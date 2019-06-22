Here’s the Celtics’ summer league schedule

The NBA on Friday released the full Las Vegas summer league schedule.

The Celtics will face:

76ers on July 6 at 5:30 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Cavaliers on July 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST (ESPN2)

Nuggets on July 9 at 8 p.m. EST (ESPN2)

Grizzlies on July 11 at 10:30 p.m. EST (ESPN2).

The team is guaranteed to play four “regular-season” games. The playoffs begin after that.

The Celtics are suddenly expected to have a loaded summer league roster after using four picks in Thursday’s NBA draft. Boston selected Romeo Langford, Grant Williams, Carsen Edwards, and Tremont Waters, although there is a chance that Langford, the 14th pick, could be sidelined by a hand injury. Second-year big man Robert Williams is also expected to play.

According to a league source, the Celtics’ summer league team will be guided by assistant coach Scott Morrison.