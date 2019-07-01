FROM

Celtics legend Bob Cousy to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

Bob Cousy will be the second Celtics player to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. –Jim Davis /Globe Staff
By
11:54 AM

Celtics legend Bob Cousy doesn’t lack for accolades or trophies. None match his latest, however.

Cousy, who turns 91 in August, will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump, Cousy told the Globe on Monday. It is the nation’s highest civilian honor.

“At 90, when someone rings your doorbell, you’re honored,’’ Cousy told the Globe. “Things change for you what is meaningful. I think it is a finish to a life circle to me. The reason it has special meaning to me is that it is outside the realm of sports.’’

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

TOPICS: Celtics
Celtics
You can’t blame Al Horford for taking the money, but why, oh why, did it have to be the Sixers, Al? July 1, 2019 | 12:38 PM
Bruins
On opening day of NHL free agency, Bruins lose Noel Acciari July 1, 2019 | 12:18 PM
Sports News
Motorcycle racer dies at Colorado race he had won 4 times July 1, 2019 | 10:20 AM
Kemba Walker
Celtics
Kemba Walker explained why he chose the Celtics in free agency July 1, 2019 | 10:07 AM
This undated photo taken from the Facebook page #FindMackenzieLueck shows a Mackenzie Lueck, 23, a senior at the University of Utah, who was last seen a week ago. Police and friends are investigating the disappearance of the University of Utah student who hasn't been heard from since she flew back to Salt Lake City last Monday after visiting family in El Segundo, California. (#FindMackenzieLueck via AP)
Media
A Barstool Sports writer made fun of a missing student. He was fired after she was found dead. July 1, 2019 | 9:58 AM
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 30: New York Yankees players celebrate during the MLB London Series game between Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at London Stadium on June 30, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
Red Sox
What we learned from this weekend's disastrous Red Sox-Yankees London series July 1, 2019 | 8:35 AM
Al Horford Boston Celtics NBA
Celtics
Al Horford reportedly headed to Sixers June 30, 2019 | 9:41 PM
FILE - In this April 19, 2019, file photo, Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving (11) shoots against Indiana Pacers' Cory Joseph (6) during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Indianapolis. Rarely relevant at the same time on the basketball court, the Knicks and Nets are front and center in the free agency race, two of the teams best positioned to make a splash when the market opens. Both can afford two top players, with hopes of landing not only a Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving, but possibly even both. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Celtics
Acquiring Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant cements the Nets as kings of New York June 30, 2019 | 7:33 PM
Kemba Walker
Celtics
5 things to know about the newest Celtic: Kemba Walker June 30, 2019 | 7:31 PM
Celtics
Kemba Walker agrees to 4-year, $141 million deal with the Celtics June 30, 2019 | 6:54 PM
Kyrie Irving Celtics NBA
Celtics
Nets' master plan will go boom or bust, depending on Kyrie Irving June 30, 2019 | 6:22 PM
Red Sox
Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez named to AL All-Star team June 30, 2019 | 5:53 PM
Celtics
Terry Rozier reportedly headed to Charlotte via sign-and-trade June 30, 2019 | 5:44 PM
Celtics
Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant headed to Brooklyn June 30, 2019 | 5:15 PM
Didi Gregorius hits a home run during the MLB London Series game between the Red Sox and Yankees at London Stadium on June 30, 2019.
Red Sox
Comeback lifts Yankees to London sweep of Red Sox June 30, 2019 | 4:00 PM
Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski lift Super Bowl trophies between Danny Etling, left, and Deatrich Wise, right.
Rob Gronkowski
Here's how you can take a photo with the Lombardi Trophy that Rob Gronkowski dented June 30, 2019 | 3:46 PM
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
MLB
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to be youngest Home Run Derby participant ever June 30, 2019 | 3:36 PM
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15) drives against Detroit Pistons forward Thon Maker (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Celtics
Celtics salvage summer with plans for swift Kemba Walker agreement, but holes remain June 30, 2019 | 9:12 AM
Bruins
Bruins prospects will get their chance to shine in camp June 30, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Revolution Dynamo 2-1 win
Soccer
3 takeaways from the Revolution's 2-1 comeback win June 29, 2019 | 11:46 PM
Revolution defender Andrew Farrell and forward Teal Bunbury celebrate Bunbury's game-winning goal for a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo.
Soccer
Teal Bunbury's late goal lifts Revolution past Houston Dynamo 2-1 June 29, 2019 | 9:43 PM
DJ LeMahieu is on pace for career highs in multiple offensive categories in his first year with the Yankees.
Red Sox
3 reasons why Saturday was no anomaly for these Yankees June 29, 2019 | 6:35 PM
Red Sox and New York Yankees players line up as flags are unfurled Saturday.
MLB
Yankees out-slug Red Sox 17-13 in MLB Euro debut June 29, 2019 | 6:04 PM
Kemba Walker
Celtics
Kemba Walker tells Hornets he's joining Celtics June 29, 2019 | 5:28 PM
The Red Sox pose with the royals.
Red Sox
10 photos from the Royal Family's visit to the Red Sox-Yankees game in London June 29, 2019 | 5:03 PM
Michael Chavis celebrates a home run in the first inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Red Sox and Yankees each score 6 runs in 1st inning of 1st MLB game in Europe June 29, 2019 | 2:37 PM
Red Sox
Mookie Betts meets his distant relative, Meghan Markle June 29, 2019 | 1:49 PM
Celtics
Jackie MacMullan shared more anecdotes about the Celtics' chemistry troubles June 28, 2019 | 10:43 PM
1999 Women's World Cup USA
Soccer
Former U.S. soccer players Michelle Akers and Kristine Lilly on the legacy of 1999 June 28, 2019 | 4:06 PM
Robert Williams
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Will Robert Williams be a big contributor to the Celtics next season? June 28, 2019 | 2:05 PM