Here’s the Celtics’ summer league schedule
The NBA on Friday released the full Las Vegas summer league schedule.
The Celtics will face:
- 76ers on July 6 at 5:30 p.m. EST (ESPN)
- Cavaliers on July 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST (ESPN2)
- Nuggets on July 9 at 8 p.m. EST (ESPN2)
- Grizzlies on July 11 at 10:30 p.m. EST (ESPN2).
The team is guaranteed to play four “regular-season” games. The playoffs begin after that.
The Celtics are suddenly expected to have a loaded summer league roster after using four picks in Thursday’s NBA draft. Boston selected Romeo Langford, Grant Williams, Carsen Edwards, and Tremont Waters, although there is a chance that Langford, the 14th pick, could be sidelined by a hand injury. Second-year big man Robert Williams is also expected to play.
According to a league source, the Celtics’ summer league team will be guided by assistant coach Scott Morrison.