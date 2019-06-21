Tommy Heinsohn explains why Romeo Langford was at the top of his draft list

Celtics legend and NBC Sports Boston broadcaster Tommy Heinsohn was pleased when the team selected Romeo Langford with the 14th overall pick in the NBA Draft Thursday.

In fact, he had already penciled Langford in as the Celtics’ best option before the draft.

In a post-draft analysis video featuring Heinsohn and broadcast partner Mike Gorman, Gorman showed the camera Heinsohn’s hand-written notes and pointed out that Heinsohn had Langford at the top of his list.

Tommy predicted the Celtics would take him!☘️📽️ He explains why Romeo Langford has ‘all the stuff’ the C's are looking for pic.twitter.com/3ca2QFDwlF — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2019

“[Langford’s] got all the stuff that they were looking for,” Heinsohn said. “He’s a very versatile player. He’s not a fabulous scorer, but he’s a potential point guard, he’s a potential scorer, and he’s a potential really good defender. He can play and defend a couple of different positions. So in their eyes – and I’m sure it’ll prove to be true – he’s just going to be a great all-around player.”

Advertisement

Heinsohn played for the Celtics from 1956-65 and coached the team from 1969-78.