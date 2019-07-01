Celtics legend Bob Cousy to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

Celtics legend Bob Cousy doesn’t lack for accolades or trophies. None match his latest, however.

Cousy, who turns 91 in August, will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump, Cousy told the Globe on Monday. It is the nation’s highest civilian honor.

“At 90, when someone rings your doorbell, you’re honored,’’ Cousy told the Globe. “Things change for you what is meaningful. I think it is a finish to a life circle to me. The reason it has special meaning to me is that it is outside the realm of sports.’’