Kendrick Perkins recalled being drafted by the Celtics, and how he felt about Boston’s food

"It was a lifestyle change"

By
12:23 PM

Many NBA players were tuned into Thursday night’s NBA Draft, tweeting their reactions and thoughts. Others, like Kendrick Perkins, decided to take a walk down memory lane.

On ESPN, Perkins recalled his own memories from the draft in 2003, where he was taken by the Memphis Grizzlies and then traded to the Celtics. He watched the ceremony from inside a bank, flew to Boston for a workout where he “killed” Brian Cook, and eventually drove 36 hours from Belmont Texas to the city. Still, be called the move a “lifestyle change.” Boston was cold, and the food…not so good.

With a southern twang, Perkins described Boston’s lack of “options”:

“You’re accustomed to eating a certain way, you got the barbecue food, seafood that’s on a different level. Then all of a sudden you get to Boston, and the only fast food restaurant that I was accustomed to from the South is a Burger King and a McDonalds.  They didn’t have nothing else.”

“I’m used to seeing Taco Bell, Jack In The Box, Whattaburger, there was options.”

Perkins went on to have a long career with the Celtics, winning an NBA championship in 2008. He eventually was traded in 2011 to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but perhaps at the wrong time.

“They had just opened up their first Sonic [drive thru] ever,” Perkins said, astonished.

“I’m like, whaaaat?”

 

