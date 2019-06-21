5 things to know about Celtics 2nd-round selection Tremont Waters

"He's always been the little kid making the big kids look bad."

Tremont Waters
Tremont Waters during the 2019 NCAA Tournament. –AP Photo/John Raoux
By
3:14 PM

With the Celtics’ final selection in the 2019 draft, Boston chose Tremont Waters 51st overall. It’s an introduction to the NBA that will garner less hype than some of the other guards chosen in the draft, but Waters has the ability to make an impact.

The 21-year-old stands 5-feet-10-inches tall and has a 6-foot-2-inch 1/4 wingspan, according to the NBA rookie combine. He also was measured to have the largest hands (9.75 inches wide) among point guards at the event.

In two seasons at LSU, Waters averaged 15.6 points per game, 2.5 steals per game, and 5.9 assists per game. As a sophomore, he helped LSU reach the regional semifinal of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

Advertisement

Here are a couple other parts of his story to know about:

He’s a New Englander.

Waters grew up in New Haven, Connecticut. He was recognized as a talent to watch from a young age, and ended up at Green Farms Academy in middle school. Yet even as a seventh-grader, Waters was on the high school varsity team, playing significant minutes.

Throughout his youth, Waters played at levels above his own age. He learned to endure the occasional moments of frustration from his bigger, older opponents.

“He’s always been the little kid making the big kids look bad,” said Ed Waters of his son in a 2011 interview. “It’s not going to be new to him that somebody is going to get upset and take a cheap shot.”

By 15, he was at the South Kent School (which was also where Isaiah Thomas went), once again playing significant minutes despite being an underclassmen. He dropped 17 points in a tournament game against Brewster Academy, whose roster at the time included Donovan Mitchell.

He finished his high school career at Notre Dame-West Haven as one of the top point guard recruits in the nation. After initially accepting a scholarship to Georgetown, Waters ended up at LSU following the Hoyas’ decision to fire John Thompson III.

He almost went into the draft a year ago.

Advertisement

After leading LSU in points and assists as a freshman, Waters was named to the SEC’s All-Freshmen team. He had his sights set on a greater goal: A one-and-done NBA move.

Still, Waters hedged his bet. Though he put his name in for the draft, he didn’t sign with an agent. This left Waters eligible by NCAA rules to return to school if he chose to do so by May 30, 2018.

After working out for several NBA teams, Waters ultimately chose to return to LSU for a second season.

“I feel it’s best to return to LSU this year and continue to improve as a player, teammate and most importantly a young man,” Waters wrote in an Instagram post.

His post-draft comments show he’s aware of the skeptics.

Buy Tickets

Virtually every scouting report about Waters mentions his comparatively small size as a weakness, and it’s certainly a reason why he wasn’t a first round pick. Still, Waters continues to use this as motivation.

“I’ve said this before, I’ve been doubted growing up playing basketball. I’ve always been small. My size isn’t going to change,” Waters told reporters. “I’ve been doubted in middle school. People said I wasn’t going to make it in high school, I’ve been doubted in high school. People said I wasn’t going to make it in college, I was doubted in college. People said I wouldn’t make it in the NBA, and now I’m here.”

“My biggest goal and achievement I want to achieve is to just prove that size doesn’t matter,” Waters continued. “It’s about the size of your heart and the size of the bubble that you’re in. You have to keep your circle small, but I have a huge boost of ambition within me.”

Advertisement

Waters did his part during the pre-draft process, excelling when given the chance:

He was a prolific defender in college.

One of Waters’s strengths is his defense, where he regularly creates turnovers. He won SEC Co-Defender of the Year in 2019, and set a school record with 96 steals. In the regular season, he finished second in steals per-game, averaging 3.03.

Over the course of his LSU career, Waters had eight games in which he produced five or more steals.

“I will tell you that he’s a competitor,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said of Waters. “He’s not afraid. He wants to take on challenges.”

His 2017 block on Corey Davis Jr.’s last-second 3-pointer attempt helped LSU seal a win over an eventual tournament team.

He’s never been afraid of the bigger moments.

Having grown up consistently playing against kids who were older than him, Waters has been capable of playing at his best in pressure situations.

