He was a volunteer working at the event. —Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Yet the story doesn’t have a happy ending for Maradona, as it would prove to be an abrupt final goal in his career with Argentina. Days later, he was thrown out of the tournament due to a positive test for ephedrine, a banned substance. Argentina, minus their mercurial star, crashed out 3-2 to Romania in the round of 16.

Daily highlight: USA midfielder Samantha Mewis of Hanson, Massachusetts helped setup the opening goal in the 2-0 win over Sweden on Thursday. Her near post flick-on allowed Lindsey Horan to score the fastest goal of the 2019 World Cup.

Trivia answer: Clyde Drexler

