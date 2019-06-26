Celtics rumor roundup: The latest on the team’s plans for free agency

Official negotiations can begin at 6 p.m. on June 30, but NBA free agency rumors are already buzzing. With All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Al Horford both expected to leave Boston, here’s a look at what the Celtics might do with their cap space:

Tuesday, June 25

The Celtics reportedly are a suitor for Kemba Walker:

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks are “at the front of the line” in the pursuit of Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker. Because he earned third-team All-NBA honors, Walker is eligible for a five-year, $221 million supermax contract that only the Hornets can offer. Walker has said before he is willing to accept a deal less than a supermax so that Charlotte can build a team around him.

“I have been here for eight years, and it’s the team that drafted me,” he said earlier in June. “It is my first priority. I don’t know if I will sign back with them, but they are my first priority.”

Other teams can offer Walker a four-year, $140 million max contract. For the Celtics to afford the 29-year-old — who won an NCAA championship with UConn, beating then-Butler Bulldogs Brad Stevens and Gordon Hayward — they would likely need to renounce all their free agents, most notably Marcus Morris and Terry Rozier.

Boston’s roster would then consist of Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Semi Ojeleye, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Robert Williams, and Guerschon Yabusele, along with draft picks Romeo Langford, Grant Williams, Carsen Edwards, and Tremont Waters.