Early in his career at LSU, he nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to beat Texas A&M:

And in the NCAA Tournament in 2019, it was Waters who hit a last-second layup to beat Maryland and send LSU to the next round:

TOPICS: Celtics NBA Draft 2019
Red Sox MLB Xander Bogaerts
Red Sox
Red Sox power rankings: A franchise cornerstone is at the top June 21, 2019 | 2:12 PM
Don Sweeney Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
What Don Sweeney said ahead of the NHL Draft June 21, 2019 | 12:35 PM
Kendrick Perkins on ESPN
Celtics
Kendrick Perkins recalled being drafted by the Celtics, and how he felt about Boston's food June 21, 2019 | 12:23 PM
Jerry Remy NESN Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Jerry Remy is feeling good, and feeling good about the Red Sox’ chances June 21, 2019 | 10:41 AM
Romeo Langford Celtics
Celtics
How NBA analysts graded the Celtics' draft June 21, 2019 | 10:40 AM
Tommy Heinsohn Mike Gorman Romeo Langford
Celtics
Tommy Heinsohn explains why Romeo Langford was at the top of his draft list June 21, 2019 | 10:07 AM
Billy McKinney watches his game-winning home run to beat the Angels on Thursday night.
Red Sox
Toronto might be a threat come 2020, but they certainly aren't right now June 21, 2019 | 8:40 AM
Carsen Edwards of the Purdue Boilermakers reacts against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at KFC YUM! Center.
Celtics
5 things to know about Celtics 2nd-round selection Carsen Edwards June 21, 2019 | 8:31 AM
Grant Williams speaks with the media during the second day of the NBA draft basketball combine in Chicago.
Celtics
5 things to know about Celtics draft pick Grant Williams June 21, 2019 | 8:23 AM
Romeo Langford NBA Draft 2019
Celtics
5 things to know about Celtics top pick Romeo Langford June 21, 2019 | 8:16 AM
Tennessee forward Grant Williams drives against Purdue center Matt Haarms.
Celtics
Grant Williams doesn't agree with Kyrie Irving that the earth is flat June 21, 2019 | 7:57 AM
Aron Baynes defends against the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Celtics
Celtics reportedly trade Aron Baynes and No. 24 overall pick to Phoenix Suns June 21, 2019 | 7:54 AM
Aaron Judge New York Yankees MLB
MLB
Yankees' Aaron Judge expected to return from injury Friday June 21, 2019 | 7:51 AM
Craig Kimbrel Theo Epstein Chicago Cubs
MLB
Craig Kimbrel says there is no timetable for when he will join the Cubs June 21, 2019 | 7:51 AM
Celtics president Danny Ainge speaks to the media.
Celtics
Danny Ainge: 'I wish I could tell you everything I know, but I can’t' June 21, 2019 | 4:54 AM
Romeo Langford NBA Draft
Celtics
Here are all the moves the Celtics made during the 2019 NBA Draft June 21, 2019 | 3:32 AM
Grant Williams
Celtics
What Tennessee's Grant Williams had to say after getting drafted by the Celtics June 20, 2019 | 9:57 PM
Romeo Langford NBA Draft
Celtics
What Brad Stevens had to say after the Celtics drafted Romeo Langford with the 14th overall pick June 20, 2019 | 9:04 PM
Duke's Zion Williamson, right, poses for photographs with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected by the New Orleans Pelicans as the first pick during the NBA Draft.
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans take Zion Williamson with No. 1 pick in NBA Draft June 20, 2019 | 7:47 PM
Bol Bol NBA Draft 2019
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who should the Celtics take with the 14th pick in the NBA Draft? June 20, 2019 | 3:31 PM
Montreal baseball
MLB
The Rays have reportedly received permission from MLB to explore playing games in Montreal June 20, 2019 | 3:08 PM
Don Sweeney Bruins General Manager
Bruins
What the Bruins' Don Sweeney said after winning GM of the Year June 20, 2019 | 1:33 PM
Zion Williamson NBA Draft
Celtics
What you need to know about tonight’s NBA Draft June 20, 2019 | 1:11 PM
Julia Hawkins 50 Meter Dash National Senior Games
Sports News
At 103, she just ran the 100-meter dash. It’s only the ‘icing on the cake’ of her life. June 20, 2019 | 11:39 AM
Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins NHL Awards 2019
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron finished in third place for the Selke Trophy — here is how the voting went June 20, 2019 | 10:16 AM
Kyrie Irving Celtics NBA Playoffs
Celtics
Why the Nets are reportedly unsure of signing Kyrie Irving June 20, 2019 | 10:03 AM
Jack Hughes NHL Entry Draft 2019
NHL
NHL can thank women's hockey for molding top prospect Jack Hughes into Barry Sanders on skates June 20, 2019 | 8:43 AM
United States Women's Soccer FIFA World Cup
Soccer
Women's World Cup: Sweden poses biggest challenge to United States yet June 20, 2019 | 8:12 AM
Zion Williamson NBA Draft 2019
NBA
'I don't really look at the expectations' June 20, 2019 | 7:52 AM
Alex Cora's sophomore season as Red Sox manager hasn't matched Year One, but he's clearly got the trust of his players, which will only help as they fight to erase that slow start.
Red Sox
As Red Sox at last get "better," Alex Cora keeps showing his worth June 20, 2019 | 7:42 AM