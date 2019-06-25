Marcus Smart won the NBA’s Hustle Award

Celtics guard Marcus Smart added another honor for his efforts this season when he won the Hustle Award at the NBA Awards Monday in Los Angeles.

It was the second end-of-season honor for Smart, 25, who was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive first team in May.

According to the NBA, the Hustle Award is given to the player with the highest aggregate hustle score each year. Here are the criteria the NBA uses to calculate that score:

Players who played a minimum of 50 regular season games and at least 15 minutes per game.

Five hustle stats are used: screen assists, deflections, loose balls recovered, charges drawn, and shot contests.

Players are compared by position (G/F/C) within each statistic on a per-minute basis.

Within each statistic, a metric is calculated for each player based on his relative performance.

Smart ranked among the top six guards in the league in five different hustle stat categories: deflections (first), offensive boxouts (first), defensive boxouts (second), charges drawn (sixth), and contested shots (sixth). You can view all of Smart’s hustle stats here.

Smart did not appear to be present at the third annual NBA Awards, which were held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Instead, as Celtics fans have grown to expect, he was hustling: playing basketball with campers at his YGC Hoops Academy in Waltham.

Day 1 @YGCHoops in Waltham was 🔥. And ya, he got me. The bank was open. pic.twitter.com/zJ2IDxs0st — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) June 25, 2019

Patrick Beverley won the NBA’s Hustle Award in 2017 and Amir Johnson won in 2018.