Jackie MacMullan shared more anecdotes about the Celtics’ chemistry troubles

"If people actually believe Boston's implosion was all Kyrie Irving's fault, they weren't paying attention."

Celtics Kyrie Irving Al Horford Jayson Tatum
Jackie MacMullan's newest article details more examples of dysfunction within the Celtics' locker room this past season. –Barry Chin / The Boston Globe
By
June 28, 2019

The Celtics appear to be tumbling toward major changes to the team’s lineup as the NBA’s free agency period approaches June 30 at 6 p.m. Kyrie Irving and Al Horford are more than likely on the way out and Danny Ainge is reportedly pursuing free agent and All-Star Kemba Walker to sign a max contract instead.

Before Irving officially walks away, though, ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan penned an article spreading the blame for the Celtics’ dysfunction in 2018-19 across the team’s roster.

“If people actually believe Boston’s implosion was all Kyrie Irving’s fault, they weren’t paying attention,” MacMullan writes.

Advertisement

According to MacMullan, trouble appeared on the coaching staff’s radar as early as preseason pickup games, when they saw young players who had succeeded in 2017-18 by making extra passes “jacking up shots and running isolation plays” instead.

MacMullan writes that team sources said Irving was disgruntled when a group of the team’s young players went out in South Beach, Miami, after arriving in the city after 2 a.m. the night before a Jan. 10 game against the Heat. The trouble was that the Celtics had just played the Pacers in Boston on Jan. 9.

“It’s not uncommon for NBA players to go out when they’re on the road,” MacMullan writes. “But Irving was irked teammates decided to do it in the middle of back-to-back games.”

The Celtics lost that game against the Heat 115-99 and featured Marcus Morris, angry that Jaylen Brown did not hustle to the defensive end after a turnover, shoving the 22-year-old forward.

“Reporters clamored to ask Irving about it after the game, but he had disappeared,” MacMullan writes. “After nearly 30 minutes, he was found shooting baskets on Miami’s practice court, hoping some of his teammates who had played so poorly might join him. None of them did.”

Advertisement

Two nights later, dysfunction reared its head once more when Irving appeared visibly upset that Gordon Hayward opted to give Jayson Tatum the last shot against the Orlando Magic. Tatum missed, the Celtics lost by two points, and Irving had words for Hayward as the team exited the court.

MacMullan notes that Irving made reference to the team’s lack of experience in his postgame press conference, and while he did eventually apologize for his reaction to the game’s end “the damage was done, both in his locker room and in the public court of opinion.”

The article also reaffirms the notion that different Celtics grew unhappy with Brad Stevens’s perceived bias toward Gordon Hayward, even as the star struggled to regain confidence coming back from his gruesome ankle injury in 2017. MacMullan writes that Hayward’s teammates were sympathetic to his situation but were unhappy with how much playing time he received, even after Stevens moved Hayward to the bench in November.

Buy Tickets

These situations were just some of the myriad of reported issues the Celtics had with one another throughout the season. As MacMullan writes, few come so blatantly obvious that Irving’s interest in Boston had ended as when the Celtics placed 100 basketballs in a room for players to sign and then donate to the franchise’s charitable partners at the end of the regular season.

“Everyone signed the balls except Irving,” MacMullan writes. “When pressed to do it, say team sources, he was neither aggressive nor confrontational. He merely said, ‘No, I’m not interested in that.'”

TOPICS: Celtics Media
1999 Women's World Cup USA
Soccer
Former U.S. soccer players Michelle Akers and Kristine Lilly on the legacy of 1999 June 28, 2019 | 4:06 PM
Robert Williams
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Will Robert Williams be a big contributor to the Celtics next season? June 28, 2019 | 2:05 PM
Brad Stevens is not known for choice words, but he certainly had some for the officials on Tuesday.
NBA
NBA coaches will likely be able to challenge one call per game next season June 28, 2019 | 1:23 PM
Red Sox plane photo
Red Sox
An inside look at the luxurious plane the Red Sox used to fly to London June 28, 2019 | 9:56 AM
Mrgan Rapinoe US Women's Soccer
Soccer
Megan Rapinoe won't back down, says she stands by comments about White House June 28, 2019 | 8:16 AM
USA Women's Soccer World Cup
Soccer
The Women's World Cup has never seen a matchup quite like USA vs. France June 28, 2019 | 7:57 AM
UConn Huskies Big East
College Sports
UConn Huskies will rejoin the Big East June 28, 2019 | 7:40 AM
Frank Edelman and Julian Edelman in 100% JULIAN EDELMAN.
Patriots
5 things we learned from the new Julian Edelman documentary June 28, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox
Reflections on covering the Red Sox from a first-time, short-time beat writer June 28, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Sean McDonough
Media
Chad Finn's mid-season grades for the cast of rotating Red Sox announcers June 28, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola
Patriots
'How the hell did they get this past the NFL?' June 27, 2019 | 10:18 PM
David Backes Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
4 scenarios the Bruins may face when it comes to David Backes's future June 27, 2019 | 10:10 PM
Tom Brady Best Buddies Challenge
Patriots
Tom Brady proved he still can throw the ball — fast June 27, 2019 | 4:02 PM
Celtics
Celtics hire Kara Lawson to be an assistant coach June 27, 2019 | 4:00 PM
Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees MLB
MLB
Yankees say Giancarlo Stanton is likely to return from injury in August June 27, 2019 | 2:00 PM
Bruce Arena New England Revolution MLS
Soccer
3 takeaways from the Revolution's 1-1 draw against the Philadelphia Union June 27, 2019 | 1:56 PM
Joe Buck Troy Aikman NFL
Red Sox
Joe Buck on London series, MLB analytics and why announcers should stay off Twitter June 27, 2019 | 1:08 PM
London Stadium MLB series
Red Sox
What organizers have said about the origins of the Red Sox-Yankees series in London June 27, 2019 | 11:45 AM
Xander Bogaerts
Red Sox
This is the year when Xander Bogaerts takes over the Red Sox June 27, 2019 | 10:11 AM
Houston Astros Foul Ball
MLB
2-year-old girl hit by foul ball at Astros game suffered skull fracture, attorney says June 27, 2019 | 8:31 AM
Giancarlo Stanton Yankees Blue Jays MLB
MLB
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton is back on the injured list June 27, 2019 | 7:35 AM
Artemi Panarin NHL Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL
Artemi Panarin and Joe Pavelski are among the NHL's top free agents June 27, 2019 | 7:24 AM
Bruins
Bruins notebook: Top pick John Beecher shows his speed at development camp June 27, 2019 | 5:00 AM
MLB
Cubs to add Craig Kimbrel to major league roster Thursday June 27, 2019 | 1:07 AM
The Boston Bruins held a development camp at Warrior Ice Arena. The first group took a knee as they got instructions before a drill.
Bruins
Bruins' prospects inspired by team's playoff run June 26, 2019 | 8:42 PM
Jose Abreu hits a two-run homer in the ninth inning.
Red Sox
White Sox rally after blowing lead in 8th, beat Red Sox 8-7 June 26, 2019 | 5:48 PM
Sports Q
Sports Q: Would signing Kemba Walker be the right move for the Celtics? June 26, 2019 | 3:42 PM
TB and PM TWEET
Patriots
Tom Brady joked about his rivalry with Peyton Manning June 26, 2019 | 3:34 PM
Bob Ley ESPN
Media
Longtime anchor Bob Ley retires from ESPN June 26, 2019 | 3:06 PM
London Stadium Red Sox Yankees MLB
Red Sox
Photos: What London Stadium looks like for Red Sox-Yankees June 26, 2019 | 1:37 PM